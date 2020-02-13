Must-See Dallas Property—a Notable Texas Architect Made His Mark on Abbott Avenue

The contemporary home was designed by architect Ron Wommack, who is responsible for some of the most interesting, award-winning homes in Dallas. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's)

Of the many pockets of Dallas I aspire to live in (the charming Dilbeck-filled Cochran Heights, the lush manses of Lakeside Drive, or literally any home on the Tudor-lined Merrimac Avenue), the stretch of Abbott Avenue between Cragmont and Armstrong might be my greatest obsession.

The location is just so killer—you’re steps from the Katy Trail, Le Bilboquet, and Taverna, as well as every cool shop on Knox Street. You’ll be right by the sprawling Restoration Hardware Gallery when that opening day finally arrives.

Plus, the homes on Abbott Avenue are genuinely interesting. There’s not much uniformity there. There are crisp, million-dollar condos, duplexes that look like they’ve stood there for decades, homes categorized as modern or Mediterranean and everything in between. And yet, it all works together. Maybe that’s just the power of a good location.

Or maybe things work because some great architects got their hands on these Highland Park-adjacent lots, putting their spin on the street throughout the years. One such architect: Ron Wommack. The West Texas native, who worked for two iconic firms (The Oglesby Group and Frank Welch Associates) before opening his own in the ’90s, is responsible for some of the most interesting, award-winning homes in the area, including a truly beautiful McKinney farmhouse (which looks nothing like a farmhouse) and a glass-walled stunner on Douglas Avenue.

Wommack also seemed to have an affinity for the Knox District area. His modern townhomes on Miro Place and Buena Vista are works of contemporary art. Today, though, it’s all about 4442 Abbott Avenue, which was recently listed with Becky Oliver Conley of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s. Everything about the home seems to be a Wommack signature—from the flooding of natural light to the lap pool and pergola that add to the area’s natural surroundings rather than distract from it.

Take a virtual tour of the Abbott Avenue beauty, and (for just under $2 million) consider making it yours.