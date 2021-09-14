View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Two Top Houston Designers Share the Best Finds from CB2, OKA, and More

Shop Affordable Pieces Like the Pros

BY Laurann Claridge // 09.14.21
CB2 Brace sofa and Gwyneth chairs

CB2’s much-anticipated first Houston store opened this summer in historic Rice Village.

Their styles couldn’t be more diametrically opposed. Courtnay Tartt Elias, principal and creative director of Creative Tonic Design, lives in a riot of bright, bold colors. Kevin Spearman, principal of Kevin Spearman Design Group, designs his modern spaces with a crisp, monochromatic palette. Both bring a sophisticated elegance to their commissioned environs and understand the dynamics of a high/low product mix.

Courtnay Tartt Elias and Kevin Spearman, two top Houston designers with very different styles.

We challenged them to shop with us at three new Houston stores — Ballard Designs, OKA, and CB2that began as mail-order companies and transformed into brick-and-mortar meccas. Here are the pieces they can’t leave behind.

 

Ballard Designs opened a brick-and-mortar in River Oaks this year.

Ballard Designs

Felicity Chandelier | $749, at Ballard Designs

“I’m super-conscious of a client’s budget, and I think Ballard Designs does its outdoor furniture and lighting lines the best. You can get great-quality pieces in both categories without breaking the bank. Take this 12-light painted iron chandelier — I just installed it in a client’s dining room. You can even bend and twist the leaves!” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Suzanne Kasler Mathes Upholstered Sofa | $2,799 – $4,449, at Ballard Designs

“This tailored Suzanne Kasler sofa is a good staple. I love a white sofa, and if you cover it in an indoor/outdoor fabric like Sunbrella, it’s dog-, kid-, and fad-proof. It’s clean and classic, allowing you to build anything around it.” — Kevin Spearman

 

Willow Dining Table and Chairs | table $659, chair $399, at Ballard Designs

“This outdoor dining table and chairs set reminds me of a vintage one made in the ’60s and ’70s, but it can withstand the elements. It would be great inside an apartment or to use as a games table. The glass top lets you see all the detail of the hand-woven wicker over an aluminum frame.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Farrah Woven Pendant$299, at Ballard Designs

“I’m drawn to the Farrah woven-rattan and iron pendant because of its texture and the scalloped shape. I could see using it in a breakfast room, or a couple over a kitchen island. It would give any room a lift and a bit of personality.” — Kevin Spearman

 

Miles Redd Bermuda Lounge Chair with Cushions | $899, at Ballard Designs

“I adore everything Miles Redd does, particularly his outdoor Bermuda collection at Ballard. It’s so chic with the white-on-white fretwork — and clever, too with a drawer to tuck away the cushions when not in use. Of course, I’d pop the chair with a colorful cushion and throw pillow in lieu of white.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

 

Blakely Stool |$459 – $479, at Ballard Designs

“The Blakely stool’s hand-woven back in seagrass rope makes it look more expensive. I love the warm gray stain finish of the painted wood frame — it’s a neutral that looks very current. The scale of the stool is great, too. Scale can really throw off a piece and make it look cheap if you’re not careful.” — Kevin Spearman

 

Dayna Side Chairset of two $699, at Ballard Designs

“I’d go for the green chairs instead of white — green to me is a neutral. I can see them working as a desk chair or a great dining chair in a breakfast room around a glass-topped table. I’d custom-upholster the seats with a colorful fabric. In fact, we’re redoing Creative Tonic’s office space, and I need to consider these!” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

best cb2 decor

Bornova Coffee Table$799, at Ballard Designs

“I like this coffee table because its textural — and it’s black. I think every room should have something black in it. It allows for good flow, to circulate around it easily as well. It feels collected, like a primitive or African piece.” — Kevin Spearman

Aya Pagoda Pendant$549, at Ballard Designs

“I gravitate towards a lot of the chinoiserie pieces here. I’ve used these blue pagoda-shaped pendants — see the tiny bells, too — for clients, especially in kids’ bedrooms and powder rooms.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Bamboo Melamine Dinnerwaredinner plate, set of four $49; accent plate, set of four $39, at Ballard Designs

“Love these melamine plates! Don’t they look like something Juliska would make? Particularly with the blue chinoiserie-like painted design.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Robbie Chair | From $999, at Ballard Designs

“Vintage is so big right now. The Robbie chair has that ’70s vibe that’s coming back strong. I love the fabric — it’s neutral, I wouldn’t doll it up, though, and put a pillow on it. Maybe a throw, if you had two chairs in a room … It would look too decorated with pillows. Often rooms get too decorated; it’s like wearing too much jewelry. Keep things simple.” — Kevin Spearman

 

Inside OKA’s Houston store. (courtesy of OKA)

OKA

Lantau Faux-Shagreen and Gold Desk | $1,995, at OKA

“I’d use this desk as a dressing table in a bedroom. The color is warm green-gray with a glint of gold. It could really lift a room.” — Kevin Spearman

