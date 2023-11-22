Marcelo Saenz, Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Home + Design / Home Stores

Designer Nina Magon’s Book Signing Takes Over Houston’s Buzzy BeDesign — Keeping Things Dramatic and Congressional

It's All About Evoke

BY // 11.22.23
photography Miroma Photography
Marcelo Saenz, Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas at Magon's 'Evoke' book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Adena Sperling, Jeremy Jones, Nathan Sperling, Hoda Sana at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Nina Magon, Patty Dominguez (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Adrian Dueñas & Marcelo Saenz (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Balmain's Emily George addresses the crowd. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Andrea Villamarin, Micky Nguyen (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ashley Sloan, Paige Sloniker, Devorah Rose (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ceron, Tarek El-Bjeirmi (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Sippi Khurana, Anu Reddy (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Lisa Zadok, Ken Christie, Amy Zadok at the Nina Magon's book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Chance Brown, Trevor Moore (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Divya & Chris Brown, Kristen Cannon at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Cheston Syma, Moiz Bhamani at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Donae & Rob Chramosta at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Fiona Guinn, Martha Johnson, Patty Dominguez at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Gigi Huang, Deborah Palacios at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
James & Rose Spice at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Jay Thomas, Sam Lovett at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Jonathan Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Segev Zadok at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Nina Magon book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Marcela Astralaga, Chantal Martinez (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Matthew Vermedahl, Alejandro Ortega (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Monica Amariz, Kerin Hernandez (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Nina & Karun Magon with their children Alina and Aryan at the book signing at BeDesign. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Paige Sloniker, Iraida Brown (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Abigale Rigamonti, Catherine D. Anspon (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Matthew Vermedahl, Paige Sloniker (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Priya Pappan, Divya Pappan at Nina Magon's 'Evoke' book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ben Koush & Luis de las Cuevas (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Rachel Clements, Paige Sloniker, Amy Hadden at Nina Magon's 'Evoke' book signing at BeDesign (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Raquel Larsen, Camila Castaneda, Vanessa Kok (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Reena Bhagia, Shabbina Bhagia (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Renae Mahar, Reid Brown (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Rupi & Ravi Galhotra (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shadow Smith, April Fisher (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shawna Roorda, Sebastian Dominguez (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Will Breaux, Azi Noori (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Balmain squad: Emily Saab, Stacey Nguyen, Odessa Bidros, Rachel Clements, Amy Hadden, Quintin Conwright. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Generating buzz in the Houston design world this season is the grand expansion of BeDesign, a mecca for international furnishings, textiles, rugs, lighting and wallpaper with a European museum-level pedigree that’s commanding national attention.

Weeks after the big reveal of BeDesign’s stunning new 22,000-square-foot West Alabama showroom, founders Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz hosted another grand and glamorous evening. The official book launch for their pal and frequent collaborator and designer Nina Magon and her fresh off-the-press volume Evoke (Monacelli Press).

Ashley Sloan, Paige Sloniker, Devorah Rose (Photo by Miroma Photography)

And so they came — some 400 aficionados of interiors, social swans and the new philanthropic set — for a smart night out. 

Dramatic Details

The music underscored the global imprint of the occasion, nodding to Magon’s international client roster. DJ Yogi-G manned the decks, with tabla player David Sharma and violinist Maryland Liff adding to the vibe.

The party flowed from the ground floor to the second and third levels, while attendees perched on striking seating from B&B Italia, Fendi Casa and Maxalto. They also spilled out onto the Sorellina rooftop, striking poses amidst the Paola Lenti Collection. Jackson & Company passed out bites. Madre prosecco, Kiran’s cocktails and IZO Mezcal were poured.

Adding import was a congressional proclamation. Martha Hernandez arrived from U.S. Congresswoman (and Houston mayoral candidate) Sheila Jackson Lee’s office to bestow a decree upon Magon for the publication of Evoke. Watch for Magon and BeDesign in the Neiman Marcus’ 2023 Fantasy Gift catalog where the two collaborated on an ultimate Milan design jaunt and room makeover, offered at the cost of a cool $380,000.

PC Seen: Cosentino’s Patty Dominguez (the brand has tapped Magon to create a dreamy line of Dekton surfaces), and Studio M’s Adena Sperling and Nathan Sperling (the lighting group also has a collab with Magon). Adding a frisson of fashion was Balmain, presenting its Fall 2023 collection in the BeDesign showroom turned catwalk. Balmain brass included Americas president Emily George, in from New York City, the Los Angeles-based Paige Sloniker and Quintin Conwright, who heads up the newly minted Balmain River Oaks District boutique. Also making the scene were Sneha and Nick Merchant; Zadok Jewelers’ Amy and Segev Zadok, Jonathan Zadok and Lisa Zadok; Sippi Khurana; Donae and Rob Chramosta; Ally Shellvan Koolwijk; and new to the neighborhood Cocody Restaurant & Bar’s Sylvain Denis.

