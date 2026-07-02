Your PaperCity Account
Arts / Museums

The Remarkable Story Behind Houston’s Summer Art Blockbuster — Henri Berggruen and Picasso Revealed

Gary Tinterow Keeps the Conversation Going

By //

1/0
Heinz Berggruen, Berlin 2000 (© Oliver Mark. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Heinz Berggruen, Berlin 2000 (© Oliver Mark. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Paul Cezanne, "Portrait of Madam Cezanne," circa 1885, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Paul Cezanne, “Portrait of Madam Cezanne,” circa 1885, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Henri Matisse, "Interior, Étretat," 1920, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (© 2026 Succession Matisse / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Henri Matisse, “Interior, Étretat,” 1920, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (© 2026 Succession Matisse / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Henri Matisse, "The Blue Portfolio," 1945, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Collection Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin. © 2026 Succession Matisse / ARS, New York)

Henri Matisse, “The Blue Portfolio,” 1945, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Collection Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin. © 2026 Succession Matisse / ARS, New York)

Henri Matisse, "Vegetal Elements," 1947, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Collection Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie)

Henri Matisse, “Vegetal Elements,” 1947, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Collection Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie)

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Pablo Picasso, "The Sailor," 1938, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie. © 2026 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Pablo Picasso, “The Sailor,” 1938, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie. © 2026 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Pablo Picasso, "Dora Maar with Green Fingernails," 1936, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie. © 2026 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Pablo Picasso, “Dora Maar with Green Fingernails,” 1936, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie. © 2026 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Paul Klee, "Landscape in Blue," 1917, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Paul Klee, “Landscape in Blue,” 1917, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Museum Berggruen, Berlin (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Museum Berggruen, Berlin (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s ongoing “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” exhibition is one of the biggest art shows anywhere this summer as PaperCity previously extensively detailed. But the story behind this blockbuster exhibition may be just as compelling.

As part of his ongoing “Conversations with the Director” series, MFAH director Gary Tinterow welcomed two of Heinz Berggruen’s four children: 83-year-old John Berggruen, a San Francisco gallerist, and 64-year-old Nicolas Berggruen, a philanthropist and founder of the Berggruen Institute think tank. It was a genial, informative and in some ways tender discussion in the museum’s Brown Theater.

John and Nicolas reminisced about their famed gallerist-father and shared now-historic personal photographs. Heinz Berggruen with important artists and personages of the day, and photographs of the family apartment in Paris, where modern masterworks casually graced the walls.

Most compelling of all was their description of their father’s homecoming in the mid-1990s. They painted a picture of a man whose connection to Berlin endured across decades of exile and accomplishment.

Henri Berggruen had spoken publicly about reconciliation and wanting his astonishing collection of art works to be accessible to the public. But as the years passed, a question loomed over him: What will happen to the collection, and where will it be?

“He decided on Berlin,” John Berggruen says.

Berggruen Museum of Fine Arts Houston Picasso Klee Matisse
Installation view of “Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

John Berggruen describes the years that came after as the happiest of his father’s life.

“It was a wonderful gift to bring closure to that era,” John Berggruen says. “He saw the circle being completed — that it was important not just for him, but for history. He was coming home to this glorious finale. It added 10 years to his life.”

“The last 10 years — like an elephant who goes back home,” Nicolas Bergrruen adds. “It was a rebirth for my father too. A rebirth and a reconciliation. The idea that art could be a bridge — to the world.”

The brothers’ evident affection for each other, despite having different mothers, seemed to reflect the values they saw in their father: curiosity, generosity and an appreciation for beauty.

The atmosphere of this talk was also warmed by Tinterow’s recollection of his personal friendship with Henri Berggruen, which began in Paris after Tinterow completed his graduate studies at Harvard, and extended over decades into the collector’s later years.

