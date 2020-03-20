Shopping

The Best Curated Kits, Care Packages, and Sales from Your Favorite Small Businesses in Dallas

Invest in Yourself, Loved Ones, and Your Local Shops

BY // 03.20.20
Commerce Goods + Supply is offering "Take Care and Stay Home" kits

As our favorite local shops have adapted to an online-only format this week (often offering free shipping and other lovely incentives), they’ve also gotten creative with their inventory — reminding us why we all love them so much to begin with.

If you’re doing a little online shopping this weekend, here are some thoughtfully curated care packages (consider sending to a friend or neighbor), kits (to keep kids entertained), and sales (you deserve it) to consider.

 

Cookie Decorating Kits from Bird Bakery

 

Between social distancing, home schooling and an endless stream of news, we know these days can feel long! Our BIRD cookie decorating kits are an entertaining and delicious way to pass the time. Pick them up, have them delivered and order them as a sweet surprise for your neighbors and friends! Available at both locations (garnishes subject to change). 💕

Free Macs (and NTFB Donations) from We the Birds

25 Percent Offf Sitewide from La Vie Style House

Care Packages from Magic Hour

 

20 Percent off Market Highland Park Village

“Take Care and Stay Home” Kits from Commerce Goods + Supply

#KookieHour with Miracle Milkookies

30 Percent Off at Favor the Kind

