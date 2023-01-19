Houston’s Highest Priced Mansion Sale and the Rest of the Top 10 — The $20 Million House Club Gets New Members

The mansion at 3996 Inverness in River Oaks with a list price of $26.5 million was one of the priciest listings in Houston.(Photo by Julie Soefer)

The home at 3781 Willowick in River Oaks was the most expensive home sale in Houston in July. (Photo by TK Images)

Built in 1995, the 11,290 square foot home at 402 Timberwilde Lane has been completely reimagined and is on the market with Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

The home of Sue Smith and her late husband, Lester Smith, at 8843 Harness Creek Lane was the most expensive home sold in Houston during May.

The 21,500 square foot Neoclassical mansion on River Oaks Boulevard, once home to Baron Ricky di Portanova, commanded the second highest residential sales price in Houston in 2022. (Photo by TK Images)

The sale of 120 Carnarvon for more than $20 million is an MLS record in the Houston single family home market. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The Houston Association of Realtors has released its records on the highest priced home sales for 2022 and it’s a doozy. Even though overall residential sales were down almost 11 percent from a rocking 2021, scores of multi-million dollar mansions changed hands with the highest list priced Houston mansion topping out at $26 million list price and selling for more than $20 million.

While HAR compiled a list of the 50 priciest home sales for the year, we’re going to focus on the Houston Top 10.

No surprise that 120 Carnarvon was the big seller with that $20 million-plus closing price, a monumental sale for Douglas Elliman agents Mark Menendez and Gigi Huang. The second highest price home sale was that of 2115 River Oaks Boulevard with a list price of $16 million. Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate, had the listing while Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer.

While these prices might seem staggering, consider the context of the Top 10 residential real estate sales in the country, which peaked with a New York City penthouse selling to a Hong Kong-based asset manager for a reported $188 million. The bottom of the Top 10 turned out to be rapper Drake’s purchase of Robbie Williams’ massive 24,260-square-foot, 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom estate in Los Angeles for an estimated $75 million.

Back to Houston’s more “modest” big sellers, 3781 Willowick ranked fourth in the lineup with a list price of $15 million.

The sale of 3996 Inverness was surprising as it is ran in at number four with a final list price of $17,750,000, a far cry from the list price of $26.5 million that PaperCity reported on last March. According to the HAR website, the house sold for $10 million or more in October.

In July, a massive dwelling at 402 Timberwilde Lane was listed for $17.4 million. The list price in the HAR roundup is $10,995,000.

Three homes in the Houston Top 10 were listed in the $9 million-plus category: 8843 Harness Creek Lane at $9,995,000. 3 Remington Lane at $9,950,000 and 3820 Willowick Road at $9,500,000.

Coming in at number nine and 10 respectively were the homes at 622 Saddlewood Lane with a list price of $7,950,000 and 19 West Lane also at $7,950,000.

List prices for the Top 50 residences sold in Houston in 2022 bottom out at just shy of $5 million.