Round Top 2020 Fall Antiques Show Guide — Our Calendar of Top Picks

Round Top’s 2020 Fall Antiques Show is underway. Masks are mandatory for shoppers and dealers during the show. This is your guide to what you need to know:

Bader Ranch & Cafe

October 14 to 31

On Highway 237 in a beautiful field is Bader Ranch & Cafe, a 7,500-square foot barn filled with fine European antiques. Lunch daily and showcase dinners by local chef Tamatha Mills nightly, October 16 to 31; reservations 5 to 9 pm. shoproundtop.com.

Market Hill

Open Year Round

Market Hill is open year-round 9 am to 6 pm daily, with extended hours during the antiques show. Look for 26 vendors of antiques, furniture, home decor, and decorative arts, including Lee Ellis’ Round Top Merchant, Leftovers, Nomadic Trading Company, and Houston’s Susan Horne Antiques and Shabby Slips, in 119,000 square feet. Brand-new buildings, a restaurant, and free Wi-Fi. Show hours 9 am to 9 pm. markethillroundtop.com.

The new Blue Barn at Blue Hills

Blue Hills at Round Top

October 17 to 31

New owners gave the patio and dining area a facelift last year and this fall debut the 52-foot-tall, 14,000-squarefoot Blue Barn, which will host Leftovers Antiques’ new showroom. Twenty-five acres of tented shopping from 50 vendors including Impressions of Santa Fe, Ettiene Market, and French by Design Antiques, from vintage furnishings to decorative art and jewelry. Admission gratis. 9 am to 6 pm daily (last day 4 pm). bluehillsatroundtop.com.

The Compound

October 17 to 31

Since the 2015 debut of The Compound, five beautiful barns have opened, housing dozens of topnotch vendors including Old World Antieks, Eneby Home, Laurier Blanc, Manos de Sur, Pascal Home, and ReWorks of Austin. Food and drink from The Grove and Simply D’Lish, full bar from Bistro 108. Late-night shopping Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7 pm, with libations and live music is a tradition. Admission gratis. 9:30 am to 6 pm daily. roundtopcompound.com/antique-show.

The Arbors

October 21 to 31

Sixteen expansive tents with about 60 dealers from more than a dozen countries, showing furniture, fabrics, artwork, jewelry, rugs, and antiques. 9 am to 6 pm; admission gratis. thearborsroundtop.com.

The Big Red Barn & Continental Tent

Monday to Saturday, October 26 to 31

The 411: This is the fair that started it all. VIP shopping Monday, October 26, 9 am to 1 pm, $20; general admission 1 pm, $10. Open 9 am to 6 pm Monday, 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday to Saturday. roundtoptexasantiques.com.

Marburger Farm Antique Show

Tuesday to Saturday, October 27 to 31

This is the big one that designers from across the states line up for, with hundreds of U.S. and international dealers. Gates open 8 am Tuesday,with Early Buying shopping 10 am to 2 pm, $25; admission after 2 pm Tuesday and on subsequent days, $10. Wednesday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm. roundtop-marburger.com.

Round Top Mayoral Election

Tuesday, November 3

Calling all 91 citizens of Round Top! Vote Tuesday, November 3, for Round Top’s next mayor, at the Courthouse in the Town Square. The contenders: incumbent Barry Bone and Mark Massey. townofroundtoptexas.org.

Talk of the Town

Ettiene Cooks Up a New Space: Coryanne Ettiene’s kitchen wares store, Ettiene Market, with shops in McKinney and Dallas’s Bishop Arts, opens in Blue Hills. Stay tuned for an opening party with live music, and cocktails tossed in, “because Round Top is thirsty work,” Ettiene proclaims.

Box Road Buzz: If you’re on the hunt for Michael Ouellette and Donnie Volkart’s beloved Box Road out of Albuquerque, with its incredibly stylish antiques, vintage furniture, and objects, it reopens spring 2021 in the space formerly known as Clutter, now called Box Road, Hwy. 237, Warrenton.

For more on Round Top, go to RoundTop.com. To read about PaperCity‘s Round Top plans, check out the full story.