Fort Worth’s Best Happy Hours — From Wine Havens to Bourbon Palaces to Places With Sweet Food Deals

One recent cocktail feature on Whisky Wednesday in the Regal Room bar at The Fitzgerald.

Happy hour is never boring at La Onda. Pictured here a seafood campechana with scallops, bay scallops, and coho salmon in aji basil aguachile served on tostadas.

Biscuits, bourbon and Southern hospitality are always on the happy menu at Fort Worth's Fixe Southern House.

When it’s time to switch gears from the working world, Fort Worth’s favorite happy hour spots beckon. There are so many worthy options in all parts of the city. You just may want to work your way through them all and find your favorite Fort Worth Happy Hours.

Here are the Best Fort Worth Happy Hours:

The Magnolia Wine Bar

Patio weather is creeping into town and this oenophile retreat is ready to unwind with $10 sparkling infused cocktails and an adventurous selection of wines by the glass. At happy hour that means $6 whites, reds and rosés. Nibbles at The Magnolia Wine Bar include a new selection of meats and cheeses on the happy hour charcuterie board. That’s $15 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

1101 West Magnolia Avenue

Tokyo Cafe

Duck into this Japanese restaurant on Camp Bowie for happy hour and you’ll find cocktails and wines cost $7 with beer $4. The snacks for happy hour at Tokyo Cafe include twice-fried sriracha chicken wings, egg rolls and Japanese-style deviled eggs for $5.

There also other sushi specials, steamed bao buns and classic okonomiyaki.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

5121 Pershing Avenue

Fixe Southern House

Who wouldn’t embrace some biscuits, bourbon and Southern hospitality? That’s what you’ll find at Fixe Southern House during its 4 pm to 6 pm happy hour. A variety of upscale cocktails, including the Honey Badger (bourbon and a dash of honey), classic Manhattans and wines by the glass all go great with smoked trout dip or sweet corn hushpuppies. Talk about easing your way out of the workday.

5282 Marathon Avenue

La Onda

Happy Hour at La Onda starts the minute this classy Fort Worth seafood restaurant opens at 4 pm and runs through 6:30 pm. Get there early for an inventive selection of $8 small plates like the weekly ceviche tostada, baby octopus salad and shrimp cocktail. You can wash it down with some $6 classic cocktails.

2905 Race Street

Provender Hall

Enjoy special pricing on cocktails, beer and wine during Provender Hall‘s happy hours. They run from 4 to 6pm on Tuesdays and from 2 pm to 6 pm Wednesdays through Sundays. Yes, it’s six full nights of happy hour at this restaurant in Mule Alley.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Provender Hall’s Whiskey Wednesday is a popular, all-day-long event with 20 percent off whiskey pours and $12 select cocktails. Then there is Provender Hall’s Oyster and Aviation Gin happy hour on Fridays and Saturdays from 2 pm to 6 pm. That brings raw oyster specials along with three special Aviation cocktails to choose from.

122 E Exchange Avenue

Winslow’s Wine Cafe

Winslow’s Wine Cafe remains one of Camp Bowie’s favorite watering holes, with a happy hour Mondays through Thursdays from 4 pm to 7 pm, and Sundays from 4 pm to 10 pm. Sample the red or white wine of the week, $10 pizzas and $9 beef satay skewers.

4101 Camp Bowie Boulevard

The Fitzgerald – Regal Room

Whisky Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm in the Regal Room (at the back of The Fitzgerald) is all about creative cocktails. Take a recent one featuring George Dickel 8-year bourbon with honey syrup, lemon juice, fresh cantaloupe and mint leaves topped off with a splash of cava. Regular happy hour specials at The Fitzgerald run all day Mondays and Tuesdays and from 4 pm to 7 pm Wednesdays through Fridays, with $5 well drinks and $6 wine pours.

6115 Camp Bowie Boulevard