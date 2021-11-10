The Best Dallas Restaurants For Thanksgiving This Year (or Pick Up To-Go)
Get Your Turkey Fix from Dallas Favorites Like Loro, Al Biernat's, Fearing's, Truluck's, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 11.10.21
Thanksgiving 2021 will be here before we know it and Dallas is already getting ready. This year, give your kitchen the day off and prep your holiday plans by making a reservation or ordering your turkey with all the holiday-favorite fixings to go.
City Hall Bistro
Downtown
1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Located inside of The Adolphus hotel, City Hall Bistro is a southern European bistro. This Thanksgiving, the classy spot is offering a three-course pre-fixe menu including a starter of butternut squash bisque or roasted pear salad, main course of turkey, prime rib, or wood roasted delicata squash. Add on a side of buttermilk mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, cornbread stuffing, or sweet and sour Brussels sprouts. For dessert, indulge in the bourbon caramel pecan pie or sugar pumpkin pie. Make a reservation by calling 214-651-3686.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar
Grapevine
215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051 | Map
In Grapevine, this kitchen and bar at Hotel Vin is hosting a four-course dinner for dine-in and to-go. It includes Harvest Salad, butternut bisque, herb-roasted turkey with truffle gravy, roulade with sausage stuffing, green bean casserole, and sweet potato with coconut streusel. For dessert, there’s a pie flight, with apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. Guests can also add wine pairings.
The same bites are available to-go for $200 for four people. Just order by noon. on November 22.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
This Four Seasons Resort restaurant is offering a special five-course brunch featuring a prix fixe menu of Thanksgiving classics and LAW brunch favorites. Start with a seafood platter and Fall Harvest Chicory Salad. Next, enjoy a choice of Butternut Squash “Cappuccino,” honey glazed ham Benedict, or baked French toast streusel. Main course choices include roasted turkey, rack of lamb, scallops, short rib Wellington, or sweet potato tortellini.
For dessert, new pastry chef Bustos has crafted a trio of treats including pecan, apple, and pumpkin pie bites. Adults cost $105, which includes two mimosas or Bloody Marys. Reservations can be made by calling 972-717-2420.
Jellico’s
Southlake
1200 E. State Highway 114
Southlake, TX 76092 | Map
Opening this month at Westin Southlake Hotel, this new American restaurant (formerly named Seasons 114 Kitchen) from Jenna Kinard is offering a family-style dinner from 5 pm to 7:30 pm on Thanksgiving. It’ll include five courses such as soup, salad, sides, apple brined turkey, and bourbon-glazed ham. There will also be two pie options for dessert. The dinner costs $55 for adults and $24 for kids under the age of 12.
You can also order pies to go from the new restaurant for $45 each such as s’mores, caramel apple, and bourbon pecan pie. To order call 817-873-1900.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This year, this favorite Dallas seafood spot is offering a Thanksgiving feast for dine-in or takeout. For $59 per person, you can reserve your spot in the Uptown restaurant from 11 am to 8 pm. This menu will include a first course choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad, or Sonoma greens salad. The main will be turkey with mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli and rice casserole, gravy, and cranberry apple compote. And dessert will be a choice of pecan pie or pumpkin pie. Pair with a featured cocktail like Holiday Nog or Turkey Treasure for $14.50 extra.
The to-go menu is priced at $300 and serves four to six people. It also comes with turkey, stuffing, casserole, mashed potatoes, rolls, and both pies. Pre-order by November 19 for pickup on November 23 or 24.
Loro
East Dallas
1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
This new Asian smokehouse and bar comes from Franklin Barbecue’s Aaron Franklin and Uchi’s Tyson Cole. This Thanksgiving, the unique spot will serve up a to-go package for the family (serving four to six people.) For $190, you’l receive kale and asian pear salad, confit marble potatoes, toasted brioche stuffing, creamed spinach and arugula, smoked turkey, smoked apricot chutney, turkey and sage gravy, and yuzu and peach cobbler. Order online for pickup on November 24.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Thanksgiving, Perry’s Steakhouse is offering dine-in and takeout specials. For $45 per person, you can dine-in from 11 am to 5 pm on November 25. This includes a starter choice of butternut squash soup or apple salad, main of turkey with homemade bread, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, and dressing. You can also add on a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $8.
Pre-order for takeout begins November 18 for heat and eat pickup scheduled for November 23 through 25. You can either order individual meals for $45 each or family-style for $139 (serves four).
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Thanksgiving Day, order takeout from Al Biernat’s for an elevated holiday dinner. You can order from an à la carte menu, featuring a 12- to 14-pound turkey, 8-pound ham, sides, salads, and other meats. Dessert options include apple cobbler, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and pumpkin cheesecake. You can also add on bottles of wine or liter bottles of favorite cocktails like an espresso martini, Old Fashioned, or tamarind margarita. Find Al Biernat’s order form here.
