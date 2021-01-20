Restaurants / Lists

5 Great Bakeries to Celebrate National Pie Day — or Any Day — in Dallas

Find the Best Southern Pecan, Coconut Cream, and Chocolate Pretzel Creations in Town

BY // 01.20.21
Emporium Pies

Emporium Pies is bringing their summer favorite "Papa Don't Peach" back for National Pie Day. (Courtesy)

This Saturday, January 23 is National Pie Day. Celebrate by ordering a slice, mini, or a whole 9-inch (why not?) pie at one the best pie bakeshops in Dallas.

Bishop Arts, Deep Ellum, and McKinney

This favorite Dallas pie shop is bringing back their summer favorite “Papa Don’t Peach,” a tart, sweet cream pie with peaches and raspberry, cinnamon streusel, and a flaky crust just for National Pie Day. If you’re not into peach, the Smooth Operator with silk chocolate and a pretzel crust and Lord of the Pies apple pie are other must-try desserts.

 

Humble Pies Dallas
Humble Pies has some of the best pie in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

Humble: Simply Good Pies

9014 Garland Road

Right by White Rock Lake, this humble little pie shop also offers some of the best pies in Dallas. Options change each week, but this weekend the shop will have a banana cream pie, All the Berries pie, and even a Bon Temps pie in celebration of Mardi Gras coming up.

Bird Bakery Dallas National Pie Day
Elizabeth Chambers’ Bird Bakery offers mini pies at the shop, as well 9-inch pies by special order. (Courtesy of Bird Bakery)

Bird Bakery

7 Highland Park Village

On top of cookies and cupcakes, Elizabeth Chambers’ popular bakery also makes stellar pies in Highland Park Village. From Southern pecan to peach and blueberry cobbler, you can order mini pies at the shop or special order whole 9-inch pies.

 

Piefalootin Dallas
Garland’s Piefalootin is worth the trek for this Banoffee pie. (Courtesy)

Piefalootin

2441 Goldfinch Lane, Garland

A little further northeast, this Garland pie shop is worth the trek. From Banoffee and white chocolate Oreo cream pies to strawberry buttermilk and S’mores, there’s a lot to taste test at this spot. For whole pies, make sure to order 48 hours in advance.

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop Dallas
Arlington’s Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop offers some of the best pies in the city. (Courtesy)

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

1707 N. Collins Street, Suite 115, Arlington

Arlington hosts one of the Texas locations of this popular Tennessee-based pie shop. Featured on the Cooking Channel, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop offers personal 4-inch, whole 9-inch, and even 2-inch pies by the dozen. For National Pie Day, get yourself a seasonal cherry pie, coconut cream pie, or Southern custard.

X