Vincent’s Skybar is A Downtown Dallas Oasis Where Art, Nature, and Celebration Meet

An evening to remember, it showcased the venue's potential as one of Dallas' most distinctive destinations for celebrations.

Vincent's invites guests to experience nature in an unexpected urban setting and host the event of their dreams.

Vincent’s is a place where the beauty of the outdoors meets the energy of downtown.

The JW Garden Program extends the hotel's commitment to wellness, sustainability, and locally inspired experiences beyond the plate and into the guest environment.

There are two things we know for sure. One, there’s no lack of incredible skyline views in Dallas. Two, garden parties have never been so chic. I mean, even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had their wedding at the Garden, and it was Secret Garden-themed.

Soaring above the Arts District, Vincent’s Skybar at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District took those two things and redefined the traditional old stuffy event space. With the hotel’s newest addition, a custom mural by Dallas artist Chera Brooker, the 11th-floor terrace is transformed into an immersive celebration of the Texas landscape. It invites guests to experience nature in an unexpected urban setting and host the event of their dreams.

Inspired by native Texas flora and pollinators, Brooker’s vibrant work features bluebonnets, purple coneflowers, milkweed, red yucca, monarch butterflies, ruby-throated hummingbirds, and other species that tell the story of the region’s natural beauty. The installation reflects the philosophy behind JW Marriott’s signature JW Garden Program. The program extends the hotel’s commitment to wellness, sustainability, and locally inspired experiences beyond the plate and into the guest environment.

The gorgeous mural recently served as the backdrop for Vincent’s inaugural Garden Party. An evening to remember, it showcased the venue‘s potential as one of Dallas’ most distinctive destinations for celebrations. Who needs T&T’s wedding when we have our own secret garden party right here?

Guests gathered among lush botanicals and sweeping skyline views. With the perfect combination of the city lights and Texas greens as their backdrop, they enjoyed garden-inspired culinary offerings, botanical-infused cocktails, and an elevated champagne experience curated to complement the evening’s sophisticated atmosphere.

Today, Vincent’s Skybar offers planners a venue that feels equal parts rooftop retreat and private garden in the sky. Whether hosting a wedding welcome reception, milestone celebration, client appreciation event, or intimate social gathering, the covered terrace provides a memorable backdrop. At Vincent’s, thoughtful design, exceptional hospitality, and panoramic views come together effortlessly.

With seasonal programming inspired by the JW Garden, botanical-forward cocktails crafted with fresh herbs and florals, curated champagne selections, and a setting unlike any other in the city, Vincent’s Skybar invites hosts to create celebrations that feel fresh, elevated, and unmistakably Dallas.

Vincent’s is a place where the beauty of the outdoors meets the energy of downtown — a rare combination these days. It proves that the most unforgettable events are often still those inspired by Mother Nature.