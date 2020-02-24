Boulevard Oaks Home With Magazine Worthy Interiors Hits Houston Real Estate Market — From Duplex to Dreamy

Wroxton 1729 IMG 01_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton+1729+IMG+03_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 15_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 14_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 08_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 06_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 10_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 07_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 04_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 17_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 19_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 09_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 32_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 28_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 24_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 23_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 38_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 37_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 34_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton+1729+IMG+02_1 (Photo by TK Images)
01
20

The dream home at 1729 Wroxton is expected to have new owners by mid-March but the current owners' interiors are worth keeping. (Photo by TK Images)

02
20

The entry hall with adjacent staircase. (Photo by TK Images)

03
20

Interior designer, author, retailer and blogger Paloma Contreras created the cool and comfortable interiors. (Photo by TK Images)

04
20

In the family room, the sofa and ottoman are custom. The armchairs are from Highland House, and the console was found at Made Goods. (Photo by TK Images)

05
20

The living room/music room is sparely furnished with a contemporary vibe. (Photo by TK Images)

06
20

Although the house was built as a duplex in the 1930s, the plan has been updated and opened providing an easly flow from living room to formal dining to the kitchen and family room. (Photo by TK Images)

07
20

The color palette and mix of classic and contemporary furnishings make this house sing. The curving brass table is custom. (Photo by TK Images)

08
20

Another view of the living room cum music room. (Photo by TK Images)

09
20

The formal dining room where clean lines and a contemporary vibe reign in order to focus on the modern artwork above the console. (Photo by TK Images)

10
20

The kitchen features custom cabinetry and hardware. (Photo by TK Images)

11
20

The sleek breakfast room features a table from Interlude Home surrounded by chairs from Serena & Lily. (Photo by TK Images)

12
20

The home office celebrates the elegance of a contemporary/traditional combo. (Photo by TK Images)

13
20

The third floor TV lounge provides a cozy area for casual entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)

14
20

The master bedroom. (Photo by TK Images)

15
20

Second floor landing. (Photo by TK Images)

16
20

One of three bedrooms in the home. (Photo by TK Images)

17
20

The Boulevard Oaks home is designed for indoor/outdoor living, Houston weather permitting. (Photo by TK Images)

18
20

Outdoor entertaining begins on the porch. (Photo by TK Images)

19
20

A second floor balcony provides vistas of the back yard and neighborhood. (Photo by TK Images)

20
20

By the time you read this, the home at 1729 Wroxton will probably have been sold by Compass' Caroline Bean. (Photo by TK Images)

Wroxton 1729 IMG 01_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton+1729+IMG+03_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 15_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 14_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 08_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 06_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 10_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 07_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 04_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 17_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 19_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 09_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 32_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 28_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 24_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 23_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 38_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 37_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton 1729 IMG 34_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Wroxton+1729+IMG+02_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Real Estate / Houses

Boulevard Oaks Home With Magazine Worthy Interiors Hits Houston Real Estate Market — From Duplex to Dreamy

1729 Wroxton is a Paloma Contreras Stunner

BY // 02.24.20
photography TK Images
The dream home at 1729 Wroxton is expected to have new owners by mid-March but the current owners' interiors are worth keeping. (Photo by TK Images)
The entry hall with adjacent staircase. (Photo by TK Images)
Interior designer, author, retailer and blogger Paloma Contreras created the cool and comfortable interiors. (Photo by TK Images)
In the family room, the sofa and ottoman are custom. The armchairs are from Highland House, and the console was found at Made Goods. (Photo by TK Images)
The living room/music room is sparely furnished with a contemporary vibe. (Photo by TK Images)
Although the house was built as a duplex in the 1930s, the plan has been updated and opened providing an easly flow from living room to formal dining to the kitchen and family room. (Photo by TK Images)
The color palette and mix of classic and contemporary furnishings make this house sing. The curving brass table is custom. (Photo by TK Images)
Another view of the living room cum music room. (Photo by TK Images)
The formal dining room where clean lines and a contemporary vibe reign in order to focus on the modern artwork above the console. (Photo by TK Images)
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and hardware. (Photo by TK Images)
The sleek breakfast room features a table from Interlude Home surrounded by chairs from Serena & Lily. (Photo by TK Images)
The home office celebrates the elegance of a contemporary/traditional combo. (Photo by TK Images)
The third floor TV lounge provides a cozy area for casual entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)
The master bedroom. (Photo by TK Images)
Second floor landing. (Photo by TK Images)
One of three bedrooms in the home. (Photo by TK Images)
The Boulevard Oaks home is designed for indoor/outdoor living, Houston weather permitting. (Photo by TK Images)
Outdoor entertaining begins on the porch. (Photo by TK Images)
A second floor balcony provides vistas of the back yard and neighborhood. (Photo by TK Images)
By the time you read this, the home at 1729 Wroxton will probably have been sold by Compass' Caroline Bean. (Photo by TK Images)
1
20

