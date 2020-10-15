Trunk show. It’s been such a long time since I’ve heard those two words, let alone received a lovely invite to attend one. What a breath of fresh air to see the announcement that brilliant Adam Lippes was coming to Dallas to see his loyal (almost cult-like) following and bring pieces from his Spring 2021 collection. Brian Bolke, founder of The Conservatory, is perhaps one of the first out-of-the-gate to host an out-of-town designer to showcase their latest creations.

Lippes has a pedigree that includes stints at both Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta. At the latter, he has the distinction of being one of the youngest creative directors of an iconic luxury fashion house. He cites inspirations that are wide ranging from art to architecture, antiques, gardens, travel, philanthropy, and dogs (personally, I love that last one). During COVID isolation he split his time between his home in Brooklyn Heights and his farm in the Berkshires of Southwestern Massachusetts.

The central area of the The Conservatory on Two (aptly named given its second-floor location above Chanel in Highland Park Village) had mannequins in day dresses and separates with hints of floral, hopefully predicting a more colorful and optimistic spring for the world at large. Of particular note was a case of jewelry which Lippes recently started creating, which (I was shocked to learn) retail for under $1,000. I particularly loved a delicate green pillbox dangling from a necklace — who doesn’t need a happy pill to remedy 2020?

Adam Lippes’ new jewelry collection, showcased at The Conservatory.

Guests that came to support the charming Lippes included Karen Dollar, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle, Nancy Rogers (who likely acquired a few items to add to her sizable Lippes wardrobe), Cornelia Guest (who was part of a small group that took Lippes to dinner to celebrate the trunk show), Dallas Snadon, Gowri Sharma, Zoe Bonnette, and Juliet Moussa.

The Conservatory on Two, 100 Highland Park Village, Suite 205, 972-863-8590, theconservatorynyc.com