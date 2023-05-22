Westover – The current dining room was once the home’s sun porch.
The current dining room was once the home's sun porch.

5700 Westover Court is a designer dream home.

A moody black lacquer pops in the kitchen at 5700 Westover Court.

The main entry reveals the black lacquered wood flooring that graces many rooms.

Designer Holly Lydick used a faux coffered ceiling effect to add interest.

Gracie wallpaper frames one of the home's fireplaces.

One of the other upstairs bedrooms flooded with natural light at 5700 Westover Court.

The master bath clad in white marble keeps it clean and spa like.

The basement is another entertaining space covered in Phillip Jefferies wallpaper.

The home's brick and stone facade were painted white. Here the upstairs balcony overlooks one of the home's patios.

Real Estate / Mansions

This $4.15 Million Fort Worth House Is a Designer’s Dream — A Unique English Tudor In Westover Hills

Unexpected Features Abound at 5700 Westover Court — Get a Closer Look

BY // 05.22.23
The current dining room was once the home's sun porch.

5700 Westover Court is a designer dream home.

A moody black lacquer pops in the kitchen at 5700 Westover Court.

The main entry reveals the black lacquered wood flooring that graces many rooms.

Designer Holly Lydick used a faux coffered ceiling effect to add interest.

Gracie wallpaper frames one of the home's fireplaces.

One of the other upstairs bedrooms flooded with natural light at 5700 Westover Court.

The master bath clad in white marble keeps it clean and spa like.

The basement is another entertaining space covered in Phillip Jefferies wallpaper.

The home's brick and stone facade were painted white. Here the upstairs balcony overlooks one of the home's patios.

A prominent Westover Hills mansion, built back in 1940, has hit the market with loads of designer details. This English Tudor home is set on one acre of manicured grounds. This storybook home also holds some big surprises. Let’s take a closer look inside 5700 Westover Court.

The 5,450-square-foot home is listed with Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew. The asking price for this four bedroom, four bathroom estate is $4,150,000 and that will bring some serious curb appeal. 5700 Westover Court boasts an impressive painted brick and stone exterior, topped with its sloping red tile roof.

There are also unexpected designer touches around every corner, thanks to the work of the home’s current owner Holly Heath Lydick of H.H. Lydick Interiors in Fort Worth. The jet-setting interior designer has completed projects from Palm Beach and Aspen to Nantucket and Santa Barbara. Her style flows seamlessly from traditional to modern, from classical to French.

“My personal style leans French,” Holly Lydick tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “At the end of the day, I am drawn to traditional styling. But I love it when clients want to step out there and try something dramatic.”

The most dramatic feature of this Westover Hills home has to be its moody black lacquered kitchen. Lydick says she tried the look first for a client and liked the results so much she added it to her own home early in its transformation. Her Fort Worth home is decked out with all the modern necessities, including concealed Sub Zero refrigerators and an imported French La Canche range. The moldings add layers — and the fixtures and pulls are in brass.

“I purchased the home in 2014 and what you’re seeing now was the result of a two and a half year renovation ― a complete gut job,” Lydick says. “I added about 2000 square feet to the existing home.”

Lydick took in a former garage and then added a new one onto the structure. She reconfigured what was originally the home’s maid’s quarters, adding that square footage back into the flow of the house. She also shifted rooms around freely to make the layout more livable. The current dining room, opening into the formal living space, was an old sun porch that Lydick enclosed and added to, folding into the home’s footprint.

Flooring ranges from black lacquered hardwoods to stunning white marbles. Stylish wallpapers include some by Gracie, “like the custom piece-in design in the dining room,” Lydick notes, and Phillip Jefferies “the one that looks like a parquet floor, in the basement.”

Many wall finishes and moldings are glossy, giving a reflective appeal. Lydick added interest to some of the ceilings as well.

“Some of them are faux coffered,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “I do that when ceilings are lower.” It is all about adding visual interest without making you feel closed in.

The lighting incorporated in the design are mostly antique pieces Lydick has collected over the years. And the plumbing fixtures are all from Water Works.

“I really like their transitional styling,” Lydick says.

Outside of 5700 Westover Court, you’ll find multiple brick patios and a lush lawn, complete with a classical pool and room for entertaining. With all of it hidden behind this distinctive Fort Worth home’s row of hedges.

Yes, this Westover Hills home is a one of a kind.

