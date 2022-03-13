River Oaks’ Own Lavish White House is the Perfect Place For Fashion Swans to Swoon Over Oscar de la Renta’s Dreamy Florals

Florals at the home entry and florals on the Oscar de la Renta gown at the Tootsies pop-up benefiting TEACH. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Entry to the River Oaks Boulevard home was swathed in flowers as if a wedding was in store. But the floral flourishes were in fact a welcome to the clutch of ladies who gathered for the Tootsies pop-up featuring Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall and fall collection. The champagne and flower infused shopping event doubled as a fundraiser for TEACH.

The selection of frocks and separates on display focused on the floral penchant of ODL designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who also created a robust selection of colorful solids and pastel check ensembles for the collection. The femmes in this group were all over the resurgence of ODL’s lady-like fashions.

Hostess of the event was Susan Sarofim, who occasionally opens the Sarofim party house, affectionately known as the White House, for nonprofit fundraising. This day saluted To Educate All Children or TEACH, the organization that she co-founded with Mary Stallings Yenik, which provides teachers with professional development in nonverbal classroom techniques to create positive learning environments.

While Tootsies store manager Shelley Ludwick and senior buyer Penne Weidig welcomed the 60 VIP guests, Tootsies creative director and ultimate fashion peacock Fady Armanious once again stole the fashion spotlight. His cult-like following of femmes always applauding his colorful fashion prowess. On this spring-like afternoon, the native Egyptian wore a shining orchid suit from Dolce & Gabbana.

As is tradition at the Sarofim party house, Tony’s restaurant — under direction of its new chef Kate McLean —provided the lavish hors d’oeuvres. And as always, the perfumed fragrance of Nest candles and bundles of fresh flowers filled the mansion with the essence of luxury.

PC Seen: Roslynn Bazzelle Mitchell, Frances Moody Buzbee, Jana Arnoldy, Beth Zdeblick, Terrie Turner, Bobbie Nau, Phyllis Williams, DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl, Lesha Elsenbrook, Denise Monteleone, Yvonne Cormier, Joanne King Herring, Betty Hrncir, Melissa Sugulas, TEACH executive director Alvin Abraham and development director Bruce Padilla.