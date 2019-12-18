Sable-Fur-Coat_12fa01ef-18f9-4cf2-a49d-5733abfcb137_540x810
Net A Porter fantasy jewelry box
the-classic-fiat-500-jolly-is-making-a-comeback
Santa Baby — please include some trinkets bought at Baccarat please.
Moet Chandon Champagne vending machine
heritage-tote-olive-lizard-darby-scott-handbags-totes-satchels_853_1400x
Eartha Kitt Santa Baby
01
07

Santa Baby, Slip a Sable under the tree, for me.

02
07

This jewelry box comes complete with $200,000 worth of fabulous fine jewelry pieces for the ultimate gift of baubles.

03
07

I'll take a vintage jolly car instead of a '54 convertible too.

04
07

Santa Baby — please include some trinkets bought at Baccarat please.

05
07

If technology were more advanced at the time of the songs creation, this champagne vending machine would inevitably be added.

06
07

I will need a stylish handbag to keep all of my deeds and checks safe. Don't forget to sign your "x" on the line.

07
07

Eartha Kitt named the game in the art of the perfect Christmas List.

Sable-Fur-Coat_12fa01ef-18f9-4cf2-a49d-5733abfcb137_540x810
Net A Porter fantasy jewelry box
the-classic-fiat-500-jolly-is-making-a-comeback
Santa Baby — please include some trinkets bought at Baccarat please.
Moet Chandon Champagne vending machine
heritage-tote-olive-lizard-darby-scott-handbags-totes-satchels_853_1400x
Eartha Kitt Santa Baby
Fashion / Shopping

The Most Extravagant Girlfriend Gifts Ever — Dear Boyfriend, My List Could be a Slight Challenge

Santa Baby Always Comes Through

BY // 12.17.19
Santa Baby, Slip a Sable under the tree, for me.
This jewelry box comes complete with $200,000 worth of fabulous fine jewelry pieces for the ultimate gift of baubles.
I'll take a vintage jolly car instead of a '54 convertible too.
Santa Baby — please include some trinkets bought at Baccarat please.
If technology were more advanced at the time of the songs creation, this champagne vending machine would inevitably be added.
I will need a stylish handbag to keep all of my deeds and checks safe. Don't forget to sign your "x" on the line.
Eartha Kitt named the game in the art of the perfect Christmas List.
1
7

Santa Baby, Slip a Sable under the tree, for me.

2
7

This jewelry box comes complete with $200,000 worth of fabulous fine jewelry pieces for the ultimate gift of baubles.

3
7

I'll take a vintage jolly car instead of a '54 convertible too.

4
7

Santa Baby — please include some trinkets bought at Baccarat please.

5
7

If technology were more advanced at the time of the songs creation, this champagne vending machine would inevitably be added.

6
7

I will need a stylish handbag to keep all of my deeds and checks safe. Don't forget to sign your "x" on the line.

7
7

Eartha Kitt named the game in the art of the perfect Christmas List.

Editor’s note: PaperCity’s counting down to the holidays with ultra-curated and distinctive gift guides.

With the holidays headed towards a crescendo, the melodious music of the season fills the air. A particularly notable song remains “Santa Baby,” most famously sung by the legendary Eartha Kitt.

The stylish singer is not only an icon for her sultry voice, but for her charming plea for gifts from Santa Baby, the ultimate present giver. In her sweet serenade, she nails the fine art of asking for the perfect holiday gift list. One chock full of the most extravagant yet crucial items.

For this special holiday edition of PaperCity’s Dear Boyfriend series, I turn to the gift list queen herself to show us how to successfully convince the Santas in our lives to give us our true dream presents.

Dear Boyfriend, 

This time of year, you get to be a particularly special type of gift giver. You get to be Santa.

Sundance Square Gift Guide

Swipe
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square

It goes without saying that I’ve been an awfully well behaved member of society this year and more importantly a great girlfriend, so hurry down that proverbial chimney and check off my Christmas list.

Slip this Sable under the tree for me. The lavishly plush fur is an essential for anyone facing chilled temps and the fur masters at Pologeorgis offer a classic style for a mere $45,000.  A warm girlfriend is a happy girlfriend.

Instead of a ’54 convertible, I’ll take a darling little vintage Jolly Car instead — light blue. This sporty little buggy will pair well with a beautiful day and a glassa of rosé when the weather no longer requires me to wear my Sable.

the-classic-fiat-500-jolly-is-making-a-comeback
I’ll take a vintage jolly car instead of a ’54 convertible too.

Of course, the most obvious addition to any Santa Swooner’s list is jewelry. This beautiful mahogany chest created by London-based fine jewelry designer Jessica McCormack comes filled with the perfectly curated collection of eight rings, four pairs of earrings, four necklaces and one 3.01 carat diamond charm for an easy $249,000. Like a platinum mine, it’s a one stop shop.

If technology were more advanced back in 1953 when Kitt first belted out her gift list, there is no doubt she would include this Moët and Chandon vending machine. The commercial sized champagne bottle dispenser provides cold bubbly for any cause for celebration in an instant.

Of course after you sign your “x” on the line of those checks and deeds you will be gifting me, I will need somewhere safe to store them. This exotic skin handbag with Mother of Pearl handles from designer Darby Scott is the ultimate luxury accessory to house all of my oh so valuable papers.

heritage-tote-olive-lizard-darby-scott-handbags-totes-satchels_853_1400x
I will need a stylish handbag to keep all of my deeds and checks safe. Don’t forget to sign your “x” on the line.

If it can’t be decorations bought at Tiffany, might a suggest a purchase of this hand carved marble backgammon set from the equally prestigious Baccarat? The stylish game will keep us entertained once you settle in from your busy night of playing Santa and doling out my presents.

And lastly, you will be relieved to hear that I will forgo the famous last item on Kitt’s list and accept a ring on the phone in lieu of the other type of ring — so you can focus on getting the above gifts under the tree. After all, there is always New Year’s.

Sincerely Yours,

Your eccentric, slightly crazy and holiday loving girlfriend

Look for new Dear Boyfriend lists every month on PaperCity. And see my gifts in all their glory in the photo slider below:

Sable-Fur-Coat_12fa01ef-18f9-4cf2-a49d-5733abfcb137_540x810
Net A Porter fantasy jewelry box
the-classic-fiat-500-jolly-is-making-a-comeback
Santa Baby — please include some trinkets bought at Baccarat please.
Moet Chandon Champagne vending machine
heritage-tote-olive-lizard-darby-scott-handbags-totes-satchels_853_1400x
Eartha Kitt Santa Baby
Featured Events
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
5920 Gladeside Court
Preston Trails
FOR SALE

5920 Gladeside Court
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
5920 Gladeside Court
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
1122 Jackson Street
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X