The Jewelry Every Woman Must Own From Zadok — From Tennis Necklaces to Custom Pieces

Whether you are re-making a piece that was passed down or imagining something special from scratch, custom pieces are perfect for incorporating a look that is unique just to you.

Whether you wear it alone or layer it up, the tennis necklace is never going out of style.

Each woman cultivates her own style, expressing her inner personality to the outside world. A key component of this style is her jewelry. How she accessories herself — both for the normal daily comings and goings, as well as the more elaborate and extravagant occasions — says a lot about her. Zadok Jewelers, one of Houston’s most iconic and beloved family-owned jewelers, breaks down the timeless must-have jewelry pieces that every woman should have in her collection.

The Tennis Necklace

Whether you wear it alone or layer it up, the tennis necklace is never going out of style. It’s a versatile piece that easily and seamlessly goes from day to night. The Tennis Prong Round Diamond Necklace and the Tennis Diamond Necklace 3ct are often among favorites. Don’t be afraid to play with varying lengths and weights to give your neck dimension.

Right-Hand Ring

Right-hand rings are a great way to showcase your unique style. Be playful with it. Wear it alone or decorate all your fingers for a ring party. The Zadok Collection Three-Banded Right Hand Ring, Diamond Starburst Pinky Ring, and Diamond Pave Large Heart Ring are all examples of right-hand rings that encapsulate different styles, while still projecting a timeless, classic feel. Use this piece to showcase your personality!

Stacking Band

Stacking bands are another timeless piece that never goes out of style. Don’t be afraid to stack a few for a bolder feel. With the Emerald-Cut Diamond Eternity Ring and the Radiant Cut Diamond band Ring, you’ll add a touch of flair to your finger that’s sure to spark conversation and catch some eyes. Stack a few or wear your bands alone for a more casual look.

Bracelets

Just like the tennis necklace, the tennis bracelet is another timeless piece that is perfect for every day or an elevated night out. Also able to be stacked or worn individually, tennis bracelets make a statement without being too flashy. The Graduated Tennis Diamond Bracelet, Station Bezel Diamond Bracelet, Diamond Tennis Snake Bracelet, and Diamond Bezel Tennis Bracelet are just a few of Zadok’s most popular bracelets found in some of the most coveted jewelry boxes in Houston.

Pendant Necklace

While a tennis necklace may portray a simpler look, the pendant necklace is the place for you to be a bit more creative. Use this space to play with shapes, motifs, colors, and symbols that are meaningful to you. Let your pendant speak to your style and personality. The Crescent Moon Necklace, Evil Eye & Champagne Diamond Pendant, and ZOE CHICCO Small Sunbeam Medallion Box Chain Pendant, are all excellent options when it comes to choosing a timeless pendant necklace that you will come back to time and time again. Dress it up or dress it down — either way, the style is yours.

Custom Pieces

Custom pieces are truly an opportunity to showcase your unique style and look. Whether you are re-making a piece that was passed down or imagining something special from scratch, custom pieces are perfect for incorporating a look that is unique just to you. The master bench designers and jewelers at Zadok Jewelers will turn your idea into something gorgeous you can wear and enjoy or sketch you some options for you to create something truly remarkable.