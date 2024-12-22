fbpx
The fried chicken with cornbread brioche at Pillar is one of the best dishes we've had at new Dallas restaurants in 2024. (Courtesy)

The cheeseburger is a must-try at Bar Sardine. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Chilean Sea Bass at The Landmark Prime Rib is one of our favorite bites of 2025. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

TEN Sushi just opened its second Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy of Wales Communication)

Sanjh's butter chicken is a must-try at the new Indian restaurant in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

Don't miss the Lasagna Bianca at Radici. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

A favorite dish on the Uchiko Plano menu is the charred maitake. (Courtesy)

The Grilled Spanish Octopus at Even Coast is a stunner. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Dishes We’ve Tried From New Dallas Restaurants in 2024

Distinctive Bites from Pillar, Radici, Le PasSage, and More

BY // 12.22.24
The fried chicken with cornbread brioche at Pillar is one of the best dishes we've had at new Dallas restaurants in 2024. (Courtesy)

The cheeseburger is a must-try at Bar Sardine. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Chilean Sea Bass at The Landmark Prime Rib is one of our favorite bites of 2025. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

TEN Sushi just opened its second Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy of Wales Communication)

Sanjh's butter chicken is a must-try at the new Indian restaurant in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

Don't miss the Lasagna Bianca at Radici. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

A favorite dish on the Uchiko Plano menu is the charred maitake. (Courtesy)

The Grilled Spanish Octopus at Even Coast is a stunner. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

This year has seen a whirlwind of new Dallas restaurant and bar openings, but only a few dishes made such an impression that we’re still thinking about them (some many months later). From expertly crafted seafood and chicken to pasta and vegetables, these are the 10 most memorable dishes we tried at new Dallas restaurants in 2024.

Cornbread Brioche (with Fried Chicken) at Pillar

Brand new to Bishop Arts, Chef Peja Krstic (Mot Hai Ba)’s latest restaurant is offering an incredible cornbread brioche that has one catch — it’s only served with the fried chicken dish. It’s worth the entire order as the half chicken covered in nduja cream is also delicious, but the entire pan of rolls served with honey butter is something we’ll be dreaming about for quite a while.

New Delhi Butter Chicken at Sanjh

It’s worth a trip over to Las Colinas for this new Indian restaurant. The main dish we want to return for is the New Delhi Butter Chicken. It’s a classic done perfectly at Sanjh made with free-range chicken, tomatoes, cream, and butter.

Bar Sardine Dallas
The cheeseburger is a must-try at Bar Sardine. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Cheeseburger at Bar Sardine

Vandelay Hospitality is known for its great cheeseburgers (especially the one at Hudson House), and its latest concept, a Parisian bistro, also hits the mark. Bar Sardine’s take features white cheddar, barbecue mayo, onion, pickles, and potato crisps. Pair with a side of truffle fries for the perfect meal.

Lasagna Bianca at Radici

Chef Tiffany Derry’s newest Farmers Branch concept is an Italian restaurant at Mustang Station. We loved everything we tried at Radici, but the standout had to be the Lasagna Bianca. A twist on a classic, this pasta dish is made with white bolognese, sage, spinach pasta, parmesan, and nutmeg.

Uchiko Plano
A favorite dish on the Uchiko Plano menu is the charred maitake. (Courtesy)

Charred Maitake at Uchiko

Vegetables on their own are often overlooked as great dishes, but there’s one that stood out to us in Plano this year. The third Texas outpost of Uchiko is serving up a drool-worthy charred maitake mushroom with sichimi and lemon.

Smoked Tea Donut at Le PasSage

This new French-Asian restaurant at The Terminal at Katy Trail is a great new destination and culinary adventure in Dallas. Surprisingly, our favorite dish here ended up being a dessert — the Smoked Tea Donut. It’s a warm brioche donut with Lapsang Souchong Sabayon and burnt cinnamon sugar.

TEN Sushi best dishes dallas restaurants
TEN Sushi just opened its second Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy of Wales Communication)

Forbidden Roll at TEN Sushi

This new sushi concept at The Union has an intimidatingly vast menu, but if we only had to choose one dish (and our favorite sushi roll of the year), it’s the Forbidden Roll. Made with black rice, the roll includes seared ahi tuna, albacore, crab, spicy tuna, avocado, sweet soy, and jalapeño sauce.

Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass at The Landmark Prime Rib

We haven’t been able to stop thinking about this seafood dish since we visited Warwick Melrose Hotel‘s signature restaurant after its rebranding to The Landmark Prime Rib. The Chilean Sea Bass comes with chili-dusted patty pans (squash), a butternut puree, and gremoulata.

Even Coast best dishes dallas restaurants
The Grilled Spanish Octopus at Even Coast is a stunner. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Charcoal Grilled Spanish Octopus at Even Coast

This Addison restaurant from chef Omar Flores (Mucacho) is a stunner. Especially it’s Grilled Spanish Octopus. Ordering this sea creature can be a hit or miss, and we were so happy Flores’ version — with potato confit, cipollini onion, broccolini, smoked tomato vinaigrette, and salsa verde — is the former.

Tamarind Pork Ribs at Be Home Soon

In East Dallas, this new home cooking restaurant is offering a rare kind of menu in the city — dishes rotate weekly. When we visited, Be Home Soon offered one of the best iterations of pork ribs that we’ve ever eaten. The tamarind pork ribs fell apart with the touch of a fork after being slow-cooked and covered in a deliciously nutty and sweet tamarind sauce. We hope this dish makes an appearance on the menu again one day.

X