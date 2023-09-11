8 Charming Neighborhood Wine Shops to Explore Across Dallas
Grab a Hard-to-Find Bottle or Enjoy a Glass — With a Side of Education — In StoreBY Caitlin Clark // 09.11.23
Exploring a great neighborhood wine store feels akin to shopping at a local bookstore. There’s a sense of discovery as you peruse the thoughtfully categorized aisles, with a knowledgeable guide nearby to help you find your next great bottle. The past few years have seen an influx of charming wine shops in Dallas (many of which focus on natural, sustainably sourced brands), from Lower Greenville and Bishop Arts to the Park Cities. Ahead, we’ll break down the best across the city.
Steps away from Bishop Arts gems like Wild Detectives, Paradiso, and Emporium Pies, this cozy wine shop was founded by partners and natural wine devotees Genvieve Weaver and Jessica Martinez, the latter of whom splits her time between Dallas and Oregan, where she harvests Portland Wine Company. The two know their stuff, as evidenced in their small but mighty collection of natural, ethically sourced wines, from proseccos and red blends to rare pét-nats. They like to share that knowledge too, regularly hosting events and book clubs in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.
Guests are also invited to order a glass from the “Daily Features” menu or test a $15 flight on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The organic wine and small-batch spirit shop, which supplies to top Dallas restaurants and is a leader of the Texas natural wine movement, strictly vets all brands to ensure its shelves are free of herbicides, pesticides, or any toxic chemicals. Bar & Garden’s owners, Julie Buckner and Jeff Fritz, are also a remarkable fount of knowledge, welcoming novices and natural wine nerds alike to ask questions as they shop the vast selection of organic, under-the-radar wine and spirit companies.
*Though the store is currently closed at its original Ross Avenue location, they plan to reopen in East Dallas soon at 1900 North Haskell Avenue.
3. Biagio Wine and Spirits
Victory Park
2404 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Victory Park staple mixes more mainstream labels with favorite finds from artisanal distilleries and small-production wineries from around the world. Get your fresh finds delivered to your door, or stop in for free Friday and Saturday tasting.
Launched out of Café Duro (part of Duro Hospitality’s little European-inspired enclave along Lower Greenville), the company’s new Duro Wine Shop offers hard-to-find vinos by the glass, tastings, and other events for novices and aficionados alike.
Read more about the Duro Wine Club, which features staff favorites and sought-after bottles.
5. The Meteor
Design District
1950 Hi Line Drive
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
Part café, part bike shop, and part wine shop, the third location of The Meteor (additional locations can be found Austin and Bentonville) welcomes guests to peruse their expansive selection of natural wines to-go or to enjoy in its gorgeously appointed walls (no corkage fee required). The mid-century-inspired jewel is located within the Urby, a luxury high-rise in the Dallas Design District.
6. Neighborhood Cellar
Bishop Arts
246 W Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Known for their accessible Wine 101 event series, this low-key wine shop has served up unique, globally sourced wines with a side of education since 2017. Curated by owner Ian Montgomery, a certified sommelier, Neighborhood Cellar offers bar and patio seating for those who want to enjoy a glass in-house. For the non-Oak Cliff folks, the shop’s Wine Club lets subscribers choose from one to four bottles a month (with a 10% discount on all in-store purchases).
7. Pogo’s Wine & Spirits
Park Cities
5360 W Lovers Ln Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
The Dallas liquor store stalwart has served the Park Cities since 1987, with a wide range of fine wines (and prices). You’ll also find a nice selection of natural, no-additive wines, local spirits, and craft beers, along with an educated team at the beloved Inwood Village shop.
8. Trova Wine + Market
Park Cities
4004 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
This stunning store in the Plaza at Preston Center features a carefully culled selection of wines and a menu of artisanal charcuterie, salads, and sandwiches (don’t miss the F.A.C.T. Check with feta, avocado, cucumbers, and tomatoes). Trova owners Michelle Bonds and Chad Lewis focused on staffing their concept with certified sommeliers to help you sip and shop confidently.