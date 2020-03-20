The Best Curated Kits, Care Packages, and Sales from Your Favorite Small Businesses in Dallas

Commerce Goods + Supply is offering "Take Care and Stay Home" kits

As our favorite local shops have adapted to an online-only format this week (often offering free shipping and other lovely incentives), they’ve also gotten creative with their inventory — reminding us why we all love them so much to begin with.

If you’re doing a little online shopping this weekend, here are some thoughtfully curated care packages (consider sending to a friend or neighbor), kits (to keep kids entertained), and sales (you deserve it) to consider.

Cookie Decorating Kits from Bird Bakery

Free Macs (and NTFB Donations) from We the Birds

25 Percent Offf Sitewide from La Vie Style House

Care Packages from Magic Hour

20 Percent off Market Highland Park Village

“Take Care and Stay Home” Kits from Commerce Goods + Supply

#KookieHour with Miracle Milkookies

30 Percent Off at Favor the Kind