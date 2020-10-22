PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Home + Design / Round Top

Round Top 2020 Fall Antiques Show Guide — Our Calendar of Top Picks

Shopping, Discovering and More

BY // 10.22.20
Round Top’s 2020 Fall Antiques Show is underway. Masks are mandatory for shoppers and dealers during the show. This is your guide to what you need to know:

Bader Ranch & Cafe

October 14 to 31

On Highway 237 in a beautiful field is Bader Ranch & Cafe, a 7,500-square foot barn filled with fine European antiques. Lunch daily and showcase dinners by local chef Tamatha Mills nightly, October 16 to 31; reservations 5 to 9 pm. shoproundtop.com.

Market Hill

Open Year Round

Market Hill is open year-round 9 am to 6 pm daily, with extended hours during the antiques show. Look for 26 vendors of antiques, furniture, home decor, and decorative arts, including Lee Ellis’ Round Top Merchant, Leftovers, Nomadic Trading Company, and Houston’s Susan Horne Antiques and Shabby Slips, in 119,000 square feet. Brand-new buildings, a restaurant, and free Wi-Fi. Show hours 9 am to 9 pm. markethillroundtop.com.

The new Blue Barn at Blue Hills

Blue Hills at Round Top

October 17 to 31

