Designer Nina Magon’s Book Signing Takes Over Houston’s Buzzy BeDesign — Keeping Things Dramatic and Congressional
It's All About EvokeBY Catherine D. Anspon // 11.22.23
Generating buzz in the Houston design world this season is the grand expansion of BeDesign, a mecca for international furnishings, textiles, rugs, lighting and wallpaper with a European museum-level pedigree that’s commanding national attention.
Weeks after the big reveal of BeDesign’s stunning new 22,000-square-foot West Alabama showroom, founders Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz hosted another grand and glamorous evening. The official book launch for their pal and frequent collaborator and designer Nina Magon and her fresh off-the-press volume Evoke (Monacelli Press).
And so they came — some 400 aficionados of interiors, social swans and the new philanthropic set — for a smart night out.
Dramatic Details
The music underscored the global imprint of the occasion, nodding to Magon’s international client roster. DJ Yogi-G manned the decks, with tabla player David Sharma and violinist Maryland Liff adding to the vibe.
The party flowed from the ground floor to the second and third levels, while attendees perched on striking seating from B&B Italia, Fendi Casa and Maxalto. They also spilled out onto the Sorellina rooftop, striking poses amidst the Paola Lenti Collection. Jackson & Company passed out bites. Madre prosecco, Kiran’s cocktails and IZO Mezcal were poured.
Adding import was a congressional proclamation. Martha Hernandez arrived from U.S. Congresswoman (and Houston mayoral candidate) Sheila Jackson Lee’s office to bestow a decree upon Magon for the publication of Evoke. Watch for Magon and BeDesign in the Neiman Marcus’ 2023 Fantasy Gift catalog where the two collaborated on an ultimate Milan design jaunt and room makeover, offered at the cost of a cool $380,000.
PC Seen: Cosentino’s Patty Dominguez (the brand has tapped Magon to create a dreamy line of Dekton surfaces), and Studio M’s Adena Sperling and Nathan Sperling (the lighting group also has a collab with Magon). Adding a frisson of fashion was Balmain, presenting its Fall 2023 collection in the BeDesign showroom turned catwalk. Balmain brass included Americas president Emily George, in from New York City, the Los Angeles-based Paige Sloniker and Quintin Conwright, who heads up the newly minted Balmain River Oaks District boutique. Also making the scene were Sneha and Nick Merchant; Zadok Jewelers’ Amy and Segev Zadok, Jonathan Zadok and Lisa Zadok; Sippi Khurana; Donae and Rob Chramosta; Ally Shell–van Koolwijk; and new to the neighborhood Cocody Restaurant & Bar’s Sylvain Denis.