Woodlands Restaurant Pioneer Undergoes a Complete Renovation — Your First Look at the New Fleming’s Steakhouse

The Woodlands Fleming's floral chandelier adds to the Texas feel, next to the new glass wine area.

After 19 years in The Woodlands, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has undergone a floor-to-ceiling renovation that has transformed one of the area’s restaurant pioneers.

“Pretty much everything was updated — with new flooring, new furniture, new chandeliers — everything,” Fleming’s The Woodlands operating partner Allison Gouch tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We expanded our bar, and most importantly we enclosed two thirds of our former patio space.

“We can accommodate more guests indoors in unpredictable Texas weather, and made a more comfortable space for our guests.”

Despite such a complete overhaul, the restaurant stayed open throughout. The contractors worked during the hours when Fleming’s was closed.

One of the most notable changes in the steakhouse is the complete transformation and expansion of the bar.

“We had a small bar before and now there’s a brand new bar top,” Gouch says. “And expanded booth seating that now seats four at a booth, making it much more comfortable for groups.”

The cocktail hightop tables can easily be moved together for larger groups in the bar too.

This bar improvement helps brings a timely change. The Woodlands Fleming’s is also introducing a Social Hour menu, from 4 to 6 pm Sundays through Thursdays. There are four cocktails and bar bites on this menu. Fleming’s sliders are the most popular item on this bar bites menu, but I found the tempura shrimp with an apricot horseradish and shaved green onions ($15) light and tangy. The three shrimp came out large and fresh.

Although two-thirds of the former outdoor seating has been converted into covered seating, six patio tables and a lounge area remain, with new embedded ceiling heat lamps, fans and awnings to keep the patio comfortable on those less temperate Texas days. There is even a comfortable area with outdoor couches for relaxing and enjoying a cocktail by the patio area.

Both private dining rooms were redone in the Fleming’s revamp and a third private dining room with six tables — the Santa Barbara room — got added. This new room comes with cutting edge AV technology — discreetly hidden behind wooden wall panels — and a view of The Woodlands Waterway.

New wallpapers, artwork and lighting completed the new look for this longtime steakhouse mainstay in The Woodlands. The artwork features bluebonnet paintings and adds an elegant Texas feel. The floral chandeliers resemble jasmines.

“Part of the input we had was to give it a Woodlands, Texas feel,” Gouch notes.

Fleming’s is also introducing new menu items for spring, including a seared scallop entree and a brand new dessert — orange olive oil cake with fresh strawberries.

The Woodlands Fleming’s is open from 4 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 4 pm to 9 pm Sundays. The steakhouse is still located in its familiar perch at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive on the Waterway.