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RH Debuts Its New Vision of Classic Design Through Expansive Offering RH Estates

Inaugural Sourcebook Showcases 165 Collections From the World's Top Designers

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RH Estates thoughtfully aims to amplify the work of the world's most revered designers — past and present — with an unprecedented offering of 165 collections. (Photo by RH Estates)

RH Estates thoughtfully aims to amplify the work of the world's most revered designers — past and present — with an unprecedented offering of 165 collections. (Photo by RH Estates)

On June 27, RH also debuts RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair, a more than 16,000-square-foot, five-floor 18th-century Palladian mansion that will be restored and reimagined as a first-of-its-kind hospitality destination that celebrates furniture, design, food, and wine. (Renderingi by RH) (Photo by RH Estates)

On June 27, RH also debuts RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair, a more than 16,000-square-foot, five-floor 18th-century Palladian mansion that will be restored and reimagined as a first-of-its-kind hospitality destination that celebrates furniture, design, food, and wine. (Renderingi by RH) (Photo by RH Estates)

A potentially seismic shift in the modern design landscape, RH recently unveiled its monumental new offering, RH Estates, at RH Milan.

RH Estates thoughtfully aims to amplify the work of the world’s most revered designers — past and present — with an unprecedented offering of 165 collections. The inaugural “Sourcebook” dives into the expansive product offering that spans furniture, lighting, rugs, textiles, decorative objects, and outdoor living. RH Estates celebrates these brilliant minds and their ateliers by scaling with “unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest expression of human artistry.”

In what serves as a letter from the editor in the Sourcebook, RH Founder, Chairman, and CEO Gary Friedman writes about the “iron curtain” that exists in the intentionally exclusive design world. With RH Estates, Friedman writes, “The separation between taste and scale is over. The curtain has fallen. It’s time to tear down that wall.”

RH fully realized the ambitious endeavor, the most significant transformation in the brand’s history, by reimagining classic design through a contemporary lens. For the first time, RH Estates provides direct access to link devoted design parishioners to the altars where they worship, no trade-only showroom network required.

RH Estates functions as a deus ex machina plot device in the design world. A magical intervention no one imagined possible. Yet here we are. At your fingertips, RH Estates grants access to designs from the godfather of the “California Look,” Michael Taylor. RH Estates’ The Diamond Table, originally created in the 1970s, is cast from Taylor’s original mold and packs a bold architectural wollop.

The Sourcebook also highlights painstakingly meticulous reproductions from Formations, a brand recently acquired by RH, like the Lourdes table, informed by rustic French primitivism and the beauty of ancient monoliths.

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Pieces that furnish a home? For the bird. RH Estates offers historically informed creations that define a home.

RH-London-875×548 (Photo by RH Estates)
On June 27, RH also debuts RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair, a more than 16,000-square-foot, five-floor 18th-century Palladian mansion that will be restored and reimagined as a first-of-its-kind hospitality destination that celebrates furniture, design, food, and wine. (Rendering by RH)

Recently, RH also debuted RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair, a more than 16,000-square-foot, five-floor 18th-century Palladian mansion that will be restored and reimagined as a first-of-its-kind hospitality destination that celebrates furniture, design, food, and wine. RH London will also be the United Kingdom’s unveiling of RH Estates.

RH London will include The Perch Bar & Restaurant and The World of RH Lounge by Anouska Hempel, The Treasury Restaurant, The Architecture & Design Library, The Wine Bar, The Tea Salon, and The RH Interior Design Studio.

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