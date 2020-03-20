The Best Curated Kits, Care Packages, and Sales from Your Favorite Small Businesses in Dallas
Invest in Yourself, Loved Ones, and Your Local ShopsBY Caitlin Clark // 03.20.20
As our favorite local shops have adapted to an online-only format this week (often offering free shipping and other lovely incentives), they’ve also gotten creative with their inventory — reminding us why we all love them so much to begin with.
If you’re doing a little online shopping this weekend, here are some thoughtfully curated care packages (consider sending to a friend or neighbor), kits (to keep kids entertained), and sales (you deserve it) to consider.
Cookie Decorating Kits from Bird Bakery
Between social distancing, home schooling and an endless stream of news, we know these days can feel long! Our BIRD cookie decorating kits are an entertaining and delicious way to pass the time. Pick them up, have them delivered and order them as a sweet surprise for your neighbors and friends! Available at both locations (garnishes subject to change). 💕
Free Macs (and NTFB Donations) from We the Birds
For the love of #macarons… it’s #NationalMacaronDay!!! Even in the midst of this #COVID19 #pandemic, we are making it our mission to feed the good! 💪🏻 To celebrate this VERY special day dedicated to #frenchmacarons, every online order placed TODAY gets a free macaron! @wethebirdsmacarons = the perfect #quarantine treat 😉 . . We’re also joining several local #macaron shops by donating 20% of proceeds from today’s sales to the @northtexasfoodbank 🤗 #DallasMacaronDay @bisousbisouspatisserie @savorpatisserie #wethebirdsmacarons #dallasmacarons #macaronday
25 Percent Offf Sitewide from La Vie Style House
in these difficult times we appreciate your continuing support of us and other small businesses. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ as a major thank you, please enjoy 25% off sitewide until March 31st with the code: STAYHEALTHY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ a portion of our sales will go to the @northtexasfoodbank supporting the ongoing community efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
Care Packages from Magic Hour
We are trying to make shopping from home as easy as possible…now offering a couple different care packages ✨ get one for yourself, or someone you care about. Shipped right to your door, or local delivery available ⭐️ they are available for purchase on the website and each one is under $100 🙌🙌
20 Percent off Market Highland Park Village
“Take Care and Stay Home” Kits from Commerce Goods + Supply
Staying inside and minimizing our to-do lists really help us focus on the things that are most important. What are those things for you? We’ve crafted 8 take care gift packages to help with whatever those things may be: Stay thoughtful. Stay curious. Stay fresh. Stay cozy. Stay relaxed. Stay pretty. Stay busy. Stay Texas. Let’s consider this quarantine a reset button 😏 Order any of the above online with our STAYHOME 20% off code and we’ll ship or deliver to your door free of charge! Link in bio
#KookieHour with Miracle Milkookies
30 Percent Off at Favor the Kind
All things bright + happy! 🌞Shop styles $75 and under online and enjoy 30% off your entire purchase using code CABINFEVER. We feel you. 🧡 – – – #spring #style #favorthekind #rainbow #bright #happy #colorful #affordable #fashion #shop #shopping #shopsmall #local #dallas #houston #texas #store #online #sale #cabinfever #discount #enjoy