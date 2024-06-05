The 17 Dallas Gift Shops PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again

In an effort to shift focus from Amazon to the brilliant shops and best boutiques around the corner, we polled the PaperCity team to discover their go-to gift stores in Dallas.
The following neighborhood destinations cover Bishop Arts, Knox-Henderson, and beyond, in addition to every gifting category you might be looking for. With selections vetted by a team that truly loves to shop (perhaps too much), you can rest assured the following stores have the guaranteed hits to make everyone in your orbit feel special.
*Editor’s Note: We wanted this list to focus on small, independent boutiques. You won’t find a Neiman Marcus on this list (though it can be quite brilliant for gifts), nor any store in NorthPark or the Dallas Galleria.
1. All Good Things Paper
Bishop Arts
404 W Eighth Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Much like the name suggests, the charming Bishop Arts boutique is filled with only the best. Snag something sweet for a girlfriend of their little one, then find the perfect card to match. — Caitlin Clark
2. Blue Print Store
Uptown
2707 Fairmount Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
We’ve been Blue Print die-hards since 2010, when five interior designers and friends renovated a 1925 home to open the shop of our home decor dreams on a quiet street in Uptown. A newly revamped website makes it even easier to shop the store’s surprisingly robust selection of killer gifts, from vintage-inspired jewelry to sweet ceramics. — Caitlin Clark
3. Commerce Goods + Supply
Downtown
1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Travelers staying at the adjoining Adolphus Hotel can find a deodorant, bath products, or any travel goods they may have forgotten (they just so happen to be the chicest versions of those items imaginable), but locals can appreciate the edited selection of hard-to-find brands, delicate jewelry, Stetson hats, and more effortlessly giftable goodness. — Caitlin Clark
4. The Conservatory
Park Cities
100 Highland Park Village, Suite 205
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
If something cool is what you seek, you can almost always find it at The Conservatory. With well-defined sections for wellness, beauty, home, fashion, and men, Brian Bolke’s lofted store in Highland Park Village is as gorgeous to visit as it is easy to shop for everyone on your list. — Caitlin Clark
5. Dolly Python
1916 N Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
When searching for something unique you can never go wrong with this hidden gem in Uptown. Filled with everything from concert t-shirts from the 1970s to mid-century modern bar carts (with an assortment of vintage glasses and coasters to adorn). — Billy Fong
6. Enlighten Living
North Dallas
5232 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75244 | Map
Beyond Botox and salt facials, the med spa is also home to an incredible selection of curated clothes and gift-worthy goods in the Enlighten Living boutique. — Jess Presscott
7. Favor the Kind
Knox-Henderson
024 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
The gifting demographics are vast at Favor the Kind. You can shop whimsical party goods, find a chic housewarming gift, and leave with something cool for your boyfriend. Also, the baby/kid section has an unparalleled level of cuteness. — Caitlin Clark
8. Grange Hall
Knox-Henderson
4445 Travis Street
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Truly the most well-curated shop (or for a more chic connotation: apothecary) in Dallas. You can find the most unique pieces of jewelry and heavenly candles as well as order a divine floral arrangement to send to a dear friend. And needing a swellegant accessory for your home? Grange is the only place in my book. Top of your experience with dining in the spot where ladies-who-lunch — lunch. — Billy Fong
9. Interabang Books
North Dallas
5600 W Lovers Ln #142
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
A book is always a great gift, especially when it’s personalized for the recipient — whether it’s on a shared interest or by a favorite author. Interabang Books has the best selection. — Lisa Collins Shaddock
10. M.K.T. Dallas
Uptown
3699 McKinney Avenue Ste. 316
, TX 75204 | Map
This amazing new store in West Village has so many gifts that are one-of-a-kind. Plus, all vendors are small businesses from Texas. — Jess Prescott
11. Madison 214
Park Cities
114 Express Street
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
I love this little jewel box store in Highland Park Village for chic gifts at all price points. — Brooke Dowdy
12. Madre
4715 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
This West Lovers Lane gem is so perfect for fun gifts whether you’re shopping for kids or adults. — Brooke Dowdy
13. Society by Jackson Vaughn
Bishop Arts Park Cities
403 N Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Finding the perfect candle at Society could take some time — husband-and-wife design team Pamela Jackson and Jeremiah V. Headrick currently stock 40 distinctive scents. Fortunately, they’ve also crafted moody, inspiring storefronts that are perfect for luxuriating (and sniffing) in. — Caitlin Clark
14. St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange
Park Cities
5 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
From babies to grandmothers and everyone in between, this Highland Park Village staple not only has a little bit of everything, but they’ll also wrap your gifts with the most gorgeous paper and bows and in Dallas. — Diana Oates
15. Talulah & Hess
Lakewood
5810 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75214 | Map
The longtime Lakewood store is a gifting home run. Packed to the brim with graceful accessories, homewares, unique finds, and pretty paper goods, you can find something for even the hardest to please. — Caitlin Clark
16. Urban Spikes
Farmers Branch
4885 Alpha Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244 | Map
This chic botanical shop has beautiful succulent arrangements that are great to send to friends, family, and clients. — Jess Prescott
17. We Are 1976, Inc.
Bishop Arts
313 N Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
If you’re looking for cute, you’d be hard pressed to find something a better shop than We Are 1976. The quirky Bishop Arts shop, which first opened in 2009, features an endless array of witty gift cards and charming accessories, with a killer selection of cool prints for your artsy friends. — Caitlin Clark