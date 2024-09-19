Houston Wonder Mansion Boasts a 12-Car Garage, a 12-Person Shower, Helipad Access and Lakefront Views

Space for rooftop entertaining above the boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The foyer joining the primary bedroom with the primary closets. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The sweeping terrance off the primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The 4,000 sq.ft. primary suite in the home at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The vast residence at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, spreads across 5.5 acres. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The 13,738 sq.ft. home at 401 Lakeshore Drive on the shores of Clear Lake hits the market for $7.9 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The fire pit and palm trees lend a resort like feel to 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

You simply must see this Houston area house even if the esthetics are not to your taste. For how often do you see a 13,638-square-foot lakefront mansion with a 4,000-square-foot primary suite, 10 bedrooms and a primary bath that boasts a shower large enough for a dozen people? Oh my.

This mammoth mansion at 401 Lakeshore Drive sprawls across a pristine 5.5 acres in El Lago, Texas, on a peninsula overlooking Clear Lake and is listed with Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties for $7.9 million.

Although this private gated property was built in 1973, it was dramatically updated in 2017 with all the modern requisite touches plus the millionaire’s must-have helicopter access and a phenomenal private boathouse with a rooftop entertainment area and boat ramp.

There is a spectacular climate-controlled custom vehicle showroom which includes a full kitchen and game room. And then there is the garage that includes three guest quarters, each with its own kitchen and bath.

It’s a resort like setting not unlike that of the billionaire Fertitta family home in River Oaks, though the architecture and esthetics are quite different. Consider the resort ambience created by the quartet of towering palm trees that flank the vast swimming pool. A sophisticated, open-air pool house with a full summer kitchen and the open expanse of lake views complete the resort vibe. For cooler weather, a fire pit offers a warming entertainment.

In a nod to the preferred open plan for entertaining, the remodel of the house meant removing the formal dining room and opening the elaborate kitchen and breakfast area to the main living area. Add swank Venetian plaster walls. Additions included a home theater and in-home fitness center.

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

Now about that colossal primary suite. There are two sitting areas, one linked to a private side area and the other a rotunda opening through a curved glass wall to broad views of the lake and terrace which is defined with balustrades. Domed LED lighting sets a romantic mood in this open area that includes a fireplace.

The primary bath is immense and features a hand-painted ceiling dome centered with a crystal chandelier. Primary closets are finished in beautiful mahogany paneling and lighted with chandeliers. And we’ve already mentioned the exceptionally large shower.

Yes, 401 Lakeshore Drive is no ordinary Texas mansion.