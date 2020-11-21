Longtime Interior Design Force Moves Into a Glitzy New Showroom in Clearfork — Inside Wright at Home’s New Digs

After 19 years on Camp Bowie, Adrian Wright decided it was high time for something new. “To celebrate my 20th anniversary in interior design, I thought it was time for a change,” he tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “You’ll notice our new look, new logo and new branding.”

His showroom, Wright at Home, has now taken up residence in Clearfork at 5168 Monohans in the former Ylang 23 space. It’s sibling WRARE made the move to Clearfork some months ago.

Wright celebrated its official opening with a toast from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday evening. Libations included bubbly, mixed cocktails like Bombay Sapphire gin and tonics, as well as TX Whiskey maple pecan old fashioneds. Longtime clients and well-wishers joined the open house and gawked at the glitzy showroom, which is decked out to the nines. It’s like a glittering winter wonderland.

Adrian Wright’s new Wright at Home showroom take flight in Clearfork.

Wright’s style is more grownup and sophisticated, and leans toward formality and sleek silouettes. Vignettes included stainless and glass bar carts filled with a collection of hammered coasters, champagne buckets along with gleaming crystal decanters and barware. Walls are stocked with all manner of eye candy.

Some of the collections he carries have been a staple of Wright at Home for many years, including the Caspari line, Nambe and Elizabeth W bath and fragrance. His showmanship and table scaping prowess were on full display. The showroom is a primer on decorating and design. Stop in for inspiration if nothing else. But with all the gifting options, you may find it hard to leave empty handed.

Everything that glitters is gold.

An eye-catching collection of coffee table books, and walls filled with decorative objects, picture frames and glamorous glass and gilt boxes and Seychelles branded candles and porcelain diffusers make Wright at Home a true Christmas shopping destination. Of course, Wright at Home is just the showroom arm of Adrian Wright’s design business. If his aesthetic matches your own, perhaps Wright could give your nest a new look as well.

With a full range designer touches, furnishings and gifts, Wright at Home is making the most of its fresh look in its new digs at Clearfork.