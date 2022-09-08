Texas Design Week Dallas — Jean-Louis Deniot
A Design JourneyBY Anne Lee Phillips // 09.08.22
Jean-Louis Deniot will speak and sign his new book at Schumacher during Texas Design Week Dallas.
Jean-Louis Denoit signs his new book out this month, Destinations, Jean-Louis Deniot (Rizzoli)
On Paris’ Left Bank, at the intersections of the grand Esplanade des Invalides and the opulent Pont Alexandre III, are the new headquarters of Jean-Louis Deniot in a residential building that was once the home of Hubert de Givenchy and designer Charles Sevigny. Pair of vintage girandoles with crystal pampilles. Plaster Diane de Poitiers bust; pair of armchairs by Johannes Andersen in Boussac. Lacquered sideboard by Guy Lefevre for Maison Jansen; set of four 1950s ball wall lamps. Mirror by Collection Pierre. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)
In Cali, Columbia, accessories designer Nancy Gonzales’s living room, designed by Jean-Louis Deniot, is both graceful and surprising, with a seventeenth-century Madonna, and iconic Yves Klein blue and gold-leaf tables. Pair of Rita armchairs by Jean-Louis Deniot for Collection Pierre upholstered in cotton velvet by Romo. Mid-century French brass and black opaline asymmetrical floor lamp with tabletops. Empire daybed in grey patina and gilt accent in Romo linen, and custom-designed JLD rug by Diurne.
In a villa near Porto-Vecchio in Corsica, Jean-Louis Deniot was inspired by the local landscape. Living room with curved vintage Vladimir Kagan sofas in Romo linen and cotton; set of custom-designed tables in petrified wood, stained sequoia, and bronze; 1950s chandelier by Oswald Haerdtl. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)
In a villa near Porto-Vecchio in Corsica, the dining room with living room in background designed by Jean-Louis Deniot. Chaise longue, PK24, in rattan by Poul Kjærholm. Plaster lamp by Charles Trevelyan from Carpenters Workshop Gallery. Hans Wagner chairs. Deniot commissioned Florence Girette to paint the vaulted ceiling inspired by the color of the local lauze stone, giving the space a more mineral feel. Jean Prouvé dining table and a mobile piece by French contemporary artist Xavier Veihlan that echoes the Oswald Haerdtl chandelier in the adjoining room. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)
Monapesy Manor in New Delhi, originally a field of wheat with a small pond and a dozen centennial trees located in the outskirts of New Delhi, was Deniot’s first estate built from the ground up and is today a palatial splendor. Drawing its inspiration from classical antiquity, and the neoclassicism movement, the living room has paneling with gold leaf, ivory and pearl gray. A pair of cabinets are clad with black mother-of-pearl, stool in Pierre Frey velvet, and chandelier is from 1stDibs. The rug is in the style of André Arbus typical of the French 1940s, custom designed by Jean-Louis Deniot. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)
On Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, which is often referred to as the Venice of the East, an impressive contemporary tower provides spectacular 360-degree views of the bustling city. Regrouping the top three floors of this modern skyscraper, the striking apartment is designed as if it were a big ship at the top of a building. In a living area with a gold contemplation room is a custom-designed JLD rug by Solstys, pair of armchairs by Arflex, pair of cast-iron floor lamps by JLD for Marc de Berny, pair of stools from Arflex by Gaston y Daniela, white marble and black tiled side table by Porcelain Bear, pair of Telemaque armchairs designed by JLD for Pouenat, sofa by Baxter in Nobilis, painted electric screen by Florence Girette, and custom-designed JLD metallic flowers. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)
In Jean-Louis Deniot's new offices on the Quai 'Orsay coffee table by Ado Chale, custom-designed Jean-Louis Deniot sofa upholstered in Edmond Petit and Pierre Frey; cushion in Boussac with Houlès piping. Pair of floor lamps by Jacques Adnet, lampshade Anne Sokolsky, abstract painting “Campagne” by Françoise Brunet. Empire porcelain rafraichisseur, pair of seventeenth-century Spanish bronze candlesticks, 1930s bronze sculpture Plateau au Trésor. Pair of Piet Hein Eek armchairs, side table by Hilquily from Yves Gastou; drinks table by Cesare Lacca. Flag artwork Sol LeWitt. Pair of fireside Pagoda chairs by Steiner Gilbert; floor lamp by Sciolari. Art déco golden column.
Antique Louis XV console table. Pair of 1950s Italian armchairs, Kelly Wearstler sconces
In an Upper East Side townhouse, Jean-Louis blends archetypes of an emblematic townhouse with a neo-industrial look. Custom-designed Jean-Louis Deniot lacquered wood bed; canopy and headboard covered in Brochier. Nightstands by T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings. Pair of brutalist lamps by Harry Balmer, lampshades by Anne Sokolsky. Curtains in Lelièvre and Création Baumann
In an Annabelle Selldorf-designed building in New York's Chelsea gallery district, Jean-Louis was inspired by the shimmering water of the river below. Custom-designed JLD brass ceiling lights; bronze coffee table “Goutte d’Eau” by Ado Challe. Curtains are Lesage embroidered on a thick Pierre Frey linen, with a dégradé color of beige, pearl, and deep blue
In the New York City Annabelle Selldorf-designed building, a bar is custom-designed by Jean-Louis Deniot in marquetry of polished stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, ash-stained teak and ebony-stained teak, top and sides in brushed black granite. Custom-designed JLD pendant lights with glass globes by John Pomp
In a dacha in Normandy situated on the grounds of a neo-Gothic 19th century villa once owned by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge, is a pair of nineteenth-century sleeper chairs upholstered in Décors Barbares, Fortuny and Le Manach with Houlès piping. Set of eight 3D-printed, custom-designed JLD stained and sandblasted pin shelves. Set of nine antique samovars. Ceramic stove designed by JLD, created by by Nikolai Koshelev. Bronze-cast mushroom shelves for traditional Russian fashion figurines
French designer Jean-Louis Deniot is an international, irresistible man of intrigue. His impressive list of projects cataloged in his latest book, Destinations: Jean-Louis Deniot (Rizzoli, September 2022), span the globe, from Flamingo Drive in Miami to Cali, Colombia; Eaton Square in London; and Monapesy Manor in New Delhi. Paris-based Deniot’s architecture and interiors exhibit a sophisticated and erudite take on classical style.
Forbes named Denoit the modern master of French interiors, and he regularly appears on top international design lists. Deniot’s dramatic and elegant designs live at the crossroads between classical terminology and contemporary aesthetics.
Design advice: “Lighting is the magical element that brings everything together. It’s part of the layering that generates the overall atmosphere. You can hide or emphasize specific areas giving coherence, depth, and density to emphasize the elements that together create the perfect ambiance for every situation. It’s like sculpting again.” — Jean-Louis Deniot
What, When, Where: Cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing with Jean-Louis Deniot and Schumacher creative director Dara Caponigro, Thursday, September 22, 4 to 6 pm, at Schumacher Showroom, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 300, Dallas Design District.
Texas Design Week Dallas is a ticketed event. For complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.
Jean-Louis Deniot’s Paris:
Le Bistro de Paris.
Clignancourt flea market.
Boulangerie Chambelland.
The Louvre’s nighttime visits.
Quais de la Seine.
Diptyque candle store.
Saint-Germain vintage fashion stores.
Carré Saint-Germain antiques.
Café Le Bonaparte.
My new office space, Quai d’Orsay.