Japanese Burgers Pop-Up in the Former Sandwich Hag Space, Uchi Sushi Boxes To-Go, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A new Japanese burger spot temporarily takes over the former Sandwich Hag space.

In the unassuming Cedars space that formerly housed the beloved Sandwich Hag (hopefully not gone forever), the team behind Ka-Tip Thai Street Food is now serving Japanese burgers out of a pop-up called Ookuma. Expect teriyaki burgers — made with pork or beef — on a brioche bun, as well as fried chicken and vegan (pea protein) burgers, chicken karaage, octopus balls, fries, and more.

The owner of Val’s Cheesecake exits his namesake dessert shop.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Val Jean-Bart is stepping down from the uber-popular cheesecake shop he opened in his late mother’s honor 12 years ago. Val’s Cheesecake started as a pop-up and expanded to the first brick-and-mortar concept on Maple Avenue in 2015 (now closed). He eventually opened a second outpost on Lower Greenville, and recently a third in The Cedars.

Jean-Bart tells the DMN that he’s ready to let go of the business he has run by himself for over a decade and hopes to secure a trademark license so that he can give Val’s to a new owner. If not, he will close down the Lower Greenville space. But, no matter what, Jean-Bart will continue to sell cheesecakes at the Akard Street space (on a smaller scale) under a new name — Val’s Blue Label.

The Uchi team launches sushi boxes to-go — available at its favorite local restaurants.

Uchi, Uchiko, and Uchibā are now offering a multi-tiered Sushi Box for takeout. Three experiences are available including the Ichi box ($95), which has 12 pieces of nigiri, two makimono, and a Hama Chili. The Ni box ($195) includes all that the Ichi offers, plus Chirashi — a chef’s selection of five varieties of fish served sashimi-style over a bed of rice. And the $295 San box adds on two caviar sets along with potato chips and creme fraiche. These can be picked up or ordered for delivery to your door from Uber Eats.