Rise and Thyme
Downtown
211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Head to this AT&T Discovery District spot from Foor Network star Amanda Freitag this Thanksgiving week to pick up an indulgent take-home meal. The package include shaved Brussels sprout salad, brown butter roasted turkey breast, truffled turkey pot pie, twice-baked butternut squash, long beans, roasted baby carrots, rosemary garlic bread pudding, little cornbread muffins, buttered Parker House pull-apart rolls, dark chocolate pot de crème, and caramel apple pie.
Order by November 14 for pickup on November 23 or 24. It costs $275 and serves four people. Call 972-268-7605 to order.
Palmer’s Hot Chicken
East Dallas
6465. E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 316
Dallas, TX 75214 | Map
This East Dallas hot chicken spot is taking orders for Haul it Home for the Holidays, a family meal of chicken tenders, cluckers, catfish, coleslaw, collard greens, mac and cheese, and more. Banana pudding is offered by the quart and if you order more than $50 of food, you can get a quart of frosé or frozen margarita for $15. Orders must be placed by November 24.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Head to Fearing’s this Thanksgiving for a three-course meal including a choice of butternut squash soup, poached jumbo prawns, scallops, or chicken fried Lockhart quail. Main options include turkey, halibut, beef tenderloin, or lamb osso buco. Lastly, dessert is a “cornucopia of confections” such as spiced pumpkin pie, French silk pie, and maple bourbon pecan pie. This cost $135 per person or $85 for a vegetarian option. Reserve a table here.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207 | Map
This Thanksgiving, this Design District restaurant is celebrating with brunch specials from 10 am to 3 pm. The Moth Thanksgiving Plate is $25 per person and includes sous-vide and fried turkey, brioche-chestnut stuffing, sweet potato puree, bourbon cranberry relish, cornbread muffins with sorghum popcorn. Other brunch favorites include morning buns, chicken biscuits, and season cocktails. Reservations are recommended.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This elegant eatery inside of the HALL Arts Hotel is offering a special Thanksgiving menu of starters, mains, and desserts. Share a snack board with bacon marmalade topped deviled eggs or caviar, herb and caramelized shallot créme fraiche dip with the table. Or order a lobster bisque. Then partake in a garlic and sage turkey, roasted halibut with paella, or 44 Farms beef tenderloin. End the celebration with “fruit cake” ambrosia, a personal pumpkin tart, or chocolate pecan pie. Make reservations here.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Book a reservation this Thanksgiving on the 49th floor of the Thompson Dallas hotel for an upscale dining experience. Brought to Dallas by two-time Michelin-starred Chicago chef Danny Grant, Monarch is one of the classiest new restaurants in downtown. For the holiday, the Italian wood-fired grill restaurant is offering its classic dinner menu, as well as a Thanksgiving special — Black Truffle Natural Turkey, sage gravy, brioche stuffing with buttered leeks, sweet potato gnocchi, green beans, and cranberry, orange and Moscato sauce) for $75. Dessert will be pumpkin pie with pecan ice cream, chocolate leaves and candied pecans.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
With both to-go and brunch options this Thanksgiving, Hotel Crescent Court is offering something for everyone to enjoy the holidays. The to-go package is $325 (plus tax and 10 percent service charge) and serves eight to 10 people. It includes Autumn pear salad, housemade cranberry relish with orange essence, garlic Yukon gold whipped potatoes, roasted vegetables, herbed brioche stuffing, assorted breads, organic Diestel whole turkey, and pumpkin and apple pies.
For brunch on Thanksgiving, the cost is $125 (plus tax) for adults and $60 for kids. It’s buffet style with snow crab claws and shucked oysters, herb-roasted prime rib, and Thanksgiving classics like turkey, potatoes, green bean casserole and pecan pie, along with kids and dessert stations.
Lockhart Smokehouse
Multiple Locations
1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074 | Map
Get your Thanksgiving meal to-go this year with family-style portions from this favorite barbecue spot. You can choose from full smoked hams, turkeys, briskets, and prime rib, as well as sides like green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and s’mores bread pudding for dessert. Items range from $38 to $210 and serve six to eight people. When you pick up your order, you’ll also receive reheating instructions. The deadline to order is November 20 for pick up on November 23 and 24.
Texas Spice on Lamar
Downtown
555 S. Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
This Thanksgiving, head to Omni Dallas hotel’s Texas Spice for a dine-in buffet special from 11 am to 2 pm. For $49 per adult and $25 per child, you’ll have all the choices of traditional Thanksgiving food that you desire. The menu includes turkey, red chile rubbed sirloin or beef, salads, deviled eggs, all the sides, breakfast items, and so many desserts including individual pumpkin cheesecakes. To make a reservation call 214-979-4529.
Head to NorthPark Center’s Eataly Dallas this Thanksgiving to pick up all of your holiday essentials. From November 23 through 25, Thanksgiving dishes can be picked up with reheating instructions. Family-style, dinner is available for four people ($250) and includes a salumi and formaggi platter, pasta, turkey, broccoli rabe, focaccia stuffing, and an apple tart. If you are serving more people, there’s a dinner for eight ($400) which includes all of the above plus a Brussels sprouts salad, squash, and tiramisu. Order by November 19 by emailing eda.guestrelations@eataly.com