Divine chocolates from Mostly Chocolate.

Fashion art from Elaurante

Fashion designerHunter Bell

Maison Paricuta brings its fabulous hats to the Tootsies' Made Market which continues through December 24.

Maison Paricuta brings its fabulous hats to the Tootsies' Made Market which continues through December 24.

Estela Cockrell is the force behind the complete destination for clean luxury beauty with holistic wellness services, Switch2Pure. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Manready Mercantile in The Heights will be sharing some of its unique merchandise during the Made Market in Tootsies.

Gallerist Laura Rathe welcomes guests to her new eponymous gallery in River Oaks District, and will be sharing art during Tootsies Made Market. (Photo by CDA)

Courtney Harmon, Shanna Thorvilson shopping at Tootsies where wearing masks and social distancing are in effect. (Photo by Dress for Success)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Most Fashionable Holiday Market Pops Up at Storied Store

Tootsies' Made Market is a Discerning Gift Givers' Dream

BY // 11.27.20
Tootsies' Made Market, celebrating local designers and creatives, brings added allure to the locally-owned retail boutique now through December 24.
Divine chocolates from Mostly Chocolate.
Fashion art from Elaurante
Fashion designerHunter Bell
Maison Paricuta brings its fabulous hats to the Tootsies' Made Market which continues through December 24.
Maison Paricuta brings its fabulous hats to the Tootsies' Made Market which continues through December 24.
Estela Cockrell is the force behind the complete destination for clean luxury beauty with holistic wellness services, Switch2Pure. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Manready Mercantile in The Heights will be sharing some of its unique merchandise during the Made Market in Tootsies.
Gallerist Laura Rathe welcomes guests to her new eponymous gallery in River Oaks District and will be sharing art during Tootsies Made Market. (Photo by CDA)
Courtney Harmon, Shanna Thorvilson shopping at Tootsies where wearing masks and social distancing are in effect. (Photo by Dress for Success)
Tootsies' Made Market, celebrating local designers and creatives, brings added allure to the locally-owned retail boutique now through December 24.

Divine chocolates from Mostly Chocolate.

Fashion art from Elaurante

Fashion designerHunter Bell

Maison Paricuta brings its fabulous hats to the Tootsies' Made Market which continues through December 24.

Maison Paricuta brings its fabulous hats to the Tootsies' Made Market which continues through December 24.

Estela Cockrell is the force behind the complete destination for clean luxury beauty with holistic wellness services, Switch2Pure. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Manready Mercantile in The Heights will be sharing some of its unique merchandise during the Made Market in Tootsies.

Gallerist Laura Rathe welcomes guests to her new eponymous gallery in River Oaks District, and will be sharing art during Tootsies Made Market. (Photo by CDA)

Courtney Harmon, Shanna Thorvilson shopping at Tootsies where wearing masks and social distancing are in effect. (Photo by Dress for Success)

It’s all about shopping local this Saturday and beyond when Tootsies opens the doors to a pop-up market with enough luxe local vendors to fill the holiday wish lists of even the most discerning shoppers. Through December 24, from 11 am to 6 pm daily, Made Market will showcase a dozen local talents that will share their goods under the same roof with the must-have fashions that Tootsies is renowned for.

“We wanted to support other local businesses during these uncertain times,” Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious tells PaperCity. “By bringing people together with another product element to the Tootsies customer. The ideas is to have fun, be festive, safe and creative.”

Joining the holiday shopping fête will be Manready Mercantile, the general goods store in The Heights founded in 2012 by native Texan Travis Weaver. A sampling of the shop’s homey merchandise, which includes apparel, accessories, bags and home goods, will be showcased.

The Made Market Vendors

Mostly Chocolate adds the sweetest of touches to the shopping experience with its collection of artistically beautiful and tasty candies and pastries.

Accel Lifestyle which had a wildly successful pop-up at Tootsies two weeks ago is back with its COVID-barrier masks and its lineup of odor-resistant T’s, tank tops and hoodies for everyone in the family.

Fashion-focused creative/artist Louise Owens’ will share her paintings and scented eternity rose boxes from her Elaurante, “where fashion meets art.”

Christy Lynn places her uber feminine collection in the Tootsies spotlight. After having designed in New York for more than a decade under the mentorship of Catherine Malandrino and Elie Tahari and moved with her husband to Houston, Lynn debuted her namesake collection in 2019.

In 2016 Hunter Bell moved her fashion design operation, Hunter Bell NYC, from New York to Houston, where she continues to be sold in boutiques nationwide. In 2019 she introduced a children’s line, inspired by her daughter Harrison.

Switch To Pure founder Estela Cockrell will share insights on her non-toxic skincare, paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan products. The firm’s mantra: Lighten your toxic load from the inside out.

Maison Blanche designer Natalie Carson will be proffering her dreamy hand sanitizer. Yes, dreamy. It’s made from all natural ingredients and a has soothing eucalyptus scent. It’s non-drying (thanks to the organic fractionated coconut oil) and non-sticky.

Campy customized bracelets from Griffy and floral creations from Rebecca Johnson complete the offerings.

Segreto Finishes, founded by Leslie Sinclair in 1995, is noted for its sophisticated architectural finishes and creative design. Sinclair has three Segreto-centric books under her belt. The Tootsies pop-up is afacile opportunity to explore the world of Segreto.

Saving the best for last because Maison Paricuta is based in Mexico City. The high-end hat manufacturer is where I’ll be shopping, pardon me, for myself. The designs are to-die-for. Chic, sophisticated and glamorous.  Beach hats, city hats, ranch hats, the selection is stunning. The hats are handcrafted in by artisans in communities throughout Mexico.

