The Best Dallas Restaurants For Thanksgiving This Year (or Pick Up To-Go)

In Grapevine, this kitchen and bar at Hotel Vin is hosting a four-course dinner for dine-in and to-go. It includes Harvest Salad, butternut bisque, herb-roasted turkey with truffle gravy, roulade with sausage stuffing, green bean casserole, and sweet potato with coconut streusel. For dessert, there’s a pie flight, with apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. Guests can also add wine pairings.

The same bites are available to-go for $200 for four people. Just order by noon. on November 22.