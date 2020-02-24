Boulevard Oaks Home With Magazine Worthy Interiors Hits Houston Real Estate Market — From Duplex to Dreamy

By the time you read this, the home at 1729 Wroxton will probably have been sold by Compass' Caroline Bean. (Photo by TK Images)

A second floor balcony provides vistas of the back yard and neighborhood. (Photo by TK Images)

One of three bedrooms in the home. (Photo by TK Images)

The third floor TV lounge provides a cozy area for casual entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)

The sleek breakfast room features a table from Interlude Home surrounded by chairs from Serena & Lily. (Photo by TK Images)

The formal dining room where clean lines and a contemporary vibe reign in order to focus on the modern artwork above the console. (Photo by TK Images)

The color palette and mix of classic and contemporary furnishings make this house sing. The curving brass table is custom. (Photo by TK Images)

Although the house was built as a duplex in the 1930s, the plan has been updated and opened providing an easly flow from living room to formal dining to the kitchen and family room. (Photo by TK Images)

In the family room, the sofa and ottoman are custom. The armchairs are from Highland House, and the console was found at Made Goods. (Photo by TK Images)

The dream home at 1729 Wroxton is expected to have new owners by mid-March but the current owners' interiors are worth keeping. (Photo by TK Images)

“How wonderful would it be to work with the same house twice,” interior designer Paloma Contreras posited as she contemplated what is next for the Boulevard Oaks home that she decorated for a young couple, a home that is about to be sold.

Looking through the compelling photos of the Houston house at 1729 Wroxton, which was featured in Elle Decor in September and spotlighted in the HAR listing with Caroline Bean of Compass, we asked if this 3,750 square foot house would be sold turnkey. After all, who would want to change a thing?

Sorry, no turnkey sale.

However, any young couple planning on decorating a new home can garner design ideas from what Contreras tells PaperCity is her style “of a modern take on traditional style – gravitating towards classic silhouettes and timeless pieces paired with a touch of glamour and an infusion of color.”

Or better yet, says Contreras, if the new owners have any doubt, “They can call me.”

The home office celebrates the elegance of a contemporary/traditional combo. (Photo by TK Images)

With this property, Contreras was tasked with imbuing the house, which was formerly a duplex, with a sense of unity.

“So my goal was to make the home feel more seamless from one room to the next by using a cohesive color palette,” she tells PaperCity.

The owners are a young couple from New York, who wanted a sophisticated dwelling that would evoke the style that they had adopted in Manhattan. Thus, while the home embodies Contreras’ aesthetic, it’s reflective of her clients, their style and the way that they like to live and entertain in their home.

“The color palette and mix of classic and contemporary furnishings I used in the design for the previous owners really made the house sing,” she says. “So hopefully, they (the new owners) can strike a similar balance.”

And her recommendations for the new owners?

“My hope is that they will honor the beautiful architectural details of the home and that they will make good use of the fabulous backyard,” she says. “The house really lends itself to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Houston weather permitting!”

