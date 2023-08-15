An Authentic Sushi Spot Will Open in Knox-Henderson, Milk & Cream Moves, and Postino Returns to Dallas

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — August 2023

A new sushi restaurant will debut in Knox-Henderson late this summer.

Led by chef Shine Tamaoki, Pearl is opening at 4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 130 (next to solidcore and Kohler) in the next few weeks. A former sushi chef at Nobu Dallas, Tamaoki is striking out on his own with the help of business partner Todd Landis (a longtime fan of the chef’s work at Nobu) and incorporating flavors from his hometown of Yamanashi, Japan. The authentic Japanese menu — save from one cream cheese addition — will feature sushi, salad, and hot dishes, with monthly omakase dinners. Takeout options will be available through a sushi window.

A favorite East Dallas ice cream donut sandwich shop is moving.

Ross Avenue’s Milk & Cream is moving (just a smidge) to Lowest Greenville this fall. Known for its ice cream sandwiches made with donuts, the favorite shop is taking over the former Creamistry space. Opened in 2016 by Man Ho, the spot brought a popular California trend — the ice cream bun — to Dallas. One of the most popular flavors at Milk & Cream: Cookie Monster. (From personal experience, the lavender ice cream is also delicious.) The current location will stay open until November 22, while the new space will debut on December 1, according to the Dallas Morning News.

An all-day wine café returns to North Texas after shuttering its Deep Ellum location.

Postino Wine Cafe, a Phoenix-based wine bar, closed its first Dallas location in Deep Ellum earlier this year. This past week, the brand debuted a new outpost in Addison and has another on the way to Southlake. The 4,308-square-foot restaurant offers an outdoor patio, a curated wine program, and a food menu of shareables like a bruschetta board, salads, and sandwiches.