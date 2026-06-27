Range Rover House Draws Dozens to Chef Tim Love’s Fort Worth Estate for an Unforgettable Weekend

In a city known for lavish social events, the recent Range Rover House weekend at Chef Tim Love’s estate was unlike anything this writer has covered locally. (Photo by Land Rover Fort Worth)

Guests explored the property while Range Rover's latest SUVs were displayed throughout the estate. (Photo by Land Rover Fort Worth)

Morning yoga on the lawn offered a relaxed start to one day of the Range Rover House experience. (Photo by Land Rover Fort Worth)

The event featured a whiskey tasting and fireside conversation with Jaguar Land Rover North America CEO Joe Eberhardt, Visit Fort Worth President and CEO Tom Martens, and Tim Love. (Photo by Land Rover Fort Worth)

In a city known for lavish social events, the recent Range Rover House weekend at Chef Tim Love’s estate was unlike anything this writer has covered locally. Presented by Range Rover in partnership with Chef Tim Love and Visit Fort Worth, the invitation-only gathering transformed the sprawling riverfront estate into an immersive luxury experience.

The brand’s newest SUVs were displayed across the property, with some lined up three deep along the driveways and tucked beside gathering spaces, making the vehicles as much a part of the weekend’s scenery as the estate itself. Friday’s festivities included specialty cocktails by TX Whiskey, complimentary leather wallet branding, a Fort Works Art showcase, and custom spice blends mixed to order by Love.

Saturday featured a whiskey tasting and fireside conversation with Jaguar Land Rover North America CEO Joe Eberhardt, Visit Fort Worth’s Tom Martens, and Love. The chef then invited guests to roll up their sleeves for a live-fire cooking demonstration. Sunday’s “Croquet and Rosé” gathering at nearby Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktail Club brought the memorable weekend to a close.

Daniel Syvrud, general manager for Land Rover Fort Worth, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the dealership, part of Autobahn Fort Worth, developed the concept to celebrate the Range Rover brand and create an experiential connection to current and future Range Rover owners.

“Once we got this going, I thought this shouldn’t just be for our clients,” he says. “I wanted some community leaders there because Fort Worth is a Top-10 city that’s more than just cowboys. Fort Worthians appreciate luxury and having fun. We wanted everyone leaving that event to think about the Range Rover brand.”

How a Global Range Rover Experience Came to Fort Worth

When Syvrud arrived in 2023, Land Rover Fort Worth ranked second from last among the manufacturer’s 202 U.S. retailers. Within two fiscal years, the dealership climbed to No. 1 in its sales volume group and No. 1 overall, based on 17 performance metrics used by Jaguar Land Rover. He credits that turnaround with an investment in “people, client experiences, and stronger relationships with Jaguar Land Rover.”

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That impressive turnaround earned Syvrud and his team the opportunity to create a more community-focused version of Range Rover House, an experience the brand typically organizes at the corporate level in destinations such as Pebble Beach, Cape Town, and Sydney.

“As that vision came to fruition, we were trying to figure out which house to use,” he continues. “Range Rover wanted us to use a client’s home, and we had collaborated with Tim Love before. When the conversation came up, he ran with it and offered to host it at his home.”

Syvrud says growth in the Range Rover brand is increasingly driven by young professionals aged 30 to 39, although older buyers also remain loyal. Given the enormous success of the three-day event, Syvrud says he will continue organizing experiential, community-driven events focused on the Range Rover brand.

“Our brand is often tied to celebrations of milestones,” he says. “Our clients may be celebrating a moment in their lives, whether it’s a promotion, a wedding, a child graduating from college, or someone selling a company. For some people, it’s simply what they do every couple of years because they enjoy the brand.”

Quietly refined luxury that’s equally comfortable at a black-tie gala or on a dirt road? Fort Worth and Range Rover are certainly having a moment.