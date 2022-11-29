Our Guide to Christmas 2022 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

Book a reservation at this Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas restaurant for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner. A four-course prix fixe dinner features endive salad, Sheep’s Milk Tortellini, striped bass, veal chop, cauliflower steak piccata, and more options. A Decadent Chocolate Gianduja Bar with 24-carat gold, Valrhona dark and milk chocolate and hazelnut bar will be dessert. Adults cost $125.

There will also be a Christmas Day Brunch from 10 am to 3 pm featuring a buffet with everything from oysters to roasted prime rib. Adults cost $130 and children under 12 — $50.