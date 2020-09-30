Masks, Martinis, and More Beautiful

Mark Sikes, Lauren Hudson, Michael Flores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer, Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Billy Fong, Cornelia Guest (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Katrina Couch, Michael Viviano, Ryan Reitmeyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
James Campbell, Jennifer Klos, John Phifer Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Rebecca Vizard, Sarah Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Sarah Polzer, Emily Larkin, Catherine Spavital (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Heather Furniss, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Alex Eskenasy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Maia Farmer, Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Andrew Gonzales, Emily Larkin, Sarah Polzer, Catherine Spavital, Katheryn Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Brock Hudson, Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes and his girl gang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes book signing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
01
20

Mark Sikes, Lauren Hudson, Michael Flores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

02
20

Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer, Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

03
20

Billy Fong, Cornelia Guest (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

04
20

Doniphan Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

05
20

Katrina Couch, Michael Viviano, Ryan Reitmeyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

06
20

Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

07
20

Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

08
20

James Campbell, Jennifer Klos, John Phifer Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

09
20

Rebecca Vizard, Sarah Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

10
20

Sarah Polzer, Emily Larkin, Catherine Spavital (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

11
20

Heather Furniss, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

12
20

Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

13
20

Alex Eskenasy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

14
20

Maia Farmer, Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

15
20

Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

16
20

Andrew Gonzales, Emily Larkin, Sarah Polzer, Catherine Spavital, Katheryn Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

17
20

Brock Hudson, Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

18
20

Mark Sikes and his girl gang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

19
20

Mark Sikes (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

20
20

Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

Mark Sikes, Lauren Hudson, Michael Flores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer, Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Billy Fong, Cornelia Guest (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Katrina Couch, Michael Viviano, Ryan Reitmeyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
James Campbell, Jennifer Klos, John Phifer Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Rebecca Vizard, Sarah Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Sarah Polzer, Emily Larkin, Catherine Spavital (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Heather Furniss, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Alex Eskenasy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Maia Farmer, Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Andrew Gonzales, Emily Larkin, Sarah Polzer, Catherine Spavital, Katheryn Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Brock Hudson, Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes and his girl gang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes book signing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Home + Design

Masks, Martinis, and More Beautiful

Designer Mark Sikes Celebrates His New Book at Wells Abbott

BY // 09.30.20
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Mark Sikes, Lauren Hudson, Michael Flores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer, Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Billy Fong, Cornelia Guest (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Katrina Couch, Michael Viviano, Ryan Reitmeyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
James Campbell, Jennifer Klos, John Phifer Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Rebecca Vizard, Sarah Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Sarah Polzer, Emily Larkin, Catherine Spavital (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Heather Furniss, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Alex Eskenasy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Maia Farmer, Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Andrew Gonzales, Emily Larkin, Sarah Polzer, Catherine Spavital, Katheryn Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Brock Hudson, Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes and his girl gang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
1
20

Mark Sikes, Lauren Hudson, Michael Flores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

2
20

Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer, Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

3
20

Billy Fong, Cornelia Guest (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

4
20

Doniphan Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

5
20

Katrina Couch, Michael Viviano, Ryan Reitmeyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

6
20

Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

7
20

Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

8
20

James Campbell, Jennifer Klos, John Phifer Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

9
20

Rebecca Vizard, Sarah Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

10
20

Sarah Polzer, Emily Larkin, Catherine Spavital (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

11
20

Heather Furniss, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

12
20

Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

13
20

Alex Eskenasy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

14
20

Maia Farmer, Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

15
20

Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

16
20

Andrew Gonzales, Emily Larkin, Sarah Polzer, Catherine Spavital, Katheryn Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

17
20

Brock Hudson, Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

18
20

Mark Sikes and his girl gang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

19
20

Mark Sikes (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

20
20

Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )

A highlight of the design whirl surrounding the opening of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas was undoubtedly designer Mark D. Sikes‘ book signing at Wells Abbott showroom in the Dallas Design District. Showroom owner Lauren Hudson, who also designed a room in the show house, honored her fellow decorator with cocktails and a book signing. Designers showed up to support Sikes’ recently published book, More Beautiful: All-American Decoration (Rizzoli), the follow-up to his bestselling first book, Beautiful: All-American Decorating and Timeless Style.

The dashing darling of interiors, known for his classic all-American style and penchant for blue and white, had a long line (which, of course, was even longer as all guests were respectfully socially distanced) awaiting his signature, along with the the opportunity to pose a question or two and take a quick selfie. Many had been at one of the two preview days for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, which included Sikes’ blue fantasy of a room, which the designer titled Casa Fiorentina in homage to the famed Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat estate Villa La Fiorentina, built in 1917 and famously owned by Rory Cameron, then Mary Wells Lawrence and Harding Lawrence. La Fiorentina has hosted everyone from a caftan-clad Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Somerset Maugham, and delightful details in Sikes’ lush living room were through this lens: the old-school white landline telephone and the even more old-school bowl of cigarettes. His custom Iksel wallpaper stole the show.

Guests chatted with masks firmly in place, lifted only for seconds while Jonathan Zizzo snapped photos for PaperCity. Cassandra Fine Catering passed mini grilled-cheese sandwiches while guests perused the latest offerings from Wells Abbott — although, as Hudson lamented, so much was borrowed by designers for their rooms at Kips Bay that she and VP Michael Flores had scrambled to fill the empty spaces. Catching up (from beneath their chic masks) were Cornelia Guest, Heather Furniss, Andrew Gonzales, Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer in from NYC, Beth Ewing, Doniphan Moore, Jennifer Klos, Chad Dorsey, Kips Bay’s Nazira Handal, Alex Eskenasy, James Campbell, John Pfifer Marrs, Trish Sheats (who has a room at Kips Bay), Lindley Arthur, Sarah Johnson, Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill, Mia Smith, and, in from Houston, Michael Viviano, who has a room at Kips Bay, and Ryan Reitmeyer, as well as Lauren Hudson’s husband Brock Hudson and daughter Margaret.

 

Mark Sikes, Lauren Hudson, Michael Flores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Lisa Fine, Tom Scheerer, Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Billy Fong, Cornelia Guest (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Katrina Couch, Michael Viviano, Ryan Reitmeyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
James Campbell, Jennifer Klos, John Phifer Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Rebecca Vizard, Sarah Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Sarah Polzer, Emily Larkin, Catherine Spavital (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Heather Furniss, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Alex Eskenasy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Maia Farmer, Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Liz Miller, Brittany Gaskill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Andrew Gonzales, Emily Larkin, Sarah Polzer, Catherine Spavital, Katheryn Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Brock Hudson, Margaret Hudson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes and his girl gang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Mark Sikes book signing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
Beth Ewing (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo )
The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X