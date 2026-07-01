From a creative concept to design inspiration, and from the first stroke of the pencil through hundreds of iterations, a truly unique creation comes to life in these timepieces - including the Epic X CR7.

The Epic X CR7 timepiece pays tribute to soccer legend and personal friend for more than 20 years of the boutique’s Founder and Chairman, Jacob Arabo, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Right now in Texas, it’s all things World Cup, all the time. It’s the summer of soccer and Texans are here for it. People are talking soccer, watching soccer, and now, thanks to Jacob & Co. in Houston, even wearing soccer.

So, there’s never been a better time to invest in a Jacob & Co. Epic X CR7 Flight of CR7 watch. The timepiece pays tribute to soccer legend and personal friend for more than 20 years of the boutique’s Founder and Chairman, Jacob Arabo, Cristiano Ronaldo.

United by their commitment and quest for excellence, both Arabo and Ronaldo have crafted their success from the ground up and achieved it through relentless determination and work. Their personal relationship has now grown into a business venture in which Jacob & Co. designs and manufactures timepieces after the image of Cristiano Ronaldo, which are co-branded by both powerhouses. The watch is the ideal way to mark this milestone summer and tournament.

The Epic X CR7 Design

From a creative concept to design inspiration, and from the first stroke of the pencil through hundreds of iterations, a truly unique creation comes to life in these timepieces — including the Epic X CR7 Flight of CR7. Through daring aesthetics and refined craftsmanship, this timepiece is truly one-of-a-kind. Defined by the iconic 44mm Epic X silhouette, the collection features an open-worked movement enriched with exclusive CR7 elements, including Ronaldo’s signature, football-inspired details, and a special tribute to his iconic number seven.

The Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X collection is a profoundly personalized version of the Epic X. Flight of CR7 and Heart of CR7 both possess multiple identity markers: a 44 mm case with X-shaped lugs, a smooth and polished or diamond-set bezel, and a colored crown and flange. They’re powered by one of Jacob & Co’s most emblematic calibers. This skeleton movement offers a striking architecture. Its two vertical pillars form the central part of the X shape initiated by the lugs, whose entire design gave the name Epic X. Needless to say, the watch is a piece of art.

In the new collection, these two pillars are designed to represent Cristiano Ronaldo and the CR7 brand. The left pillar takes on the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo in various postures while the right one bears the CR7 logo and the man’s hand-signature. The skeleton barrel cover is shaped like a football. Another image of Cristiano Ronaldo himself, wearing his iconic, lucky number 7 jersey, is gold-printed on the caseback’s colored sapphire crystal.

Getting Into the Details

Caliber JCAM45 is an integral part of the Epic X CR7 identity and was specifically developed for Epic X. It offers maximum transparency thanks to its skeletonized form. All the components that should be full are hollowed out. The structure becomes the shape and serves the CR7 design elements.

It was designed as a skeleton from inception and benefits from a free, graphic structure. The wide barrel at 12 o’clock and balance wheel at 6 o’clock define the caliber’s verticality, and are enhanced by the vertical bridges that run along them. The left pillar takes on the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo himself wearing his lucky number 7 jersey.

Caliber JCAM45 is openworked to the extreme. What’s left of the black-plated surfaces of the mainplate is finished with perlage (circular graining), sandblasting and vertical-graining. A look at the movement’s back reveals another iconic image of Cristiano Ronaldo. Printed in gold on a colored and translucent slab of mineral glass, it’s covered by a sapphire caseback.

For the ultimate soccer fan, or the one looking for the perfect new addition to their timepiece collection, the Epic X CR7 Flight of CR7 watch fits the bill.

Visit the Jacob & Co. boutique yourself at the Houston Galleria and find the timepiece that speaks to you.