8 Charming Neighborhood Wine Shops to Explore Across Dallas

Steps away from Bishop Arts gems like Wild Detectives, Paradiso, and Emporium Pies, this cozy wine shop was founded by partners and natural wine devotees Genvieve Weaver and Jessica Martinez, the latter of whom splits her time between Dallas and Oregan, where she harvests Portland Wine Company. The two know their stuff, as evidenced in their small but mighty collection of natural, ethically sourced wines, from proseccos and red blends to rare pét-nats. They like to share that knowledge too, regularly hosting events and book clubs in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Guests are also invited to order a glass from the “Daily Features” menu or test a $15 flight on Wednesdays and Thursdays.