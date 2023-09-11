Restaurants / Shopping / Bars

8 Charming Neighborhood Wine Shops to Explore Across Dallas

Grab a Hard-to-Find Bottle or Enjoy a Glass — With a Side of Education — In Store

BY // 09.11.23
Neighborhood Cellar Dallas best wine stores dallas

Neighborhood Cellar is a wine store and bar in Bishop Arts.

Exploring a great neighborhood wine store feels akin to shopping at a local bookstore. There’s a sense of discovery as you peruse the thoughtfully categorized aisles, with a knowledgeable guide nearby to help you find your next great bottle. The past few years have seen an influx of charming wine shops in Dallas (many of which focus on natural, sustainably sourced brands), from Lower Greenville and Bishop Arts to the Park Cities. Ahead, we’ll break down the best across the city.

 

1. Ampelos Wines

Bishop Arts

411 W Eighth Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

ampelos wines bishop arts wine store

Steps away from Bishop Arts gems like Wild Detectives, Paradiso, and Emporium Pies, this cozy wine shop was founded by partners and natural wine devotees Genvieve Weaver and Jessica Martinez, the latter of whom splits her time between Dallas and Oregan, where she harvests Portland Wine Company. The two know their stuff, as evidenced in their small but mighty collection of natural, ethically sourced wines, from proseccos and red blends to rare pét-nats. They like to share that knowledge too, regularly hosting events and book clubs in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. 

Guests are also invited to order a glass from the “Daily Features” menu or test a $15 flight on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

2. Bar & Garden

East Dallas

1900 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Women-owned alcohol bar-and-garden-200127_B&G-interior_DSCF3725_R1_MD

Bar & Garden, a natural wine and organic spirits shop on Dallas' Ross Avenue. (courtesy)

The organic wine and small-batch spirit shop, which supplies to top Dallas restaurants and is a leader of the Texas natural wine movement, strictly vets all brands to ensure its shelves are free of herbicides, pesticides, or any toxic chemicals. Bar & Garden’s owners, Julie Buckner and Jeff Fritz, are also a remarkable fount of knowledge, welcoming novices and natural wine nerds alike to ask questions as they shop the vast selection of organic, under-the-radar wine and spirit companies.

*Though the store is currently closed at its original Ross Avenue location, they plan to reopen in East Dallas soon at 1900 North Haskell Avenue.

3. Biagio Wine and Spirits

Victory Park

2404 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

972-925-0540

Website

Biagio Wine and Spirits

Biagio Wine and Spirits in Victory Park.

This Victory Park staple mixes more mainstream labels with favorite finds from artisanal distilleries and small-production wineries from around the world. Get your fresh finds delivered to your door, or stop in for free Friday and Saturday tasting.

4. Café Duro

Lower Greenville

2804 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Duro Wine shop dallas

The new Café Duro is part of a European enclave on Lower Greenville Avenue. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Launched out of Café Duro (part of Duro Hospitality’s little European-inspired enclave along Lower Greenville), the company’s new Duro Wine Shop offers hard-to-find vinos by the glass, tastings, and other events for novices and aficionados alike.

Read more about the Duro Wine Club, which features staff favorites and sought-after bottles.

5. The Meteor

Design District

1950 Hi Line Drive
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-774-4266

Website

meteor dallas design district wine shop cafe bikes

The Meteor is located within the Urby high-rise in the Dallas Design District.

Part café, part bike shop, and part wine shop, the third location of The Meteor (additional locations can be found Austin and Bentonville) welcomes guests to peruse their expansive selection of natural wines to-go or to enjoy in its gorgeously appointed walls (no corkage fee required). The mid-century-inspired jewel is located within the Urby, a luxury high-rise in the Dallas Design District.

6. Neighborhood Cellar

Bishop Arts

246 W Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-377-7059

Website

Neighborhood Cellar Dallas best wine stores dallas

Neighborhood Cellar is a wine store and bar in Bishop Arts.

Known for their accessible Wine 101 event series, this low-key wine shop has served up unique, globally sourced wines with a side of education since 2017. Curated by owner Ian Montgomery, a certified sommelier, Neighborhood Cellar offers bar and patio seating for those who want to enjoy a glass in-house. For the non-Oak Cliff folks, the shop’s Wine Club lets subscribers choose from one to four bottles a month (with a 10% discount on all in-store purchases).

7. Pogo’s Wine & Spirits

Park Cities

5360 W Lovers Ln Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-350-8989

Website

pogos

Pogo's Wine & Spirits in Inwood Village

The Dallas liquor store stalwart has served the Park Cities since 1987, with a wide range of fine wines (and prices). You’ll also find a nice selection of natural, no-additive wines, local spirits, and craft beers, along with an educated team at the beloved Inwood Village shop.

8. Trova Wine + Market

Park Cities

4004 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

469-930-0069

Website

Trova Wine + Market Dallas

Trova Wine + Market is new to Preston Center. It offers wine and a full food menu. (Courtesy)

This stunning store in the Plaza at Preston Center features a carefully culled selection of wines and a menu of artisanal charcuterie, salads, and sandwiches (don’t miss the F.A.C.T. Check with feta, avocado, cucumbers, and tomatoes). Trova owners Michelle Bonds and Chad Lewis focused on staffing their concept with certified sommeliers to help you sip and shop confidently.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
3825 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3825 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3825 Potomac Avenue
5315 Meaders Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5315 Meaders Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,350,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5315 Meaders Lane
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$25,000,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
3318 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3318 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3318 Princeton Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
7827 Northaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7827 Northaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
7827 Northaven Road
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Victory Park
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Dallas, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
4229 Hanover Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4229 Hanover Street
Dallas, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
4229 Hanover Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X