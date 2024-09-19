Houston Wonder Mansion Boasts a 12-Car Garage, a 12-Person Shower, Helipad Access and Lakefront Views

at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
34-print-DAN05777 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
017_©LauriePerez.com017_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0017 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
53-print-MLU02390 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
019_©LauriePerez.com019_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0089 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
31-print-DAN05799 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
037_©LauriePerez.com037_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0606 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
01
21

The fire pit and palm trees lend a resort like feel to 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

02
21

The 13,738 sq.ft. home at 401 Lakeshore Drive on the shores of Clear Lake hits the market for $7.9 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

03
21

The vast residence at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, spreads across 5.5 acres. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

04
21

The modern kitchen at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

05
21

The 4,000 sq.ft. primary suite in the home at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

06
21

The 4,000 sq. ft. primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

07
21

The suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, offers grand lake views. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

08
21

The sweeping terrance off the primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

09
21

The foyer joining the primary bedroom with the primary closets. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

10
21

The elaborately decorated primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

11
21

The spacious primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

12
21

One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

13
21

One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

14
21

The climate controlled auto showroom at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

15
21

The in-home movie theater at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

16
21

A full size home gym at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

17
21

The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

18
21

The pool pavilion/summer kitchen at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

19
21

The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

20
21

The private boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

21
21

Space for rooftop entertaining above the boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
34-print-DAN05777 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
017_©LauriePerez.com017_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0017 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
53-print-MLU02390 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
019_©LauriePerez.com019_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0089 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
31-print-DAN05799 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
037_©LauriePerez.com037_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0606 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Real Estate / Mansions

Houston Wonder Mansion Boasts a 12-Car Garage, a 12-Person Shower, Helipad Access and Lakefront Views

A Billionaire Worthy Retreat In El Lago

BY // 09.18.24
photography Laurie Perez
The fire pit and palm trees lend a resort like feel to 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The 13,738 sq.ft. home at 401 Lakeshore Drive on the shores of Clear Lake hits the market for $7.9 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The vast residence at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, spreads across 5.5 acres. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The modern kitchen at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The 4,000 sq.ft. primary suite in the home at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The 4,000 sq. ft. primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, offers grand lake views. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The sweeping terrance off the primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The foyer joining the primary bedroom with the primary closets. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The elaborately decorated primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The spacious primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The climate controlled auto showroom at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The in-home movie theater at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
A full size home gym at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The pool pavilion/summer kitchen at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The private boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Space for rooftop entertaining above the boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
1
21

The fire pit and palm trees lend a resort like feel to 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

2
21

The 13,738 sq.ft. home at 401 Lakeshore Drive on the shores of Clear Lake hits the market for $7.9 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

3
21

The vast residence at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, spreads across 5.5 acres. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

4
21

The modern kitchen at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

5
21

The 4,000 sq.ft. primary suite in the home at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

6
21

The 4,000 sq. ft. primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

7
21

The suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, offers grand lake views. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

8
21

The sweeping terrance off the primary suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

9
21

The foyer joining the primary bedroom with the primary closets. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

10
21

The elaborately decorated primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

11
21

The spacious primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

12
21

One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

13
21

One of two primary closets at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

14
21

The climate controlled auto showroom at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

15
21

The in-home movie theater at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

16
21

A full size home gym at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

17
21

The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

18
21

The pool pavilion/summer kitchen at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

19
21

The resort like pool area at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

20
21

The private boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

21
21

Space for rooftop entertaining above the boat house at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

You simply must see this Houston area house even if the esthetics are not to your taste. For how often do you see a 13,638-square-foot lakefront mansion with a 4,000-square-foot primary suite, 10 bedrooms and a primary bath that boasts a shower large enough for a dozen people? Oh my.

This mammoth mansion at 401 Lakeshore Drive sprawls across a pristine 5.5 acres in El Lago, Texas, on a peninsula overlooking Clear Lake and is listed with Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties for $7.9 million.

The suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, offers grand lake views. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The suite at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, offers grand lake views. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Although this private gated property was built in 1973, it was dramatically updated in 2017 with all the modern requisite touches plus the millionaire’s must-have helicopter access and a phenomenal private boathouse with a rooftop entertainment area and boat ramp.

There is a spectacular climate-controlled custom vehicle showroom which includes a full kitchen and game room. And then there is the garage that includes three guest quarters, each with its own kitchen and bath.

at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The vast residence at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas, spreads across 5.5 acres. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

It’s a resort like setting not unlike that of the billionaire Fertitta family home in River Oaks, though the architecture and esthetics are quite different. Consider the resort ambience created by the quartet of towering palm trees that flank the vast swimming pool. A sophisticated, open-air pool house with a full summer kitchen and the open expanse of lake views complete the resort vibe. For cooler weather, a fire pit offers a warming entertainment.

In a nod to the preferred open plan for entertaining, the remodel of the house meant removing the formal dining room and opening the elaborate kitchen and breakfast area to the main living area. Add swank Venetian plaster walls. Additions included a home theater and in-home fitness center.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
019_©LauriePerez.com019_©LauriePerez.com_D5A0089 (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The spacious primary bath at 401 Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Now about that colossal primary suite. There are two sitting areas, one linked to a private side area and the other a rotunda opening through a curved glass wall to broad views of the lake and terrace which is defined with balustrades. Domed LED lighting sets a romantic mood in this open area that includes a fireplace.

The primary bath is immense and features a hand-painted ceiling dome centered with a crystal chandelier. Primary closets are finished in beautiful mahogany paneling and lighted with chandeliers. And we’ve already mentioned the exceptionally large shower.

Yes, 401 Lakeshore Drive is no ordinary Texas mansion.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5302 Institute Lane
Museum District
FOR SALE

5302 Institute Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
5302 Institute Lane
2331 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2331 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2331 Bolsover
2247 Columbia Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2247 Columbia Street
HOUSTON, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2247 Columbia Street
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
4719 Shetland Lane
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4719 Shetland Lane
Houston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4719 Shetland Lane
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X