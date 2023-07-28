Fort Worth Wellness Favorite Is Moving and Rebranding In a Giant New Center — R+R Homestead Raises the Pampering Bar

The Revive Room might be just what the doctor orders.

Take a seat in the shot bar at the new R+R Homestead - with high tech treatments and a full staff of practitioners.

A full array of wellness awaits under one roof at R+R Homestead on Byers Ave.

Vitamin IV's and vitamin shots keep you in tip top shape at R&R Homestead.

Restore & Revive Wellness Center’s original Fort Worth locations could be found 5001 and 5009 Byers Avenue, just off the Camp Bowie bricks. Now the comprehensive wellness center has transitioned into a brand new two-story building just three doors down the street at 4927 Byers Avenue.

The expansive location is also bringing a rebrand to R+R Homestead. This new center offers a private space specializing in pediatric and women’s wellness.

The new R+R Homestead’s new building is a 7,000-square-foot health haven designed by the award-winning, Fort Worth-based firm Ibañez Shaw Architecture. It features several additions, including the latest technology and treatments. At the new R+R Homestead, you’ll find several specialized practices under one roof, including family wellness chiropractic care, pediatric physical therapy and pediatric lab testing.

Wellness seekers can avail themselves of the latest therapies such as Dermashape Lymphatic Therapy and Cold Plunge.

Some of the new therapy options include a Revive Room with zero gravity relaxation lounge chairs, infrared PEMF mats, LED light shield masks, NuCalm patented technology, aromatherapy and weighted blankets offering state-of-the-art relaxation.

R+R Homestead boasts 20 provider and treatment rooms, along with a supplement shop, a wellness shop and a boutique fitness studio.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to meet the demands of the Fort Worth community’s increasing affinity for root cause therapy and all it has to offer,” says Dabney Poorter owner and founder of Restore + Revive and R+R Integrative Medicine. “We’re committed to our mission of providing the highest-caliber health and wellness modalities and providers and look forward to continuing to serve our community.”

The list of specialized, tenant practitioners at R+R Homestead includes everything from physical therapy and counseling services to functional and integrative medicine and prenatal massage. Here you’ll find medical aesthetics, natural nail care and even integrative psychiatry. There’s an awful lot to explore.

The expansive new retreat focuses on the needs of mother and child in a unique setting. Keep your nutrition at its optimum with IV vitamin therapy and vitamin shots in the brand new shot bar, along with nutrition consultations. Detox with foot soaks and infrared saunas. And boost your immune system with IV Ozone and Ozone Insufflation treatments.

Yes, this really is an all in one Fort Worth wellness retreat.

R+R Homestead offers something for women no matter what stage they are in life. If you are woman looking for some self care, this new center is designed to be a retreat like no other.