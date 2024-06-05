The 17 Dallas Gift Shops PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again

In an effort to shift focus from Amazon to the brilliant shops and best boutiques around the corner, we polled the PaperCity team to discover their go-to gift stores in Dallas.

The following neighborhood destinations cover Bishop Arts, Knox-Henderson, and beyond, in addition to every gifting category you might be looking for. With selections vetted by a team that truly loves to shop (perhaps too much), you can rest assured the following stores have the guaranteed hits to make everyone in your orbit feel special.

*Editor’s Note: We wanted this list to focus on small, independent boutiques. You won’t find a Neiman Marcus on this list (though it can be quite brilliant for gifts), nor any store in NorthPark or the Dallas Galleria.