Vitamin IV’s and vitamin shots keep you in tip top shape.
Revive – a full array of wellness awaits under one roof at R+R Homestead on Byers Ave.
Restore + Revive | New Building
Revive – Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.
Restore + Revive | New Building
01
05

Vitamin IV's and vitamin shots keep you in tip top shape at R&R Homestead.

02
05

A full array of wellness awaits under one roof at R+R Homestead on Byers Ave.

03
05

Take a seat in the shot bar at the new R+R Homestead - with high tech treatments and a full staff of practitioners.

04
05

Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.

05
05

The Revive Room might be just what the doctor orders.

Vitamin IV’s and vitamin shots keep you in tip top shape.
Revive – a full array of wellness awaits under one roof at R+R Homestead on Byers Ave.
Restore + Revive | New Building
Revive – Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.
Restore + Revive | New Building
Fashion / Wellness

Fort Worth Wellness Favorite Is Moving and Rebranding In a Giant New Center — R+R Homestead Raises the Pampering Bar

A True All In One Retreat Emerges

BY // 07.28.23
Vitamin IV's and vitamin shots keep you in tip top shape at R&R Homestead.
A full array of wellness awaits under one roof at R+R Homestead on Byers Ave.
Take a seat in the shot bar at the new R+R Homestead - with high tech treatments and a full staff of practitioners.
Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.
The Revive Room might be just what the doctor orders.
1
5

Vitamin IV's and vitamin shots keep you in tip top shape at R&R Homestead.

2
5

A full array of wellness awaits under one roof at R+R Homestead on Byers Ave.

3
5

Take a seat in the shot bar at the new R+R Homestead - with high tech treatments and a full staff of practitioners.

4
5

Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.

5
5

The Revive Room might be just what the doctor orders.

Restore & Revive Wellness Center’s original Fort Worth locations could be found 5001 and 5009 Byers Avenue, just off the Camp Bowie bricks. Now the comprehensive wellness center has transitioned into a brand new two-story building just three doors down the street at 4927 Byers Avenue.

The expansive location is also bringing a rebrand to R+R Homestead. This new center offers a private space specializing in pediatric and women’s wellness.

The new R+R Homestead’s new building is a 7,000-square-foot health haven designed by the award-winning, Fort Worth-based firm Ibañez Shaw Architecture. It features several additions, including the latest technology and treatments. At the new R+R Homestead, you’ll find several specialized practices under one roof, including family wellness chiropractic care, pediatric physical therapy and pediatric lab testing.

Wellness seekers can avail themselves of the latest therapies such as Dermashape Lymphatic Therapy and Cold Plunge.

Some of the new therapy options include a Revive Room with zero gravity relaxation lounge chairs, infrared PEMF mats, LED light shield masks, NuCalm patented technology, aromatherapy and weighted blankets offering state-of-the-art relaxation.

Take a seat in the shot bar at the new R+R Homestead - with high tech treatments and a full staff of practitioners.
Take a seat in the shot bar at the new R+R Homestead – with high tech treatments and a full staff of practitioners.

R+R Homestead boasts 20 provider and treatment rooms, along with a supplement shop, a wellness shop and a boutique fitness studio.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to meet the demands of the Fort Worth community’s increasing affinity for root cause therapy and all it has to offer,” says Dabney Poorter owner and founder of Restore + Revive and R+R Integrative Medicine. “We’re committed to our mission of providing the highest-caliber health and wellness modalities and providers and look forward to continuing to serve our community.”

The list of specialized, tenant practitioners at R+R Homestead includes everything from physical therapy and counseling services to functional and integrative medicine and prenatal massage. Here you’ll find medical aesthetics, natural nail care and even integrative psychiatry. There’s an awful lot to explore.

Revive – Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.
Nutrition is key with products and consults at R+R Homestead.

The expansive new retreat focuses on the needs of mother and child in a unique setting. Keep your nutrition at its optimum with IV vitamin therapy and vitamin shots in the brand new shot bar, along with nutrition consultations. Detox with foot soaks and infrared saunas. And boost your immune system with IV Ozone and Ozone Insufflation treatments.

Yes, this really is an all in one Fort Worth wellness retreat.

R+R Homestead offers something for women no matter what stage they are in life. If you are woman looking for some self care, this new center is designed to be a retreat like no other.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
4904 S. Shepherd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4904 S. Shepherd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
4904 S. Shepherd
1230 Ripple Creek
Briargrove Area
FOR SALE

1230 Ripple Creek
Houston, TX

$742,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1230 Ripple Creek
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
6163 Burgoyne
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6163 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
6163 Burgoyne
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X