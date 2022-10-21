Michelin Stars Still Elude Texas, So This Coveted Austin Retreat is Flying Some In

In June of this year, the Dallas Morning News’ Claire Ballor wrote a great piece examining the lack of a prestigious Michelin Guide in Texas, a fact that confounds (particularly after Florida cities like Tampa received Michelin attention) but hasn’t left deserving local talents without hope. And while Texans certainly don’t need that distinction to suss out dining greatness, one coveted Austin retreat, the Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, took it upon themselves to bring a little Michelin power to the heart of Texas.

Combining the talents of Commodore Perry Estate’s executive chef Bradley Nicholson and executive pastry chef Susana Querejazu with chef Brian Limoges and executive sous chef Adam Gale of San Francisco-based Saison Hospitality, the historic property will host an intimate (but epic) dining event on Friday, November 4 at the estate’s on-site restaurant Lutie’s, followed by an all-levels fermenting workshop on November 5.

Saison Hospitality, established in 2016 by winemaker Mark Bright, entrepreneurs Gary Gauba and Jag Kapoor, and chef Joshua Skenes (whose Mission District restaurant of the same name earned him a full three Michelin stars in 2014), the company’s portfolio includes Saison, Saison Cellar, Saison Provisions, and Angler in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This isn’t the first time the four talented chefs have worked together. Before the culinary power couple was recruited to open Lutie’s in Austin, Querejazu served as pastry sous chef at Saison, while Nicholson worked at two-Michelin-starred Birdsong alongside Limoges in San Francisco.

The immersive, one-night-only event ($325 per person plus $175 for wine pairing) features nine courses, including sea urchin, dry-aged amberjack, and whole live scallop, while the workshop ($250) will focus on fermenting techniques for everything from simple vinegar pickles to antelope charcuterie.

If the true goal of a Michelin Guide and its sought-after stars is to recognize spots worth traveling to, consider this your sign to take a trip to Austin.

Visit aubergeresorts.com for more infomation and reservations.