1303 Cortlandt Street is part The Heights Home & Garden Tour.

1820 Arlington Street on the Heights

702 E 81/2 Street

707 East 9th on the Heights Spring Home Tour

720 East 24th

823 Peddie

Home + Design / Architecture

Enchanting Houses In The Houston Heights That Turn Heads and How to See Them — From a 1926 Craftsmen Bungalow to a 1910 Victorian

The Heights Spring Home & Garden Tour Finally Returns In a Big Way

BY // 04.01.24
1820 Arlington Street on the Heights
702 E 81/2 Street
707 East 9th on the Heights Spring Home Tour
720 East 24th
823 Peddie
1303 Cortlandt Street is part The Heights Home & Garden Tour.

1820 Arlington Street on the Heights

702 E 81/2 Street

707 East 9th on the Heights Spring Home Tour

720 East 24th

823 Peddie

The Houston Heights Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the return of The Heights Spring Home & Garden Tour, the first tour since before the COVID pandemic. Six enchanting homes ranging from a 1926 craftsmen bungalow to a 1910 Victorian to one traditional modern will be open for the public to view on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from noon to 6 pm.

The 1919 home was originally built by a Swedish immigrant owner/architect on a lot owned solely by his wife, a rarity in that era. Over time the house evolved and today covers three lots on the corner of one of the neighborhood’s most coveted streets. Additions over the years have brought total square footage to 4,500 square feet.

1820 Arlington Street is part The Heights Spring Home & Garden Tour.

Of this 1910 Victorian/Colonial Revival home, the owners Katie and Mike Beirne note: “We tried to design the style and floor plan to what the original home would have been, while adding a vibrant and artistic touch of color and style.

“We really love a mix of old and new.”

Mission accomplished.

702 East 81/2 Street

Of this 1920 American bungalow residence owners Rachel and Jeff Spalding detail: “Our house is a remodeled bungalow with a modern flair. Our interior design style is a mid-century modern focus with eclectic accents.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024

“We like to emphasize natural light and connect the indoor spaces to the outdoors. We prefer smaller homes that efficiently use space and don’t occupy an entire lot.”

This 1926 Craftsman bungalow is home to architect Brett Zamore and wife Renee, who note: “Modern Comfort would be a good description. We love the historic charm of the bungalows in The Heights and adding a modern sense of simplicity to the interiors. We have maintained the historic exterior character of the bungalow with a modern addition at the back.”

Two phases over a four-year span upped the ante on this special home project: The renovation of the 1,375-square-foot original structure and putting in a 965-square-foot addition. The existing home’s central dividing wall is the only original remaining wall that separate the two sides of the old house to take on the role of defining public and private.

707 East 9th on the Heights Spring Home Tour

Built in 2019, this traditional/modern home measures in at 5,300 square feet with four bedrooms, four and a half baths. The design focus centered around bringing the outdoors in.

“The entire design was driven by the desire to create a U-shaped layout that would focus on and utilize as much green space as possible,” owner Adrian Wong says. “Our home sits in harmony with the natural surroundings.

“Our back porch faces West to allow for the most natural light to flow into our main living spaces and primary bedroom.”

720 East 24th

Realtor Star Massing and her husband artist Jack Massing call this 1928 Craftsman bungalow home, embracing the architectural heritage in its curb appeal. “But it’s very modern and minimal on the inside and tropical in the back,” the Massings note.

Tickets for the The Heights Spring Home & Garden Tour cost $35 and are available here.

