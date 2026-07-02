Texas’ Renowned Goodthyme Farm Now Listed For $19.99 Million — Inside Bailey and Pete McCarthy’s Dreamy Family Vision In Bellville

An areal view of the versatile acreage at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

One of two serviceable pole barns on the grounds of Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The air conditioned guest camper at Goodthyme Farm features one bedroom and bath with kitchenette, (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Outdoor seating with fire pit overlooks one of two ponds at Goodthyme Farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The garden shed, covered growing plot, and greenhouse at Goodthyme Farm ideal for growing vegetables and flowers year-round. (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

The breakfast nook next to the kitchen at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

View to the wet bar at one end of the living room at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The living room in the main house at Goodthyme Farm features an elevated ceiling and wood burning fireplace (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The swimming pool at Goodthyme Farm is one of many family friendly amenities on the 352-acre farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Since the first doors opened on Bailey and Pete McCarthy’s Goodthyme Farm in Bellville in 2018, friends, family and, yes, the media have been swooning over the Curtis & Windham Architects designed dwelling decorated by AD100 New York designer Miles Redd. The McCarthys listed the remarkable 352-acre farm with Compass agent Caroline Bean at a price of $29 million last September.

Today with a 31 percent drop, the fabulous farm is listed for $19,995,000. And that sounds like a deal.

When the McCarthys purchased the Goodthyme Farm property, the central structure was a 100-year-old farm house that measured in at 4,500 square feet, which serves as a charming guest house with five bedrooms today. From there, the couple built the 5,220-square-foot, five bedroom farmhouse and filled out the acreage with a tennis court, heated in-ground swimming pool, multiple greenhouses and the requisite out buildings.

Bailey McCarthy is founder of up-beat lifestyle company Biscuit Home and Pete McCarthy is a partner in the buzzy restaurant group Goodnight Hospitality, which has brought Houston diners March, The Marigold Club, Montrose Cheese & Wine, and Rosie Cannonball.

“We have loved the way the home has supported our family as we have grown. We bought the farm when our son was 6 months old, and we would visit nearly every weekend with friends and family when our children were little,” Bailey McCarthy tells PaperCity.

“As our kids grew up, we added on to the farm to be able to host more people. And our Labor Day Jamborees became legendary. We decided to sell because for the past few years, as our children have gotten older, we haven’t been able to use it as much as it should be enjoyed. It is time for a new family to make their memories.

“One year we had 35 people visit us, including 19 kids under 7, out for the holiday weekend. While the home is beautifully designed by Miles Redd and David Kaihoi, the design serves the way we live. And easily handles wet bathing suits and the bare feet that run in and out all day.”

Adding to the authentic country charm of the property are the resident cows, longhorns, donkeys, chickens and a pony who have the run of fenced pastures and farmyard. Vegetable and herb gardens add to the charm as well as to the farm-to-table ethos. For kicks add in the air-conditioned guest camper .

“We see it as the perfect home for a country gentleman farmer or a grand second home for residents of Houston, Dallas and Austin, close enough to Round Top to feel part of that wildly popular village,” McCarthy notes.

Read Bailey McCarthy’s personal story on the origin story of Goodthyme Farm here.