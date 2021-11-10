Nutcracker Market Comes Roaring Back — Houston Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Embraces Its 40th Redo

Join the holiday shopping party at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market which launches on Thursday at NRG Center. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

Stockings from The Incredible Christmas Place will be among the many offerings at the 40th anniversary, the re-do, of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market 2019 was the last before the pandemic. It roars back into action on Thursday. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

On the cusp of the holiday season, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is geared to welcome inspired shoppers this week with a full-fledged return to NRG Center after the COVID-19 break. Last year would have marked the remarkable market’s 40th anniversary celebration. The 2021 market is being presented as The 40th Anniversary Redo and it launches with the annual Preview Party this Wednesday night.

Last year, the holiday market was virtual. This year, it’s the real deal. Excitement has been building for the entire year. And well it should with the market spreading across more than 700,000 square feet, expecting more than 107,000 shoppers, and typically netting more than $5 million. Since its founding, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has contributed more than $75.3 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation, the foundation’s academy and scholarship programs.

In fact, the Nutcracker Market is the second largest fundraiser held at NRG, second only to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

My advice, one that veteran market patrons understand, is to pony up $50 for an early bird ticket with doors opening for those ticket holders at 8:30 am this Thursday and Friday. Early access for intrepid shoppers bests the arrival of the jolly throngs, though some prefer the spirited holiday atmosphere that peaks as the day goes on.

Oh what fun it was at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

As an extra shopping incentive, Nan and Company Properties is underwriting the Market Raffle with the array of amazing items on display in the center aisle of the market. This year also marks the addition of 50 new merchants among the 265 that will be displaying their holiday wares.

This fundraising extravaganza doesn’t happen without the dedicated volunteers of the Houston Ballet Guild. The show involves 1,100 volunteers contributing 5,880 volunteer hours.

Among the volunteer leadership are Market chair Mignon Gill, Preview Party chairs Robin Klaes and Samira Salman, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show & Luncheon Chairs Kimberly Miller and Christie Sullivan, and Macy’s Fashion Show & Luncheon chairs Katrina Arnim and Tina Raham Stewart.