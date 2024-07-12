The Best Breweries in Dallas — 14 Favorites From Deep Ellum to Oak Cliff

Dallas has one of the best beer scenes in Texas. With so many places brewing great IPAs, lagers, pilsners, and pale ales, it was tough to narrow down a list of Dallas’ best breweries. Some places have trivia nights, cycling teams, or Lotería to make them stand out from the rest. But first and foremost: they must have top-tier brews.

Ahead, discover our guide to the best breweries in Dallas.

Updated July 12, 2024

Four Corners Brewing Company

1311 S. Ervay Street

This is a fun place to spend a weekend afternoon. Brews range from the El Chingón IPA to Local Buzz honey-rye golden ale. A new addition to the year-round brews is the Chingón Especial — a deluxe lager.

Founded in 2012 by three friends —George Esquivel, Greg Leftwich, and Steve Porcari — Four Corners Brewing has collected an impressive number of awards over the years. The brewery often hosts events, including Lotería every Thursday night. The brewery has recently teamed up with Pacheco Taco N Burger on taproom bites.

Vector Brewing

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 405

Located in Lakeridge Village Shopping Center, this family-owned brewery and taproom debuted in Lake Highlands in 2020. Last year, it won Brewery of the Year at the Texas Craft Brewers Cup. Some favorite brews include the Bullpen Classic American Lager, Digital Magic IPA, and Collective Rhythms cream ale. You can get any of these in a five-ounce taster size, half pour, or full pour.

Pair with a signature sourdough pizza like the Fine Swine or Forager’s Dream, or create your own. The spot is super family-friendly and also offers six-inch kids pizzas and kids spaghetti.

Community Beer Co.

3110 Commonwealth Drive

Located in the Design District, Community Beer Co. reopened in a giant new facility a couple of years ago. The Mosaic IPA is a favorite, along with their Texas Lager. Other core beers, available year-round, are the Honey Citrus Blonde, Texas-Style Bock, and Recreational Grade Haze IPA.

Last year, the company launched its own spirits brand called Society Spirits, as well as a non-alcoholic beer, NADA. The spot also has a full food menu featuring a great burger, sandwiches, mac & beer cheese, wings, and more. They also now have Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

Community also has its own cycling team where beer-loving cyclists meet up for a ride and a drink.

Westlake Brewing Company

2816 Commerce Street

Deep Ellum’s newest brewery and taproom, this spot was opened by Art Harvey in 2019. It has a spacious indoor space with TVs to watch games and an outdoor patio to enjoy in cooler weather. For draft beer, Westlake has their own brews on tap including a house cider made with Michigan apple and pear juice. Favorite beers include the Rainout Hazy, Y’all Star IPA, and The Delkus.

Pair with bites like flatbreads, soft pretzels, chicken wings, nachos, and more.

Lakewood Brewing Company

2302 Executive Drive, Garland

This Garland brewery was founded in 2011. Founder Wim Bens was born in Belgium and developed a great appreciation for Belgian-style beer. He attended the American Brewer’s Guild to learn more about brewing the perfect blend. A couple of years later, Lakewood Brewing was born.

The brewery has free tours for all ages on Saturdays, although those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There’s also a taproom and dog-friendly beer garden for hanging out. Popular year-round beers include The Temptress, Lakewood IPA, and Lakewood Lager.

Manhattan Project Beer Co.

2215 Sulphur Street

Tucked away in West Dallas, this small-batch brewery and coffee bar started as a homebrew collaboration between three friends — Misty Sanford, Karl Sanford, and Jeremy Brodt. They began canning their beers in 2017 and graduated to open their taproom in 2019.

Favorite brews include the Necessary Evil pilsner, Half-Life IPA, and Double Half-Life. You’ll also find a full espresso bar slinging lattes, cold brew, and Vietnamese coffee. Lunch and dinner are served every day, while brunch is available from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Don’t miss the Thai fried chicken and arepas.

