Dallas’ True Valentine’s Day Mecca — The Statler Hotel Has a Special Setting For Every Type of Date

Flowers are fragrant, chocolates are sweet. . . but The Statler Hotel will sweep your Valentine off their feet.

This hip downtown Dallas hotel has something for everyone on the most romantic day of the year. No matter what type of Valentine’s Day you’re looking for, you can find it in The Statler’s lineup of restaurants and retreats.

Sneak down to Statler’s speakeasy Bourbon & Banter for an intimate approach. This true romantic hideaway is adding an innovative craft cocktail lineup especially for Valentine’s Day. Enjoy two craft cocktails — customized with a sugar paper photo, boozy macaroons and a personal message in a wax sealed envelope — for $50. Just make sure to reserve ahead of time, so you can have that special message added to your date’s craft cocktail of choice.

Bourbon & Banter opens at 4 pm on Friday, February 14, perfect for an unforgettable pre-dinner drink, and stays open till 2 am, putting a special night cap very much in play.

A Dinner to Swoon Over

The Statler’s Fine China restaurant is hosting a romantic prix-fixe menu too. The festive four course meal will begin with your choice of lobster claw served with ponzu and pickled ginger butter, blue crab and ginger bisque or Fine China slaw dressed in a honey miso vinaigrette.

Main course options for this truly special experience include teriyaki grilled Wagyu strip, cardamom pistachio crusted sea bass, or “sweet and sour” duck. And, for your sweet, desserts will be sesame panna cotta, kaffir lime cheesecake or a wasabi and dark chocolate tart.

You and your special Valentine can sip champagne as well ― choose from either Vevue Clicquot for $75, Veuve Clicquot Rose for $75 or Dom Perignon for $185. For reservations, click here. Discounts on the champagne pairings are available for those who reserve ahead via email or phone.

But Valentine’s Day at The Statler does not end there. When you have a hotel with this many different venues for romantic fun, you need to take advantage of them. Why not make an entire heartfelt night of it?

Take in the view at Waterproof on the 19th floor.

The downtown Dallas skyline becomes your romantic backdrop at The Statler’s stunning rooftop pool and bar, Waterproof. Buzz up to Waterproof, perched on the 19th floor of the reimagined historic hotel, with that special someone on Valentine’s Day for champagne and chocolate covered strawberries for two, under the stars.

Could there be a more romantic setting in all of Dallas?

Your ultimate date with a view is offering a special G.H. Champagne and Strawberries for package $150 on Valentine’s Day. (The special package is available from 5 to 11 pm on February 14). For reservations, go to waterproofdallas.com.

For more on everything The Statler has to offer — including romantic overnight stays to truly make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable — click here.