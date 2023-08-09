This Luxury Highland Park Dream Home With Unique Wellness Perks Hits the Market For $18.5 Million

It’s time to call your Realtor. If you don’t have one, call the listing agents Blake Eltis and Aaron Carroll – 3808 Potomac Avenue just hit the market for $18.5 million in Highland Park and we’re confident that this home is going to be gone in a flash. Here, luxury meets quality with an emphasis on wellness.

Here’s a sneak peek at this dream of a listing.

At a Glance

Listed by Blake Eltis and Aaron Carroll of Douglas Elliman’s Carroll/Eltis Group, this 10,720-square-foot home at 3808 Potomac Avenue has six bedrooms, 8.3 bathrooms, a nine-car auto gallery, an elevator servicing all three levels, a movie theater, a gym, and a spa. However, there is still so much more than meets the eye.

The new construction property creates a transcendent living experience for those who have the privilege of calling it home. With a brilliant blend of dynamic architecture, generous comforts, and cutting-edge innovation, this home is one that not only attracts local buyers, but buyers across the world.

Each of the home’s luxurious spaces is filled with beaming natural light as it glows through the home’s floor-to-ceiling Kolbe windows. Its design aesthetic is thoughtful and curated, with a focus on symmetry that creates a sense of balance and harmony immediately as you walk up the limestone walkway and into the home’s entry featuring a 26-foot-high ceiling.

All in the Details

Meticulous details decorate every inch of 3808 Potomac Avenue, including walls adorned with luminous Marmorino Venetian plaster, floors sheathed in 10-inch white oak and 2” thick solid limestone, intricately carved ceilings, a floating limestone staircase, and 2.25-inch thick doors throughout featuring premium German-made Dorenbracht hinges.

The primary bedroom welcomes you with double doors and a limestone wood-burning fireplace. The main suite also features two separate baths and large closets. Both baths boast elegant 1 ¼” Carrara marble walls, custom marble sinks, a large shower with dual heads, and a skylight. The first closet adjoins a Morning Kitchen with a fridge, coffee maker, sink, and a spacious linen closet. The second closet is an expansive space with a makeup counter and natural light streaming through a large floor to ceiling window. The larger primary bath has a perfectly situated tub under an oversized window overlooking the serene backyard.

On the second level, four additional suites with ensuite baths are ideal for family and guests. There’s also a sixth bedroom suitable for live-in staff or yet another game room, and an oversized laundry and utility room.

The Perfect Home for The Entertainer

3808 Potomac Avenue’s hidden kitchen is a tour-de-force designed for the serious chef. The double islands are topped with the world’s largest slabs of highly durable Taj Mahal Quartzite that have been leathered to give it a soft feel. Top-of-the-line appliances include a Wolf cooktop, double Wolf ovens, dual Fisher & Paykel dishwasher drawers, a built-in coffee maker, and a full-sized Sub-Zero freezer and refrigerator. There is a second professionally equipped kitchen perfect for hiring a local caterer or chef ensuring that even the most large-scale entertaining needs can be easily accommodated.

The main level of the home also features a stunning game room that overlooks the pool, as well as a sleek and sexy bar area crafted with black Calacatta marble and backlit limestone fireplaces, finished with Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers, an ice maker, a wine fridge and ample storage.

The Lower Level: The Ultimate Level of Luxury

If the rest of the house isn’t enough, wow your guests with the movie theater. Located on the basement level, the movie theater comfortably seats six people and features a bar top to enjoy a meal while watching your favorite movie or sporting event. A 13.1 speaker system with a perforated screen ensures an immersive cinematic experience. It also features retractable glass doors that disappear into the wall, offering a stunning view of the auto gallery. While enjoying your favorite movie or show, you can relax with a bottle of wine from the climate-controlled wine room with a keypad that accommodates up to 500 bottles. You also have more beverage fridges, dishwasher drawers, and built-in microwave to enjoy any meals at your leisure.

9-Car Auto-Gallery: A Car Enthusiasts Dream

This is a car enthusiast’s dream, offering a climate-controlled space for up to nine vehicles. Custom swivel lighting and storage areas add elegance and functionality to the gallery featuring Porcelanosa tile flooring and striking Batman lighting. Entry to the auto gallery is through a private Beverly Hills-inspired 12-foot automatic gate, accessed via a long driveway, ensuring the utmost security and privacy.

Integrated Technology

A home fit to serve in 2023, 3808 Potomac Avenue embraces next-level technologies that have been seamlessly integrated into the home to enhance both mind and spirit. Ultimate entertainers will enjoy the party-ready spaces and immersive audio throughout the home thanks to the nightclub-level speaker system featuring 42 speakers. And, for enhanced security, there are 28 cameras installed throughout the property, all accessible at the touch of your smartphone.

An Outdoor Oasis

3808 Potomac Avenue is just as pretty on the outside as it is on the inside. The backyard is a haven of beauty and privacy. Beat these unbearable Texas temperatures with its oversized infinity pool that includes a shallow splash area, a self-cleaning feature, and dual heaters (for when Dallas finally cools down again). Speaking of cooler days, spend chilly nights in the bliss of the pool’s “hidden” hot tub, which is revealed when the water level in the pool is temporarily lowered thanks to a distinctive pump system.

Adjacent to the pool, an idyllic, picturesque porch with automatic screens awaits. The porch includes an outdoor kitchen with a Wolf outdoor grille and a Gozney pizza oven, perfect for hosting memorable gatherings. An outdoor fireplace and a comfortable seating area add to the overall allure of this outdoor oasis, which is sure to become a favored gathering spot for family and friends. Additionally, the outdoor entertainment is taken to another level with an outdoor TV that expands to 11-foot wide and 7-foot tall when it emerges from the turfed ground, providing a unique viewing experience. You’ll enjoy the entire outdoor experience while looking upon mature landscaping with oversized individually up-lit trees that ties in to the symmetry of the main home itself.

Wellness Features

This abode has a unique focus on wellness. It is the first Delos home in the state of Texas, showcasing unique wellness and sustainability features. To ensure water quality, Delos monitors a custom water purification system. The property features a hybrid water heating system that combines tankless and tank systems, ensuring that the hot water will never run out.

It’s not just the water that stays clean at 3808 Potomac Avenue, but the air too. As a Delos home, there is a custom air conditioning filtration system for all 26 zones throughout the home, complete with a humidifier for 16 zones, three energy recovery ventilators, and sensors in every room to monitor air quality at all times. Energy-efficient systems have been prioritized throughout this peerless home. For example, the roof has been designed with double layers so that it is fully sealed while always offering optimum ventilation. The 14-inch thick walls eliminate energy loss while ensuring excellent insulation — the home is as efficient as a Yeti cooler (something Texans can appreciate). And, the rock wool insulation used on the exterior and throughout the interior minimizes exterior noise, making you feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Of course, take your wellness to the next level with the home’s salon/spa area, as well as its own private gym that features dampened-wool slot walls and rubber floors, ideal for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

Offering unrivaled beauty, sophistication, and inventive technology that ensures a truly unparalleled living experience, there’s no doubt that all the essentials of refined estate living are here to enjoy at 3808 Potomac Avenue.