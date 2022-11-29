Holiday / Restaurants / Lists

Our Guide to Christmas 2022 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

14 Destinations for Brunch, Barbecue, Seafood, and Upscale Dinners to Make This Holiday Special

BY // 11.29.22
LAW Restaurant Christmas

Enjoy Christmas Day Brunch at LAW Restaurant this holiday.

Christmas 2022 is almost here and Dallas restaurants are ready to feed diners for the holidays. Treat yourself (and your family) to a Christmas dinner or brunch crafted at some of the best restaurants in Dallas — for dine-in or takeout.

City Hall Bistro

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3686

Website

City Hall Bistro

Enjoy a pre-fixe Christmas Day meal at City Hall Bistro this year.

This Adolphus hotel restaurant is featuring a pre-fixe menu for Christmas Day for $70 per person. From noon to 8 pm, book a reservation to enjoy menu items like roasted fall squash and kale salad, honey baked ham, cornbread dressing, candied yams, pumpkin pie, and more.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW Restaurant Christmas

Enjoy Christmas Brunch at LAW Restaurant this year. (Courtesy)

Book a reservation at this Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas restaurant for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner. A four-course prix fixe dinner features endive salad, Sheep’s Milk Tortellini, striped bass, veal chop, cauliflower steak piccata, and more options. A Decadent Chocolate Gianduja Bar with 24-carat gold, Valrhona dark and milk chocolate and hazelnut bar will be dessert. Adults cost $125.

There will also be a Christmas Day Brunch from 10 am to 3 pm featuring a buffet with everything from oysters to roasted prime rib. Adults cost $130 and children under 12 — $50.

Georgie

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie

Celebrate Christmas at Georgie this year with prefixed dinner and brunch menus.

For $125 per person, this Knox Street restaurant is hosting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners. A prefixed menu will be created by Executive Chef Christian Dortch and specialty cocktails will be available to add on. A Christmas Brunch will also be available for $70 per person and will include three courses.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

dolce riviera dallas harwood kathy tran

Dolce Riviera has a beautiful patio in the Harwood District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The week of Christmas (December 19 through 24) this Italian spot in the Harwood District is featuring a special edition Feast of the Seven Fishes menu for $85 per person.

OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ

Northeast Dallas

5500 Greenville Avenue, Suite 1300
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

OAK’D Thanksgiving Dallas

This Christmas, enjoy a feast to-go from OAK'D Handcrafted BBQ. (Courtesy)

This Central Texas-style barbecue restaurant is cooking up holiday feasts to-go. There are two packages to choose from. For $265, you’ll receive a smoked turkey, two sides (options include Brussels sprouts, BBQ sweet potatoes, and more), cranberry relish, turkey gravy, rolls, and one dessert (homemade pies). For $385, you’ll get all of that plus a six-pound ham, two additional sides, and an extra dessert. Orders can be placed here.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Fearing’s Patio Dallas

Enjoy a Christmas meal at Fearing's this year, or order to-go. (Courtesy)

This Christmas, there are several options to enjoy a great meal at this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant. On Christmas Eve, book lunch (added holiday specials) or dinner (three-course prix fixe menu) for $175 per adult and $45 per child. On Christmas Day, partake in a family-style lunch or order Christmas To-Go for $475 (serves 10 guests).

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

Mercat Bistro is a hidden French gem in the Harwood District.

This favorite French spot will host a Christmas Day brunch with a three-course pre-fixe menu for $68 per person. You can also make reservations to sit in the restaurant’s “Polar Bear” section.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Holiday Nog

Enjoy a special limited edition Holiday Nog cocktail at Truluck's.

This Dallas seafood favorite will be open on Christmas Eve for dinner. Also, for the entire month of December, a Holiday Nog and peppermint chocolate cake are being offered for a limited time.

Sassetta

Downtown

1530 Main Street, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

529 JeanLiu_Sassetta_155-F.jpg. MUST RUN (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Sassetta offers a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner this Christmas Eve. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

On December 23 and 24, Sassetta at The Joule is hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner. The menu will be served family-style per reservation for the table to share. Dishes include caviar, Bacalao dip, scallop Crudo, Cioppino, Pasta Vongole, Branzino, and more.

TJ’s Seafood Market

Preston Hollow

6025 Royal Ln, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75230  |  Map

 

214-691-2369

Website

TJs seafood

Mix things up this Christmas with a holiday platter and seafood from TJ's. (Courtesy)

This Christmas, TJ’s Seafood will offer a holiday to-go menu featuring platters, shrimp, smoked salmon, oysters, gumbo, and more. Order by December 23 for pickup on Christmas Eve.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakotas Holiday

Enjoy Christmas Eve at Dakota's Steakhouse this year.

This downtown Dallas steakhouse is hosting Christmas Eve dinner with its regular menu and additional specials. For $175, you can share a whole roasted lamb crown with three to four people.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Enjoy Christmas Day dinner at Le Bilboquet. (Courtesy)

This Christmas Day, this Knox Street French restaurant is hosting a Christmas dinner for $125 per person.

Elm & Good

Deep Ellum

2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-498-2525

Website

130273513_213261377013053_3602458146955314666_n

Elm & Good is offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials this year. (Courtesy)

Book a spot at Elm & Good on Christmas Day for brunch featuring special holiday dishes and cocktails, as well as live music. Brunch will be served on December 25 from 11 am through 3 pm.

The Deep Ellum restaurant will also be hosting a Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve including dishes like a house-cured salmon beggar’s purse and focaccia bread service, shrimp cocktail and octopus carpaccio, fried calamari, Baccala croquettes, mussels, and more. Live music will be played by singer and songwriter Patrick Pombuena. Each meal cost $95 per person.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloanes Corner Holiday 2 (1)

For $160 for two people (and $65 per additional person), this downtown bistro is offering a Holiday Takeaway package. It includes rolls, salad, entrees (from short rib to jumbo lump crab cakes), sides, and desserts.