16_Paul Klee, Landscape in Blue, 1917
Paul Klee, Landscape in Blue, 1917, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Behind the MFAH Show

This blockbuster MFAH exhibition is the collection of a single man. Heinz Berggruen (1914 to 2007) was a Berlin-born art dealer whose life’s work produced one of the most important private collections of 20th century modernism, assembled over decades in postwar Paris. Some collections are measured in masterpieces. Others are measured in meaning.

The treasures on view in Houston belong to both categories.

The remarkable story behind the exhibition does not begin with the artworks themselves, but with the journey of a young Jewish man who fled Germany in 1936 as Hitler rose to power.

Berggruen Museum of Fine Arts Houston Picasso Klee Matisse
Pablo Picasso, “The Sailor,” 1938, at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie. 2026 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society, New York)

Sixty years later at age 82, Heinz Berggruen would return to the city of his birth, and transfer his collection to the German state, forming the core of what is now the Museum Berggruen. It was one of the most consequential acts of stewardship by a 20th century art collector.

Exile and the Long Road Home

As a Jewish Berliner, leaving Germany when he did may have saved Berggruen’s life.

Paris was not his first stop. He first studied German literature at UC Berkeley, but art emerged as his defining endeavor. In San Francisco, he worked as an art critic for the San Francisco Chronicle and was one of the first curators at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. 

The U.S. military brought him back to Europe as an American citizen and soldier. His fluency in German proved useful in the Signal Corps before he joined the occupation administration’s cultural affairs program in Germany.

Henri Matisse, “Vegetal Elements,” 1947
Henri Matisse, “Vegetal Elements,” 1947, gouache cutout on paper mounted on canvas, Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin.

After the war, Berggruen moved to Paris where he spent the glittering next 50 years.

He opened a small bookshop in 1947 on the Île-Saint-Louis, specializing in illustrated books. It seemed only natural that Berggruen would travel in the small postwar set of artists that led to meeting the Surrealist writer Tristan Tzara. It was through Tzara that he was introduced to Pablo Picasso.

 That meeting in 1949 was a defining turning point in Berggruen’s life and career. In his 1996 memoir, Berggruen recalled Picasso’s surprising warmth and informality. What began as a professional acquaintance evolved into a friendship. At age 90, three years before his death, Berggruen said of Picasso: “He was an extremely bright, witty, generous human being. I loved him.”

In 1954, Henri Berggruen organized a highly successful exhibition of Picasso’s graphic work that helped launch Berggruen’s career as an international dealer. Through his association with Picasso, he was welcomed into a wider circle that included Klee, Matisse and Giacometti, whose work also became the nucleus of Berggruen’s celebrated collection.

His renowned gallery Berggruen & Cie on Paris’ prestigious rue de l’Université had a reputation for refinement and intellectual seriousness, and attracted an international clientele at a time when Paris was still recovering culturally and economically after the war. Berggruen was known not as a flashy salesman, but rather as a cultivated intermediary between artists, collectors and museums. The gallery’s aura was one of discretion and elegance — qualities especially dear to French hearts.

The MFAH show is stunning and extraordinary — it was assembled not only with wealth and connoisseurship, but with a lifetime’s worth of personal connection and historical experience behind it.

“Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” is on view through September 13 at MFAH. For more information, go here

Trending

  1. Japan Fans Win Hearts With Devastated Stadium Cleanup, Show This Is the World Cup of Sportsmanship Despite the Cash Grabs
  2. Austin-Based Favorite Neighborhood Sushi Restaurant Opens in Dallas
  3. How a Houston Woman Turned a Health Crisis Into a Clean Living Empire — Branch Basics Founder Allison Evans On the Big Moves Ahead
  4. After 64 Years, The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas Remains a Luxury Caribbean Icon
  5. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience

Featured Properties

Swipe
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Lamar Tower
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
709 Forest Lane Court
River Plantation
FOR SALE

709 Forest Lane Court
Conroe, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
709 Forest Lane Court
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X