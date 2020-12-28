Fashion / Style

Louis Vuitton Skates Into the New Year, Chanel Keeps It Timeless and Dior Tells Children’s Stories

Fashion News You Need to Know

BY Steven Hempel and Georgie Ferrell // 12.28.20
Chanel launched its newest Métiers d’Art collection

New and exciting collections and collaborations like Chanel's newest Métiers d’Art collection are delighting the fashion industry.

Fashion’s most stylish and innovative houses are moving forward from a tough 2020, imagining brighter futures. News of collaborations, programs and collections that will kick off the new year are flowing in. Chic labels around the globe are putting their best foot forward with new projects in new areas of the industry, attempting to engage shoppers in new and exciting ways.

Creativity and craftsmanship seem to be a growing theme with fashion favorites. It is more important that ever for brands to set themselves apart.

louis vuitton a view lucien clarke sneaker. (photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
(photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Vuitton’s Sneaker Attack

Louis Vuitton has officially moved into the world of skate culture. Collaborating with Jamaican born, London-based skateboarder Lucien Clarke, LV has launched its first legitimate skate shoe. Inspired by Vuitton men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh’s sense of streetwear and designed by Clarke, A View is constructed from technical textiles and calf leather and makes use of technical foam and polyurethane sole cushioning.

Designed to ride, the sneaker will likely see more foot than board traffic, as it carries a $1,190 price tag, quite a bit for a shoe in a sport where riders are notorious for (unintentionally) destroying their gear. Skateboarding is a contact sport, and while these kicks can withstand some punishment, those investing in nearly $2,000 sneakers are likely to be a little more careful.

The launch comes at a time when skateboarding has veered far from the ‘fringe’ and moved towards the mainstream. Once strictly the domain of counterculture, streetwear, popularized by Supreme and brands of its ilk, is now thoroughly mainstream, and LV’s latest launch is further testimony to this. Abloh has broadly capitalized on the movement, leading Vuitton’s exploration of technical fabrics and multi-use outdoor wear with street sensibilities in its latest collections.

A View is available in three colorways, black and orange, white and orange and blue. Each features Clarke’s signature along with clear sole and gradiated coloring. Moving forward, the market, which remains the ultimate judge, will determine the sneaker’s fate.

Shop Uptown Park

Swipe
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston

Will it be accepted among the hard core skate community, and does it even need to be? One thing is certain, LV’s latest street/skate collaboration has caused quite a stir among those who follow fashion and streetwear.

Chanel's newest Métiers d’Art collection

Chanel at the Château

Chanel launched its newest Métiers d’Art collection this month. Begun in 2002, the Métiers collections celebrate the artisanal processes at the heart of high fashion while linking a destination — real or imagined — with Chanel and its history. This year’s Métiers runway show took place at Château de Chenonceau, a famed Renaissance castle in the Loire Valley that was once residence to Catherine de Medici, whose emblem was a monogram of two twisted C’s.

Talk about a fitting setting for a Chanel show. Virginie Viard, artistic director of fashion, took inspiration from the historical setting and the castle itself.

The runway show took place in the grand gallery, with the black-and-white checkerboard floor serving as the inspiration for a number of pieces, such as sequined miniskirts and a black-and-white jacquard sweater. Warm hues from the castle’s tapestries influenced a tweed cape, while flowers from the gardens appear on the lapel of a jacket.

“I like everything to be mixed up, all the different eras, between the Renaissance and romanticism, between rock and something very girly — it is all very Chanel,” Virad says, summing it up nicely.

Room pillow sandal
ROOM’s iconic pillow sandal

ROOM to Grow

Portuguese label ROOM, launched in 2016 by Simone Nunes, was founded on the idea of deconstructing elements from home design and blending them with fashion. Its statement piece, the Pillow Sandal is having a major moment. The chic sandal perfectly encapsulates the brand’s eco-friendly ethos.

The fluffy pillow-shaped leather straps evoke modernist furniture, while the design allows the sandal to be made with any type of leather, and replaceable soles mean they last a lifetime.

Dior Spotify

Dior’s Entertainment

Music enlivens the scenography at every Dior fashion show, creating a singular melodic signature, a vector for intense emotion. To let you plunge into their unique atmospheres of Dior’s shows, its hypnotic rhythms and its positive energy, the House is unveiling two Spotify playlists. These are composed of tracks that punctuated the women’s and men’s shows – compiled by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones respectively. An exclusive artistic journey for escaping, dancing and dreaming is now attainable for anyone who wants to experience the wonders of these creative fashion presentations.

Dior has always created a new series of podcasts called Dior Tales. It features fabulous stories told to children – in French and English – by Baby Dior creative director Cordelia de Castellane. Dior has made it a priority to delight and engage its loyal following by intertwining fashion and art. The series of virtual ballet lessons the fashion house released earlier this year was a testament to that initiative.

Discover wonder tales written by de Castellane, including two volumes inspired by the passionate – and exciting – life of the founding couturier, as well as L’Extraordinaire Voyage de Monsieur Dior (Monsieur Dior’s Extraordinary Journey), a dreamlike odyssey around the world and must in children’s literature, La Petite Poucette (Thumbelina) – based on the original story by Hans Christian Andersen – whisks young and old alike on adventures in the heart of Nature. Dior creatively brings singular, captivating tales that transport the imagination to the land of dreams.

The PaperCity Magazine

December Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane
Elevate Your View Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X