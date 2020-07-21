Fashion / Style / Shopping

Stylish Silk Masks to Shop Now

Care for Others And Be Gentle With Your Skin

BY // 07.21.20
dallas silk face mask 2 2

KES silk face masks, $65

While the act of wearing a mask is always a beautiful thing, not all face coverings are created equal, particularly when it comes to our skin’s reaction to them.

“I’ve tried many different masks over the last few months, and I’ve found that silk and neoprene masks are some of the softest, most breathable fabrics that allow for airflow, whisking away from sweat from the face, quick to dry, and overall less irritating to the skin,” esthetician Mesha Williams told PaperCity when we spoke about masks and skincare last month. “In my opinion, cotton masks are the most irritating… and increase the chances of incurring flare-ups or breakouts.”

It makes sense that silk face masks would be the most gentle on our skin. The moisture resistant fabric is often recommended for pillows to promote good hair days and help prevent acne and wrinkles formed during sleep.

After a handful of my own cotton mask-induced breakouts, I sourced a few silky numbers to add into the rotation.

 

Majoie

Known primarily for their bath products, Majoie began producing face masks, made from naturally dyed raw silk, in an effort to support Maldivian women during the pandemic.

$45, majoiemaldives.com

slip silk face mask

Slip

This face mask from Slip (known primarily for their silky pillowcases) is even cuter in person, and comes in black and leopard for the lip pucker averse. Until September 18, a percent of the proceeds will be donated to Baby2Baby.

$39, slip.com

 

Stitched2Remember

The glowing reviews for these double-layered, adjustable silk masks (which come in a variety of pearlescent colors) speak for themselves. Even better: they’re sourced here in Dallas.

$15.99, etsy.com 

SilkTakuyoHandpaintedsilkandcottonfacemask_ZenRedandBlackwave1_2048x

Silk Takuyo

Handpainted in Hawaii, these masks are made with pure silk and organic cotton.

Pricer vary, silktakuyo.com

 

KES

What’s better than one sleek, silky face mask? A colorful bundle of the reusable, breathable accessories.

$65 for a set of four, garmentory.com

 

Jeune Otte

The Pucci and Hermes silk scarf masks sold out fast, but Jeune Otte’s silky masks made from vintage Bottega Veneta scarves are still available for purchase. 10 percent of each purchase will be donated to communities at-risk during the Covid-19 crisis.

$95, juneotte.com 