The dream home at 1729 Wroxton is expected to have new owners by mid-March but the current owners' interiors are worth keeping. (Photo by TK Images)

2
20

The entry hall with adjacent staircase. (Photo by TK Images)

3
20

Interior designer, author, retailer and blogger Paloma Contreras created the cool and comfortable interiors. (Photo by TK Images)

4
20

In the family room, the sofa and ottoman are custom. The armchairs are from Highland House, and the console was found at Made Goods. (Photo by TK Images)

5
20

The living room/music room is sparely furnished with a contemporary vibe. (Photo by TK Images)

6
20

Although the house was built as a duplex in the 1930s, the plan has been updated and opened providing an easly flow from living room to formal dining to the kitchen and family room. (Photo by TK Images)

7
20

The color palette and mix of classic and contemporary furnishings make this house sing. The curving brass table is custom. (Photo by TK Images)

8
20

Another view of the living room cum music room. (Photo by TK Images)

9
20

The formal dining room where clean lines and a contemporary vibe reign in order to focus on the modern artwork above the console. (Photo by TK Images)

10
20

The kitchen features custom cabinetry and hardware. (Photo by TK Images)

11
20

The sleek breakfast room features a table from Interlude Home surrounded by chairs from Serena & Lily. (Photo by TK Images)

12
20

The home office celebrates the elegance of a contemporary/traditional combo. (Photo by TK Images)

13
20

The third floor TV lounge provides a cozy area for casual entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)

14
20

The master bedroom. (Photo by TK Images)

15
20

Second floor landing. (Photo by TK Images)

16
20

One of three bedrooms in the home. (Photo by TK Images)

17
20

The Boulevard Oaks home is designed for indoor/outdoor living, Houston weather permitting. (Photo by TK Images)

18
20

Outdoor entertaining begins on the porch. (Photo by TK Images)

19
20

A second floor balcony provides vistas of the back yard and neighborhood. (Photo by TK Images)

20
20

By the time you read this, the home at 1729 Wroxton will probably have been sold by Compass' Caroline Bean. (Photo by TK Images)

“How wonderful would it be to work with the same house twice,” interior designer Paloma Contreras posited as she contemplated what is next for the Boulevard Oaks home that she decorated for a young couple, a home that is about to be sold.

Looking through the compelling photos of the Houston house at 1729 Wroxton, which was featured in Elle Decor in September and spotlighted in the HAR listing with Caroline Bean of Compass, we asked if this 3,750 square foot house would be sold turnkey. After all, who would want to change a thing?

Sorry, no turnkey sale.

However, any young couple planning on decorating a new home can garner design ideas from what Contreras tells PaperCity is her style “of a modern take on traditional style – gravitating towards classic silhouettes and timeless pieces paired with a touch of glamour and an infusion of color.”

Or better yet, says Contreras, if the new owners have any doubt, “They can call me.”

Wroxton 1729 IMG 09_1 (Photo by TK Images)
The home office celebrates the elegance of a contemporary/traditional combo. (Photo by TK Images)

With this property, Contreras was tasked with imbuing the house, which was formerly a duplex, with a sense of unity.

“So my goal was to make the home feel more seamless from one room to the next by using a cohesive color palette,” she tells PaperCity.

The owners are a young couple from New York, who wanted a sophisticated dwelling that would evoke the style that they had adopted in Manhattan. Thus, while the home embodies Contreras’ aesthetic, it’s reflective of her clients, their style and the way that they like to live and entertain in their home.

“The color palette and mix of classic and contemporary furnishings I used in the design for the previous owners really made the house sing,” she says. “So hopefully, they (the new owners) can strike a similar balance.”

And her recommendations for the new owners?

“My hope is that they will honor the beautiful architectural details of the home and that they will make good use of the fabulous backyard,” she says. “The house really lends itself to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Houston weather permitting!”

You can read Contreras luxury lifestyle and interior design blog here.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X