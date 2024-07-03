Restaurants

Japanese Burgers Pop-Up in the Former Sandwich Hag Space, Uchi Sushi Boxes To-Go, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 07.03.24
Uchi Dallas

Uchi, Uchiko, and Uchibā now offer sushi boxes to go. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Ookuma Burger Dallas
Ookuma is a new pop-up Japanese burger concept in the former Sandwich Hag space. (Courtesy)

A new Japanese burger spot temporarily takes over the former Sandwich Hag space.

In the unassuming Cedars space that formerly housed the beloved Sandwich Hag (hopefully not gone forever), the team behind Ka-Tip Thai Street Food is now serving Japanese burgers out of a pop-up called Ookuma. Expect teriyaki burgers — made with pork or beef — on a brioche bun, as well as fried chicken and vegan (pea protein) burgers, chicken karaage, octopus balls, fries, and more.

Val’s Cheesecakes Val Jean-Bart
Val Jean-Bart opened Val’s Cheesecakes in 2012.

The owner of Val’s Cheesecake exits his namesake dessert shop.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Val Jean-Bart is stepping down from the uber-popular cheesecake shop he opened in his late mother’s honor 12 years ago. Val’s Cheesecake started as a pop-up and expanded to the first brick-and-mortar concept on Maple Avenue in 2015 (now closed). He eventually opened a second outpost on Lower Greenville, and recently a third in The Cedars.

Jean-Bart tells the DMN that he’s ready to let go of the business he has run by himself for over a decade and hopes to secure a trademark license so that he can give Val’s to a new owner. If not, he will close down the Lower Greenville space. But, no matter what, Jean-Bart will continue to sell cheesecakes at the Akard Street space (on a smaller scale) under a new name — Val’s Blue Label.

Uchi Dallas
Uchi, Uchiko, and Uchibā now offer sushi boxes to go. (Courtesy)

The Uchi team launches sushi boxes to-go — available at its favorite local restaurants.

Uchi, Uchiko, and Uchibā are now offering a multi-tiered Sushi Box for takeout. Three experiences are available including the Ichi box ($95), which has 12 pieces of nigiri, two makimono, and a Hama Chili. The Ni box ($195) includes all that the Ichi offers, plus Chirashi — a chef’s selection of five varieties of fish served sashimi-style over a bed of rice. And the $295 San box adds on two caviar sets along with potato chips and creme fraiche. These can be picked up or ordered for delivery to your door from Uber Eats.

