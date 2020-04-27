The Best Dallas Margarita Kits to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Home
Cinco de Mayo is upon us. The fifth of May, not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, commemorates a single battle in Mexican history. In the United States, we use the holiday to celebrate Mexican culture — and as an excuse to drink margaritas. And this year, we have even more reason to celebrate: The day marks only 10 days left of the newly extended shelter-in-place order, which ends on May 15. Even if the order gets extended again, at least we can say cheers to how far we’ve made it in quarantine with delicious margaritas.
If you haven’t ordered margarita kits to-go yet, now is the time. We’ve rounded up the best single kits and kits for up to eight from Dallas restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Jalisco Norte
3858 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 470
Opened in 2017 in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood, Jalisco Norte is a Mexican kitchen led by award-winning chef José Meza. For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery of their house margaritas (frozen or on the rocks) for $5 for a single kit or $25 for a kit that serves seven to eight. Kits will be available from May 1 through May 10 and can be ordered by calling 214-443-5183.
Taqueria La Ventana
3847 Cedar Springs Road
Taqueria La Ventana‘s Cedar Springs and Addison locations are currently open for curbside pickup and delivery through Uber Eats. This Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican taqueria is offering margarita kits to help you assemble their house margs at home (either frozen or on the rocks). A single kit is available for $4 and group kit (which serves seven to eight) is $20. These deals will be available from May 1 to May 10.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
This Cinco de Mayo, Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden has mixed up some of their spicy pineapple margarita. You can purchase a kit for $30 that makes up to seven drinks. The new restaurant also offers a taco box for $10, which includes three smoked pork carnitas tacos with chips and salsa. Add on a Modelo six-pack with lime and tajin for $15. For curbside pickup, call 214-.838.1422.
Mesero
5330 W Lovers Lane
Winner of our Best Cocktail Kit To-Go Kit poll, Mesero makes a killer margarita kit. “The Original” includes a 12-ounce shaker, salt, six lime wedges, tequila blanco, and Mesero citrus mixer. It makes four margs and comes with two extra shots — perfect for celebrating Cinco de Mayo.
Meso Maya
4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas staple Meso Maya also offers margarita kits that serve roughly four people. For Cinco de Mayo, the Lakewood and Preston Forest locations of the Mexican restaurant are offering house margarita kits (frozen and on the rocks) for $5 (a single serving) and $25 (for seven or eight). These will also be available from May 1 to 10.