 

 

Peking TV Cabinet$1,795, at OKA

“OKA has some great case goods, such as this Peking TV Cabinet. You could put this in an entry or create a whole guest room around it. Built to house a TV, I’d love to see it as a bar, too. Look, the chinoiserie design on the front continues inside the doors and all three sides of the piece.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

best cb2 decor

Gullion Bench | $2,495, at OKA

“I spotted this resin-sealed wood bench on my way inside. I love the irregular shape and the woodgrain texture. It can withstand the elements and be used indoors or out.” — Kevin Spearman

Nell 2.5-Seater Sofa and Tantallon Floor Pillow | sofa $2,795, pillow $350, at OKA

“I just put this velvet sofa in a client’s long, narrow music room. It’s really comfortable and very 1970s. I paired it with two of OKA’s Tantallon floor pillows, one in each color: red and blue.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Lenox Bar Cart$1,395, at OKA

“This bar cart has a nice edge to it. It’s not like grandma would have had!” — Kevin Spearman

 

George Club Chair$3,595, at OKA

“Can’t you see these armchairs pulled up beside a fireplace? They’re upholstered with goat hair and hand-dyed to resemble a cheetah’s coat. I have to find a way to use a pair for a client. ” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Large Papavera Vase in Volcanic White |$295, at OKA

“I like pottery a lot right now, and I love the color, the shape, and the size of this Papavera vase. It’s organic looking and would be great in the middle of a table or poised upon a pedestal.” — Kevin Spearman

 

 

 

 

Isphahan Plates | set of four $250 – $495, at OKA

“OKA’s colorful plates are such fun. The English know how to set a great table! I’m drawn to their Isphahan Collection, inspired by ancient Persian designs.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

CB2SP21_01A_hero
CB2

best cb2 decor

Tria Gray Marble Console Table | $1,699, at CB2

“Wow, this console is terrific. It feels so one-of-a-kind. The size and scale, the veining of the marble, and the asymmetry are amazing.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Gwyneth Ivory Bouclé Chair | $899, at CB2

“I’m working with my assistant on her home, and we’re getting two of these mod bouclé-like chairs for her living room. They are a Goop collaboration and feel good to sit in. The shape is fantastic, and they can swivel, too. They look inspired by a Danish vintage piece, but you can’t beat the price.” — Kevin Spearman

 

best cb2 decor

Babylon Torrento Round Small Table | $1,599, at CB2

“This is the perfect 30” small table — and it is marble. Reasonably priced, too. You could use it so many places, from a breakfast nook to an entry.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

best cb2 decor

Leggero Champagne Pole Wall Sconce | $149, at CB2

“I’m working on a ranch in Fredericksburg, and these wall sconces by Goop could be perfect there. Notice, it comes with a black-fabric-covered cord, but in many cases, I have the cord covers replaced with a colorful one that goes with the decor we’re creating.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

cb2 decor

Madera Black Terracotta Dinner Plate | $11.95 each, at CB2

“I’m working with a client whose kitchen has white-painted brick walls and open shelves. I think these black terracotta plates with a natural edge would be a lovely contrast to stack on the shelves. I’d buy them for my own home, too.” — Kevin Spearman

 

best cb2 decor

Suffolk Grasscloth Media Credenza | $1,999, at CB2

“This grasscloth-covered piece is stunning. I could use this credenza in so many different places. I’m not sure about the black metallic plinth base; I might paint it.”  — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

Amati Burl Wood Entryway Cabinet | $999, at CB2

“This curved Mappa burl-wood cabinet has great lines. I could see flanking an entry with two or using one as a drinks cabinet.” — Kevin Spearman

 

best cb2 decor

Gabi Rattan Entryway Cabinet | $1,499, at CB2

“I’m crazy about the curved shape of this rattan cabinet. Look at how it’s finished with black-metal edging. Very vintage feeling.”  — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

best cb2 decor

Gemini Black Lounge Chair$899, at CB2

“I just used this sculptural black leather chair in a boy’s bedroom. It’s really handsome, and the lines are sleek. I’m drawn to understated designs; I run the opposite way of the glam trend. I want to strip rooms back to their essentials.” — Kevin Spearman

 

 

Cylinder Champagne Flutes | Set of eight $15.60, at CB2

“These stylish champagne flutes have a nice, thin lip but aren’t too fragile. They can double as a sleek bud vase.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

 

best cb2 decor

Lenyx Leather Sofa | $2,499, at CB2

“I’m not a leather-sofa person, but I admit CB2 does some beautiful ones. I like this low, boxy-style silhouette, and the distressed caramel color is beautiful. It feels understated — very European, very Jean-Michel Frank.” — Kevin Spearman

 

best cb2 decor

Nadia Black Cane Chair | $379, at CB2

“Baker makes a cane chair that reminds me of this one. This is a keeper, although I’d replace the seat cushions.” — Courtnay Tartt Elias

