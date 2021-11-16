Filled With Music, Wine, and the Best in Dallas Cuisine, Chefs for Farmers Celebrated Its Biggest Year Yet

The primary goal of the event is to showcase the dynamic talents of Dallas chefs, artisans, and farmers who make exceptional, seasonal, and sustainable food possible. Another goal of the event is to raise money for Trigger’s Toys. This year brought in a record $100,000 from the organizers.

The scene was filled with Dallas adults living their best lives. Kids were likely pawned off for the afternoon with friends or a sitter was called in. These folks were eating, drinking, and occasionally aggressively swaying their hips to the sounds of the Beastie Boys and Beyonce (DJ Yuna was at the turntables all day).

In fact, I had a moment where I was behind one of the pavilions and I caught sight of a group of chefs by a barbecue grill throwing their arms up in the air for House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” If only I could have caught that on video and loaded my very first TikTok (#chefsgonewild).

Those who attended ate and drank their way through the Village’s winding paths and enjoyed 130-plus food and beverage booths. Matt Pittman (Meat Church BBQ) won the People’s Choice Best Dish Award with his fan-favorite beef rib tacos with truffle horseradish cream. In the Celebrity Cruises VIP area (dubbed “The Retreat”), outstanding chefs offered exclusive bites like Christian Dortch’s (Georgie by Curtis Stone) grilled mussel escabeche and red venison skewers; Bruno Davaillon’s (Up On Knox) duck rillettes agnolotti; Casey Thompson’s (Folktable Restaurant) lobster duck fat corn dogs, which were another crowd favorite; John Tesar’s (Knife Steakhouse) Happy Hollow beef bone-in ribeye; and Giorgio Rapicavoli’s (Luca Osteria) chicken fried steak tartare.