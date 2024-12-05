17 Essential Dallas Lunch Restaurants

The chef's burger of the day is a favorite dish at Parigi. (Courtesy)

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

The meatballs at il Bracco are a mixture of beef, lamb and pork and topped with house tomato sauce and 24-month aged parmesan reggiano.

Bistro 31 is one of the prettiest places to eat lunch in Dallas. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

This fall, Jack & Harry's launched its lunch service at Snider Plaza. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Sometimes, you just need to tuck into a great lunch spot. You know the kind — the food is reliable, the ambiance nails it, and there’s always the option for an alcoholic beverage. Thankfully, Dallas has a solid selection of neighborhood restaurants that truly do it all when grab-and-go doesn’t cut it.