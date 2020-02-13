Must-See Dallas Property—a Notable Texas Architect Made His Mark on Abbott Avenue

417874342-0 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-1 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-2 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-4 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-7 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-8 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-14 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-18 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-19 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-21 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-22 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-23 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-24 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-25 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-31 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-32 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
01
16

The contemporary home was designed by architect Ron Wommack, who is responsible for some of the most interesting, award-winning homes in Dallas. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

02
16

A manicured lawn and pergola by the patio. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

03
16

The bottom floor offers views of the clean-lined lap pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

04
16

A streamlined stairwell. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

05
16

A cozy seating area marks the entrance to an upper level. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

06
16

One of several living areas in the Ron Wommack-designed home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

07
16

An open dining area. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

08
16

A well-lit breakfast nook. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

09
16

Kitchen views from the cozy breakfast nook. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

10
16

Custom concrete floors are found throughout the majority of the Ron Wommack-designed home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

11
16

An updated master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

12
16

A private stairwell takes you directly to or from the master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

13
16

A quiet reading nook in the updated master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

14
16

A marble-filled bathroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

15
16

A curbside view of 4442 Abbott Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

16
16

And a birds-eye view, for good measure. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

417874342-0 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-1 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-2 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-4 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-7 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-8 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-14 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-18 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-19 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-21 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-22 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-23 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-24 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-25 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-31 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-32 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
Real Estate / Houses

Must-See Dallas Property—a Notable Texas Architect Made His Mark on Abbott Avenue

Ron Wommack Brings the Natural Light in a Contemporary Stunner Steps from the Katy Trail

BY // 02.13.20
photography Briggs Freeman Sotheby's
The contemporary home was designed by architect Ron Wommack, who is responsible for some of the most interesting, award-winning homes in Dallas. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A manicured lawn and pergola by the patio. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
The bottom floor offers views of the clean-lined lap pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A streamlined stairwell. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A cozy seating area marks the entrance to an upper level. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
One of several living areas in the Ron Wommack-designed home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
An open dining area. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A well-lit breakfast nook. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
Kitchen views from the cozy breakfast nook. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
Custom concrete floors are found throughout the majority of the Ron Wommack-designed home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
An updated master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A private stairwell takes you directly to or from the master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A quiet reading nook in the updated master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A marble-filled bathroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
A curbside view of 4442 Abbott Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
And a birds-eye view, for good measure. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
1
16

The contemporary home was designed by architect Ron Wommack, who is responsible for some of the most interesting, award-winning homes in Dallas. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

2
16

A manicured lawn and pergola by the patio. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

3
16

The bottom floor offers views of the clean-lined lap pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

4
16

A streamlined stairwell. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

5
16

A cozy seating area marks the entrance to an upper level. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

6
16

One of several living areas in the Ron Wommack-designed home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

7
16

An open dining area. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

8
16

A well-lit breakfast nook. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

9
16

Kitchen views from the cozy breakfast nook. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

10
16

Custom concrete floors are found throughout the majority of the Ron Wommack-designed home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

11
16

An updated master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

12
16

A private stairwell takes you directly to or from the master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

13
16

A quiet reading nook in the updated master bedroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

14
16

A marble-filled bathroom. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

15
16

A curbside view of 4442 Abbott Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

16
16

And a birds-eye view, for good measure. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

Of the many pockets of Dallas I aspire to live in (the charming Dilbeck-filled Cochran Heights, the lush manses of Lakeside Drive, or literally any home on the Tudor-lined Merrimac Avenue), the stretch of Abbott Avenue between Cragmont and Armstrong might be my greatest obsession.

The location is just so killer—you’re steps from the Katy Trail, Le Bilboquet, and Taverna, as well as every cool shop on Knox Street. You’ll be right by the sprawling Restoration Hardware Gallery when that opening day finally arrives.

Plus, the homes on Abbott Avenue are genuinely interesting. There’s not much uniformity there. There are crisp, million-dollar condos, duplexes that look like they’ve stood there for decades, homes categorized as modern or Mediterranean and everything in between. And yet, it all works together. Maybe that’s just the power of a good location.

Or maybe things work because some great architects got their hands on these Highland Park-adjacent lots, putting their spin on the street throughout the years. One such architect: Ron Wommack. The West Texas native, who worked for two iconic firms (The Oglesby Group and Frank Welch Associates) before opening his own in the ’90s, is responsible for some of the most interesting, award-winning homes in the area, including a truly beautiful McKinney farmhouse (which looks nothing like a farmhouse) and a glass-walled stunner on Douglas Avenue.

Wommack also seemed to have an affinity for the Knox District area. His modern townhomes on Miro Place and Buena Vista are works of contemporary art. Today, though, it’s all about 4442 Abbott Avenue, which was recently listed with Becky Oliver Conley of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s. Everything about the home seems to be a Wommack signature—from the flooding of natural light to the lap pool and pergola that add to the area’s natural surroundings rather than distract from it.

Take a virtual tour of the Abbott Avenue beauty, and (for just under $2 million) consider making it yours.

417874342-0 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-1 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-2 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-4 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-7 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-8 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-14 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-18 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-19 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-21 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-22 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-23 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-24 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-25 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-31 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
417874342-32 (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)
Featured Events
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Northhaven
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X