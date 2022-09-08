Texas Design Week Dallas — Jean-Louis Deniot

On Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, which is often referred to as the Venice of the East, an impressive contemporary tower provides spectacular 360-degree views of the bustling city. Regrouping the top three floors of this modern skyscraper, the striking apartment is designed as if it were a big ship at the top of a building. In a living area with a gold contemplation room is a custom-designed JLD rug by Solstys, pair of armchairs by Arflex, pair of cast-iron floor lamps by JLD for Marc de Berny, pair of stools from Arflex by Gaston y Daniela, white marble and black tiled side table by Porcelain Bear, pair of Telemaque armchairs designed by JLD for Pouenat, sofa by Baxter in Nobilis, painted electric screen by Florence Girette, and custom-designed JLD metallic flowers. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)