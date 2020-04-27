The Best Dallas Margarita Kits to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Home

Cinco de Mayo is upon us. The fifth of May, not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, commemorates a single battle in Mexican history. In the United States, we use the holiday to celebrate Mexican culture — and as an excuse to drink margaritas. And this year, we have even more reason to celebrate: The day marks only 10 days left of the newly extended shelter-in-place order, which ends on May 15. Even if the order gets extended again, at least we can say cheers to how far we’ve made it in quarantine with delicious margaritas.

If you haven’t ordered margarita kits to-go yet, now is the time. We’ve rounded up the best single kits and kits for up to eight from Dallas restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.