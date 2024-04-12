oak lawn perry heights dallas real estate origin
01
20

5322 Bradford Drive just hit the market in Oak Lawn Heights.

02
20

Front door details at 5322 Bradford Drive.

03
20

A cheery entry with smoothed white walls.

04
20

High vaulted ceilings keep things airy.

05
20

A century-old fireplace.

06
20

The Oak Lawn Heights house includes a lofted area.

07
20

A nook is perfect for extra storage.

08
20

09
20

Kitchen cabinets are doused in an equestrian green.

10
20

Open shelving.

11
20

Herringbone-laid brick lines the kitchen.

12
20

Herringbone-laid brick lines the kitchen.

13
20

One of two bedroom suites.

14
20

Both bedrooms connect to a full bathroom.

15
20

A slick tile-lined shower.

16
20

The second bedroom of the Oak Lawn Heights cottage.

17
20

A bathroom with double sinks.

18
20

The upstairs loft doubles as an office.

19
20

A view from the upstairs loft.

20
20

Out back, a manicured backyard pool is perfect for hosting and a quaint mother-in-law suite can be used for a studio or a bit of extra income. 

Real Estate / Houses

Must-See Dallas Property: A 1920s Tudor With Designer Details in Oak Lawn Heights

A Quaint Retreat in the Heart of the City

BY // 04.12.24
Beyond the modern townhomes and tony condos along Turtle Creek, Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood has a few under-the-radar pockets of enchanting single-family homes. Perry Heights, in particular, has the architectural chops to match the area’s rich history (new builds are rare among the Tudors and 1920s cottages). And just over the Tollway, the charm continues in an area called “Oak Lawn Heights.” 

In keeping with neighboring Perry Heights, most homes were built in the 1920s and the architecture skews Tudor. Recent years have seen these gems hit the market with tasteful updates and careful makeovers. One recent example: 5322 Bradford Drive. 

With a winding gravel walkway and a white-washed exterior, a high curb appeal offers an apt preview of the 1,337-square-foot Tudor. Inside, floors consist of original oak hardwood and herringbone-laid brick, while all walls have been smoothed and freshly painted white. Color does come into play, however, on the moody green kitchen cabinets and the tilework in one of two full bathrooms. An upstairs loft appeals to the creatives that often call the Oak Lawn Heights community home.

Out back, a manicured backyard pool is perfect for hosting and a quaint mother-in-law suite can be used for a studio or a bit of extra income. 

Peruse the slideshow to view more of 5322 Bradford Drive, listed for $679,500 with Clay Stapp + Co, or visit the open house in Oak Lawn Heights this Saturday, April 13, from 11 am to 1 pm.

