The Chef of Chefs Is Crowned At Another Memorable Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands — All the Winners and Best Moments

A portion of the proceeds from Wine & Food Week is donated to the Montgomery County Food Bank, and guests at Ladies of the Vine had the opportunity to make direct donations as well. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Best in Glass went to Tyler Silva of The Blind Finch for his cocktail Take 'Em to Tulum. Best Theme went to Nick Babcock of Amrina for Take the Red-Eye, and People's Choice went to Obed Gallardo of Flora Kitchen for his Hibiscus Pepper cocktail made with Glendalough gin. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A guest at Crushing It With Cocktails! casts her vote for her favorite cocktail in the People's Choice competition. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Second-place winner Chef Paul Friedman of The Chef’s Table earned a $750 cash prize for his Sticky Pork Belly. (Photo courtesy Food & Vine Time Productions)

Marriott Resort Aruba Stellaris Casino pastry chef Diego Palacios won the People's Choice award for dessert at Saturday night's event at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Food & Vine Time Productions)

Chef Beatriz Martines' third-place octopus dish is displayed at the Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Food & Vine Time Productions)

Xalisco owner and chef Beatriz Martines took third place in Saturday's Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Food & Vine Time Productions)

Chef Mary Bass' winning Mojo Shrimp dish is displayed during the Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Food & Vine Time Productions)

The 22nd annual Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands ended with some telling chef wins. Chef Mary Bass captured the coveted Chef of Chefs title and a $5,000 cash prize at the Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase.

Bass impressed the judges with her jumbo Gulf mojo shrimp. Her winning dish combined black bean puree and Oaxacan sesame sauce, topped with tomatillo and cotija.

Second place and a $750 cash prize went to Chef Paul Friedman of The Chef’s Table for his sticky pork belly. The dish paired pork belly with a sticky guava sauce and carrot ginger purée.

Third place and a $500 cash prize went to Chef Beatriz Martines of Xalisco for pulpo maya. The dish featured grilled Spanish octopus marinated in achiote adobo. It was served with sikil pak, charred habanero pearls and a hoja santa-infused tortilla, accompanied by a fire-charred habanero sauce.

“This year’s theme, Going Places, perfectly reflects what wine, food and travel experiences do,” Wine & Food Week co-founder Constance McDerby says. “They transport us, connect us and create unforgettable memories.”

Nearly 90 restaurants and more than 500 wines were featured throughout the week in The Woodlands. The events lineup was designed to take attendees on a global tasting adventure.

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Crushing It With Cocktails!

Crushing It With Cocktails! delivered high-energy entertainment with nine mixologists battling for three awards: Best in Glass, Best Theme and People’s Choice.

In addition to globally inspired cocktails, everyone enjoyed lively music and memorable food.

Among the night’s winners, Best in Glass went to Tyler Silva of The Blind Finch for his exotic Chareau Aloe Liqueur-based cocktail, Take ‘Em to Tulum. Best Theme went to Nick Babcock of Amrina, who impressed with Take the Red-Eye. People’s Choice went to Obed Gallardo of Flora for Hibiscus Pepper, a cocktail made with Glendalough gin.

Ladies of the Vine

The Club at Carlton Woods provided an elegant setting for the Ladies of the Vine event. The afternoon featured an elegant four-course luncheon and highlighted a panel of women in the wine industry.

The wines served at the luncheon came from the panelists’ own vineyards. Participants included Violet Grgich of Grgich Hills Estate, Stephanie Franklin of Franklin Vines, Janet Miertschin of Portree Cellars and Kim Stare Wallace of Dry Creek Vineyard.

Monique Studak moderated the discussion as the women shared stories about how they became wine makers.

The Grand Finale

The celebration culminated Saturday night with the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase. Thirty-seven chefs brought their culinary A-game in an intense battle for the Chef of Chefs crown.

While Bass took home top honors, culinary creativity was on full display throughout the competition.

Standout dishes included a fresh herb and juniper berry-crusted Great Range bison tenderloin from Chef Michael Batke of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. Batke paired the dish with Sullivan County foie gras demi-glace, smoked Spanish octopus, spiced pickled white asparagus and truffle Romanesco puree. He topped it with a lotus root chip.

Visiting Chef Aldwin Donata of the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba also impressed diners with a smoked beef tartare in a crispy tartlet. The dish included spicy pickled cucumber, capers, smoked egg yolk, bone marrow and shiitake mushrooms.

Beyond the culinary competition, Wine & Food Week’s 22nd annual celebration supported charitable organizations. Those included New Danville, The Woodlands Arts Council, Second Chances and the Montgomery County Food Bank. In fact, through its various fundraising initiatives, Food & Vine Time Productions has helped raise more than $2 million for local charities over the years.

Now that’s winning with wine.

Upcoming Food & Vine Time Productions events include a Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting set for Saturday, August 22, the Platinum Wine Vault on Friday, September 18 and the H-E-B Wine Walk on Saturday, October 24. For more event details and tickets, go here.