Texas Ale Project

1001 N. Riverfront Boulevard

Opened in 2014, this Design District brewery is veteran- and family-owned. It also marked the first brewery and taproom to be built from the ground up in Dallas since the late 1800s. Texas Ale Project is known for the Fire Ant Funeral amber ale and 50 Ft Jackrabbit IPA.

The brewery offers trivia night every Thursday at 7 pm and rotating food trucks for bites.

Peticolas Brewing Company

1301 Pace Street

Michael Peticolas first learned the art of brewing from his mom who had a penchant for brewing Mexican-style beer at her El Paso home in the ’90s. After a decade of practicing law, he decided to return to his passion and first love. Peticolas Brewing opened in 2011 and his Imperial Red Ale, Velvet Hammer has become one of the most popular beers in Dallas.

The taproom currently offers 17 beers, such as their iconic Velvet Hammer, Golden Opportunity Ten Foot Pole, and more.

On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen

7701 Lemmon Avenue, Suite 200

Co-owners Jacob and Lindsey Sloan’s small batch brewery, On Rotation, was born in 2015 out of the couple’s passion for craft beer and homebrewing hobby. The two operated a nano brewery in Lakewood until 2020 but quickly realized that their dream concept needed a bit more space. The new, much bigger location is now open for brews and bites at the Braniff Center at Love Field.

Don’t miss the gluten-friendly fried chicken and a flight of their own beers.

White Rock Brewing Co.

7331 Gaston Avenue, Suite 100 & 2477 N. Beckley Avenue

Located near White Rock Lake, this brewery comes from two East Dallas locals with a mutual love of craft beer. They have 12 of their own beers on tap, including everything from Belgian bruts and blonde ales to Mexican-style lagers and milk stouts. You can also take beer home in a growler, crowler, or keg.

The alehouse offers tater kegs, chicken sliders, fish and chips, flatbreads, and more to complement your brew, or whatever you order — cocktails, wine, and soda are also available.

In 2023, White Rock expanded to a second space in West Dallas to allow the brewery to produce much more beer. There’s also an outdoor patio for events.

Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

1300 S. Polk Street, Suite 222

This Oak Cliff brewery opened in Tyler Station in 2018. There’s an indoor taproom with plenty of tables and TVs, as well as an outdoor beer garden often lined with food trucks. Some favorite Oak Cliff brews include the Lee Hazy Oswald, Hefeweizen, and Black Lager.

Founded by Joel Denton, it was the neighborhood’s first craft beer brewery.

Celestial Beerworks

2530 Butler Street

Located near the Medical District, this space-themed brewery and taproom offers some unique brews. Co-founded by Matt and Molly Reynolds in 2018, Celestial is known for its artsy taproom with games and local brew collaborations with local coffee shops like LDU.

Beers include many juicy and hazy IPAs, such as Kaleidoscope and Hazy Cosmic Jive, as well as sours, pilsners, and stouts. The brewery is also partnering with The Cosmic Cantina on food at the taproom. It serves tacos, torts, quesadillas, burritos, and more.

Pegasus City Brewery

1508 Commerce Street

In 2020, this local brewery expanded from a small taproom in the Design District to a second, much larger spot downtown. But it didn’t open in any old space — it took over the Dallas Power and Light Building. The Art Deco building also includes an outdoor patio for the brewery.

Founded by Chris Weiss, Will Cotten, and Adrian Cotten in 2017, Pegasus City has five core beers, but also produces limited releases. The main line includes the signature Nine Volt DP & L Tripel, Highpoint pub ale, and more. A favorite fest beer is the Big “D” Jamboree. And they now offer house-made sours, ciders, and seltzer. The downtown spot also hosts food trucks and pop-ups on its patio.

Trinity Cider

2656 Main Street, Suite 120

Opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, this local cidery is known for its refreshing hard ciders in flavors like pineapple, watermelon, and mangonada. There’s also a ghost pepper-infused cider to try if you dare. Trinity Cider can now be found in local stores as well including Sprouts, TotalWine, and more.