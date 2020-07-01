The Secrets of Luxury House Staging — Specialists Expand From Los Angeles to Houston

The spec house in Bunker Hill was staged by Walker Wright Abodes, new to the Houston market, with an assist from Cindy Witmer Designs.

When house hunting, in particular among uninhabited homes, it can be challenging for potential buyers to imagine what actually living in the space would look like. Savvy real estate agents long ago began advising homeowners how to scale down their tchotchkes and personal belongings in order to make a better impression on buyers. And then, in a stroke of genius, they started staging empty homes.

A few paintings here, a sofa and area rug there. It began minimally with just enough furnishings and accessories to stimulate a bit of intrigue. Then came full-blown staging. With today’s multi-million dollar spec homes on the market, the trend has quickly become furnishing to the hilt including pricy artwork. And now with the COVID-19 pandemic, home tours are going virtual which makes staging all the more important to home seekers.

That is the niche that Walker Wright of Walker Wright Abodes hopes to conquer with its recent move to Houston from its home base in Los Angeles, where his firm continues with interior design, staging and photographic styling. The expansion to Houston was partly motivated by business and partly by the fact that Wright’s partner is a native Houstonian.

“My portfolio and background from living and working in Los Angeles kept me busy in high end, high fashion prop and photo styling which led me into taking on personal interior design clients,” Wright tells PaperCity. “I then took those skills and applied them to my advantage in the home staging world because of the countless hours spent photo styling and working with interiors-photographers in LA.

“I learned and understand the best angles and spacing and proportions etc. . . I know what will look in print and how to portray a Homes unique and beautiful features or hide them.”

Walker Wright brings his staging expertise exercised in Los Angeles to Houston.

Wright’s plan for the Lone Star State is “marrying the glam from Los Angeles with the timeless look that Houston shows so well . . . showing beautiful spec houses with high-end design.”

While working on a massive project for Cisco Home in Round Top, Wright landed the staging task for 38 Carolane Trail in Bunker Hill. Brookstone Homes built the 6,266 square foot dwelling that is listed for $3,395,000 with Compass agent Caroline Bean.

In furnishing the public areas of the five-bedroom house, Wright collaborated with his partner’s mother, decorator Cindy Witmer, whose design store provided accessories and some furnishings. Among the notable brands included in the staging were Cisco Home, Kuhl-Linscomb, Noir, Kelly Wearstler ,CWD Studio + Home and many others as well as art from Laura Rathe Fine Art.

The “natural, casual California” theme of the design can be seen in the study, mudroom, game room, upstairs and downstairs utility rooms, climate controlled wine room, and home office. While there is no staging, no fancy cars, in the garage, we have to mention that there is ample space for three cars.