Restaurants

Fitzgerald Brings Lunch Back, Brewed Gets Mushroom Coffee, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Your July Cowtown Food News

BY // 07.08.24
When it’s time to chill (and we do mean literally), we’ve got a few places for you to relax in style — with new sips and unbeatable ambiance this summer. This July is going to be cool, if not down-right air-conditioned. Here is the Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know right now.

BREWED introduces functional mushrooms
BREWED introduces functional mushrooms to your morning routine. Joey Turner with Brainwash superboost sticks.

Coffee Gets a Functional Kick

Beginning this month, BREWED Fort Worth has added a new “functional” brew to its menu — Mushroom Coffee from Wunderground. It is designed to provide the energizing boost of regular coffee and enhance mental clarity, immunity, and overall well-being. Seattle-based Wunderground is harnessing the benefits of functional mushrooms, and now you can enjoy it either at BREWED or purchase the products retail.

“We are eager to share this innovative beverage with our customers and believe it will be a delightful addition to our coffee and tea offerings,” says BREWED co-owner Joey Turner. They began micro-roasting house beans as well in 2021.

There are three varieties to choose from: Brainchild Mushroom Coffee ― a blend crafted to enhance mental clarity and focus; Brainwash Super-Boost Stick ― which you can add to any latte or cold brew to detoxify and rejuvenate the body; and Dream Supply Tea ― a soothing tea blend that supports restful sleep and relaxation.

What does mushroom coffee taste like? It is said to maintain the classic coffee taste with subtle earthy undertones, infused with functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane for cognitive function and Chaga for immune support.

Fitzgerald on Camp Bowie open for lunch
Fitzgerald on Camp Bowie dives back into lunch, beginning this July.

Fitzgerald Dives Back Into Lunch

Chef Ben Merritt, who won Food Network’s Chopped in 2019, also owns Fort Worth’s Fitzgerald at 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd Suite 104, where he serves Gulf Coast-inspired seafood and some Cajun classics.

Starting July 15, Fitzgerald will be bringing back lunch service. Merritt has created a craveable lunch menu that he says “is good for your soul and easy on your time.”

The menu will consist of seafood tacos, a selection of Po’ boy sandwiches, burgers, and salads, as well as a couple of pasta dishes. Lunchtime entrees are $15 to $20 and are designed to get you back on your way during the work week. For those looking for a leisurely business lunch, the full dinner menu will be available as well.

Hotel Drover backyard unplugged series.
Hotel Drover invites guests to relax in the backyard at its summer-long backyard unplugged series.

Other Cool Summer Havens

The Hotel Drover invites you to Backyard Unplugged this summer. Every Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 10 pm, guests and locals alike are invited to soak up the lawn party and social scene in The Backyard at Hotel Drover. Live music acts will perform all summer long, while you sip on refreshing new cocktails, from the bar at the Pour Horse. This year’s season of The Backyard Unplugged also features special Theme Nights each month inspired by iconic moments from the past and present.

With the temps continuing to increase, Bacchus Kitchen + Bar, located inside Grapevine’s Hotel Vin has a few refreshing additions to its cocktail menu. The refreshing Bacchus Pearls is made with Bacardi rum, mango syrup, and mango boba pearls, while the Perfect Pear features Grey Goose pear vodka and pear puree. And, for those who can’t get enough of the heat, the Hot Guava Margarita is a blend of Camarena silver, Combier l’orange, guava, and serrano pepper. New mocktail additions include the Lyre’s Italian Spritz and the Blackberry Citrus Fizz. See, Hotel Vin serves more than a stellar wine list.

Tim Love’s Woodshed Smokehouse has long been a stable riverside destination along the banks of the Trinity. Its coveted shady patio is prized for its location, laid-back atmosphere, and live music. Now, Woodshed has added what the people really want during the summer months ― air-conditioning. Woodshed is even cooler now.

