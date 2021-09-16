Texas Design Week Dallas
The Most Exciting Dallas Retail News to Note This September

Fresh New Reasons to Get Out and Shop

09.16.21
dallas retail news Studio Session-153

The Last Line's New York flagship. The popular e-commerce brand is popping up in Dallas for sixth months starting in September. (photo by Patrick Cline)

A new season brings fresh reasons to get out and enjoy a little retail therapy. Below are some of the best opportunities to do just that in Dallas. 

Studio Session-157
The Last Line set out to make shopping for fine jewelry a fun, approachable experience. (photo by Patrick Cline)

First Appearance of The Last Line

Founded just four years ago, fine jewelry brand The Last Line has become an e-commerce phenom with diamonds sought after by celebrities and first-time collectors alike. With the goal of making fine jewelry hunting fun, creative director Shelley Sanders, a veteran Los Angeles designer who co-founded the brand with her husband Teddy, brings a wealth of industry expertise. The Parsons School of Design alum trained with master jewelers in San Francisco before becoming a veteran designer for celebrity jewelry lines. Now with her own line, Sanders is focused on ethical sourcing, customizable designs, and creating an accessible brand. After successful pop-ups on the coasts, the founders set their sets on bringing The Last Line to life in Dallas. Settling into a prime space within Market Highland Park Village, the direct-to-consumer company is the latest emerging brand to find a home in the boutique (previous occupants include Ganni, LoveShackFancy, and La Ligne).

Through February of 2022, explore The Last Line’s rainbow gemstone tennis bracelets, 14k gold charms, permanent jewelry, and select discoveries that will be exclusive to Dallas. Also, be sure to save the date for a few diamond-studded piercing parties.

 

 

Authentic Warehouse Halloween 

The good folks at Authentic Warehouse Sales have graciously provided an alternative to Spirit Halloween. “The Monster Slash,” hosted at The Shops at Park Lane, features adult and kids costumes for just $20, with makeup and accessories ranging from $.99 to $8.

 

Grange Hall restaurant Dallas
Grange Hall (part flower shop, part boutique, part very good café) on Knox District’s Travis Street.

Grange Hall Welcomes Vram

Our favorite floral shop-cum-boutique-cum-café will host Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Vram (winner of Town & Country jewelry award) on September 21 and 22. We recommend timing your education on Vram’s sculptural, golden gems with a snob sandwich lunch. Why not?

 

Beatnik Anniversary Party 

Celebrate the fourth anniversary of one of Oak Cliff’s most charming shops on Saturday, September 25, with tarot, tattoos, and local vintage vendors from noon to 5 pm.

 

PSF218036 (Camel Multi), PSF219221 (Camel), PSF218031 (White Camel)
Lele Sadoughi x Pearl by Lela Rose launches Wednesday, September 22, with a celebration in Highland Park Village.

Lele and Lela

Two Highland Park Village neighbors and Dallas natives (Lele Sadoughi and Lela Rose) are joining forces. Launching Wednesday, September 22, the Lele Sadoughi x Pearl by Lela Rose the maximalist headband capsule collection of our dreams.

